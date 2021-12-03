 Skip to main content
Friday prep basketball: PH girls earn first career victory for new coach
Friday prep basketball: PH girls earn first career victory for new coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Shelby Fiddler scored 19 points Friday night as Patrick Henry gave new coach Eugene "Blue" Cook his first career victory with a 63-45 win over Albemarle.

Jada Cook added 15 for PH (1-0).

PATRICK HENRY (1-0)

Cook 15, Fiddler 19, Penn 8, Nichols 4, N.Childress 3, Breedlove 8, M.Childress 6.

ALBEMARLE (0-1)

K.Maynard 10, R.Maynard 4, Binglar 8. Pendleton 17, Grady 4, Perkins 2.

Patrick Henry;16;12;18;17;--;63

Albemarle;7;17;10;11;--;45

3-point goals: Patrick Henry 7 (Fiddler 5, Cook, N. Childress), Albemarle 6 (K.Maynard 2, Binglar 2, Pendleton 2)

JV: Patrick Henry won 60-10.

GIRLS

NONDISTRICT

Carroll County 78, Pulaski County 62

PULASKI COUNTY (1-1)

Fleenor 17, Cregger 2, Keefer 6, Huff 12, Lawson 2, Vest 7, Secrist 16.

CARROLL COUNTY (1-0)

Ervin 29, Hagee 13, Easter 10, Richardson 17, Stockner 3, Alley 6.

Pulaski County;8;17;15;22;--;62

Carroll County;20;18;19;21;--;78

3-point goals: Pulaski County 3 (Huff 2, Secrist), Carroll County 3 (Richardson 2, Ervin). JV: Pulaski won 62-17.

Note: Easter had 8 rebounds.

Blacksburg 43, Auburn 31

BLACKSBURG (1-1)

Ferguson 15, Jones 12, Brooks 6, Cheynet 5, Brawley 4, Anderson 1.

AUBURN (0-1)

Terry 15, Martin 8, Huffman 4, Lewis 2, Mundy 2.

Blacksburg;10;14;10;9;--;43

Auburn;9;8;2;12;--;31

3-point goals: Blacksburg 2 (Ferguson 2), Auburn 1 (Terry).

Lord Botetourt 47, Cave Spring 33

CAVE SPRING (1-1)

Jones 11, Smith 6, Carroll 11, Mills 1, Anderson 4.

LORD BOTETOURT (3-0)

Anderson 4, Orange 14, Alfano 10, Morgan 5, Wissemann 8, Huffard 6.

Cave Spring;6;7;7;13;--;33

Lord Botetourt;6;22;6;13;--;47

3-point goals: Cave Spring 4 (Jones 2, Carroll 2), Lord Botetourt 5 (Orange 3, Alfano 2). JV: Lord Botetourt won 26-15.

Note: Jada Morgan had a career-high 17 rebounds.

Northside 55, Hidden Valley 27

NORTHSIDE (2-0)

Kidd 12, Gilkes 3, Martin 8, Waller 12, Gates 6, Adebiyi 14.

HIDDEN VALLEY (0-2)

Forney 2, Tanis 21, Pearson 2, Guerrero 2.

Northside;14;11;16;14;--;55

Hidden Valley;10;2;7;8;--;27

3-point goals: Northside (Kidd 2, Gilkes), Hidden Valley 1 (Tanis).

JV: Northside won.

Note: Waller and Martin had 7 steals each.

William Byrd 44, Glenvar 40

WILLIAM BYRD (1-1)

Stover 2, Chrisley 14, Helton 3, Martin 2, Walls 4, McCaskill 11, M.Rosser 3, Fuchs 5.

GLENVAR (1-1)

M.Harris 10, Luper 9, Thompson 2, R.Harris 15, McCulley 4.

William Byrd;9;16;10;9;--;44

Glenvar;6;18;7;9;--40

3-point goals: William Byrd 5 (Chrisley 3, Walls, McCaskill). JV: William Byrd won.

Salem 57, George Washington 35

SALEM (2-0)

Scales 14, Wynn 2, Green 20, E.Smith 3, Bayne 7, M.Smith 11.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (0-2)

Harrell 26, Darden 1, Cobb 5, Felton 2, Myers 1.

Salem;12;16;12;17;--;57

George Washington;10;6;5;14;--;35

3-point goals: Salem 3 (Smith, Bayne, Scales), George Washington 1 (Cobb). JV: Salem won 56-17.

Staunton River 56, Liberty 40

STAUNTON RIVER (2-0)

Creasey 6, Farr 7, C. Levine 9, Jones 10, Levine 24.

LIBERTY (1-1)

Sigei 2, Adams 4, Whorley 8, Gonzalez 3, St. John 11, Brown 12.

Staunton River;12;23;14;7;—;56

Liberty;12;14;7;7;—;40

3-point goals: Staunton River 9 (J.Levine 5, Jones 3, C.Levine), Liberty 3 (St. John 3).

Patrick County 51, North Stokes (N.C.) 41

NORTH STOKES (0-2)

Wyrick 13, Collins 11, Wright 6, James 4, Knight 3, Mabe 2, McQuinn 2.

PATRICK COUNTY (2-0)

Hazard 12, Epperson 11, Michell 11, Penn 7, Brown 4, Cobbler 3, Harris 2, Quesinberry 1.

North Stokes;7;10;10;14;--;41

Patrick County;6;13;14;18;--;51

3-pont goals: North Stokes 3 (Knight 1, Wyrick, Wright), Patrick County 2 (Hazard 2).

JV: Patrick County won 48-31.

Bland County 47, Narrows 45

BLAND COUNTY (1-1)

M.Tindall 18, C.Dillow 6, Sandlin 6, Rasnake 5, Sanders 4, R.Dillow 3, Hall 3, Meadows 2.

NARROWS (1-1)

Robertson 15, Stables 10, Bishop 10, Spencer 4, Cook 2.

Bland County;4;12;17;12;--;47

Narrows 13; 5; 9;18;--;45

3-point goals: Bland County 2 (Tindall, Hall). JV: Bland County won.

Rural Retreat 41, Fort Chiswell 26

FORT CHISWELL (1-1)

Brown 4, Robinson 5, Roark 2, Jackson 6, Underwood 5, Caidel 4.

RURAL RETREAT (2-0)

M.Fiscus 4, A.Fiscus 11, Cox 2, Williams 2, Moore 9, Crigger 6, Miller 4, Moore 1, Fortuner 2.

Fort Chiswell;8;5;5;8;--;26

Rural Retreat;16;12;7;6;--;41

BLUE RIDGE CONF.

Vieginia Episcopal 55, Roanoke Catholic 23

ROANOKE CATHOLIC (0-2)

Aaron 2, Nance 2, Drapac 4, Hemphill 9, Herron 6.

VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (4-0)

Saye 2, Tompkins 2, Brody 21, Barrera 4, McKee 2, Morris 9, Parnell 13, Thomas 2.

Roanoke Catholic;3;8;5;7;--;23

Virginia Episcopal;21;10;12;12;--;55

3-point goals: Virginia Episcopal 3 (Brody 3).

BOYS

NONDISTRICT

Northside 56, Martinsville 48

MARTINSVILLE (0-1)

Smith 2, Jones 22, Kirby 11, Long 4, Manns 2, Dickerson 7.

NORTHSIDE (1-0)

Journiette 18, Cole 9, Hardy 4, Harvey 6, Webb 2, Logan 10, Smith 7.

Martinsville;10;10;15;13;--;48

Northside;16;18;6;16;--;56

3-point goals: Northside 1 (Logan). JV: Northside won 60-42.

Cave Spring 66, Carroll County 38

CARROLL COUNTY (0-2)

Smoot 11, Reitzel 13, Campbell 4, Cox 6, Richardson 2, Montgomery 2.

CAVE SPRING (2-0)

Griffiths 3, Lilley 8, Dawyot 2, Bryant 5, Cooper 12, Jones 10, Monsour 1, Kennedy 7, Saunders 14, Childs 2, Ihlenburg 2.

Carroll County;3;14;7;14;--;38

Cave Spring;18;11;14;23;--;66

3-point goals: Carroll County 3 (Smoot, Reitzel, Cox), Cave Spring 8 (Cooper 2, Saunders 2, Griffiths, Lilley, Bryant, Kennedy).

Jefferson Forest 75, Hidden Valley 45

JEFFERSON FOREST (1-0)

Scott 9, Mays 5, Cherry 2, Wimmer 19, Elliott 7, French 16, Carter-Ray 2, Burrill 7, Rodgers 2, Hamilton 1, Lane 5.

HIDDEN VALLEY (0-1)

Dunnings 3, Strong 3, Johnson 24, Getz 2, Whittaker 4, Smith 5, Smith 4.

Jefferson Forest;20;13;20;22;--;75

Hidden Valley;11;15;9;10;--;45

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Burrill 2, Mays), Hidden Valley 5 (Johnson 3, Strong, Smith).

Glenvar 80, William Byrd 67

GLENVAR (2-0)

Alexander 8, Barber 28, Housh 20, Johnson 16, McMahon 4.

WILLIAM BYRD (0-1)

Ruble 9, Marvin 6, Childress 7, Hendrick 20, Hairston 13, Webb 2, Board 2, Divers 8

Glenvar;11;26;22;21;--;80

William Bryd;24;20;11;12;--;67

3-point goals: Glenvar 6 (Housh 3, Alexander 2, Barber), William Byrd 9 (Hairston 3, Marvin 2, Hendrick 2, Childress, Ruble). JV: William Byrd won.

Christiansburg 59, Bassett 50

BASSETT (0-1)

Leduc-Mattox 25, Stokes 14, Tinsley 7, Harbour 4.

CHRISTIANSBURG (1-0)

Taylor 19, Moles 17, Johnson-Buchannon 6, Gandee 6, Myrthil 4, Purcell 3, Calloway 2, Evans 1.

Bassett;8;14;19;9;--;50

Christiansburg;17;14;15;13;--;59

3-point goals: Bassett (Stokes 3, Tinsley, Leduc-Mattox), Christiansburg (Taylor 3, Purcell, Moles, Gandee).

JV: Bassett won 54-34.

Lord Botetourt 76, Floyd County 53

LORD BOTETOURT (1-0)

Meade 15, Bramblett 12, Salvi 9, Crawford 8, Bannwart 14, Tilley 11, Lovern 7.

FLOYD COUNTY (0-1)

Agnew 11, Underwood 6, Harrington 5, Cantrell 6, Bond 3, R.Swortzel 9, K.Swortzel 13.

Lord Botetourt;25;14;19;18;--;53

Floyd County;15;9;16;13;--;76

3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 12 (Meade 3, Tilley 3, Bannwart 2, Bramblett, Salvi, Crawford, Lovern), Floyd County 8 (Agnew 3, Underwood 2, Harrington, Bond, R.Swortzel). JV: Floyd County won.

Blacksburg 59, Auburn 52

AUBURN (0-1)

Duncan 8, Wilson 5, E.Millirons 14, N.Millirons 11, Sparrer 3, Gordon 6, Gill 5.

BLACKSBURG (1-0)

Halsey 9, Davis 2, Walters 17, Shealor 2, Trexell 6, Appea 16, Joyce 7.

Auburn;10;11;9;22;--;52

Blacksburg;12;15;11;21;--;59

3-point goals: Auburn 4 (Duncan 2, E.Millirons, N.Millirons), Blacksburg 3 (Halsey 2, Joyce). JV: Auburn won 53-46.

Bland County 92, Narrows 87, OT

BLAND COUNTY (2-0)

Water 6, Burton 2, Johnson 6, James 32, Boone 14, Nolley 3, Pauley 22,Thompson 7.

NARROWS (0-1)

Johnston 19, Perdue 3, McGlothlin 2, Smith 2, Pruett 37, Shepherd 14, Middleton 2, Johnson 8.

Bland County;10;20;20;24;18;--;92

Narrows;15;20;25;15;13;--;87

3-point goals: Bland County 11 (James 5, Pauley 4, Boone, Nolley, Thompson), Narrows 7 (Pruett 5, Shepherd 2). JV: Narrows won.

Liberty 40, Staunton River 31

STAUNTON RIVER 31 (0-2)

Eggleston 2, Steele 5, Overstreet 12, Childress 10, Chewning 2.

LIBERTY (1-1)

Smith 3, Mineo 7, Sigei 2, Holdren 6, Brown 5, Williams 3, Crider 14.

Staunton River;2;3;13;13;--;31

Liberty;8;14;6;12;--;40

3-point goals: Staunton River 2 (Steele, Overstreet) Liberty 6 (Smith, Mineo 2, Holdren, Brown)

JV: Staunton River won 51-30.

Covington 48, Galax 44

COVINGTON (1-0)

Yancey 30, Dressler 8, Malone 4, Turner 2, Williams 2.

GALAX (0-1)

Bagley 12, Jemison 11, Stuart 8, Dillon 7, Meija 4, Gentry 2,

Covington;8;14;15;11;--;48

Galax;13;4;20;7;--;44

3-point goals: Covington 8 (Yancey 5, Dressler 2, Malone). JV: Covington won.

Chilhowie 84, Tazewell 38

CHILHOWIE (1-1)

Blevins 31, Hall 23, Martin 10, Sturgill 8, Sauls 4, Nash 3, Booth 3, Davie 2.

TAZEWELL (0-1)

Ray 5, Mills 2, Duty 8, Whitt 10, Blankenship 6, Patterson 5, Collins 2.

Chilhowie;23;27;25;9;--;84

Tazewell;9;11;9;8;--;38

3-point goals: Chilhowie 17 (Blevins 7, Hall 5, Martin 2, Nash, Sturgill, Booth), Tazewell 3 (Ray 1, Blankenship 2). JV: Chilhowie won 30-21.

Note: Nash had 8 assists. Hall had 12 rebounds.

Fort Chiswell 67, Rural Retreat 40

FORT CHISWELL (1-1)

Shelton 1, Gravely 11, Varney 2, Tomlinson 2, Dunford 18, Selfe 4, Norris 2, Cooper 2, Vaught 5, Watson 20.

RURAL RETREAT (2-0)

Roberts 3, Smith 15, Hight 7, Musser 4, Smelser 6, Miller 3, Crockett 2.

Fort Chiswell;11;24;13;19;--;67

Rural Retreat;9;9;11;11;--;40

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 4 (Dunford 2, Vaught, Watson), Rural Retreat 4 (Smith 2, Hight, Miller).

Harrisonburg HomeSchool 50, Bath County 32

HARRISONBURG HOMESCHOOL

Lockard 19, Velker 16, Campbell 7, M.Paul 3, D.Paul 3, Chavez 2.

BATH COUNTY (0-3)

Gordon 13, Long 6, Gwin 6, Turner 4, Loudermilk 3.

Harrisonburg Homeschool;13;8;16;13;--;50

Bath County;10;6;6;10;--;32

3-point goals Harrisonburg Homeschool 9 (Velker 4, Lockard 3, Campbell, D.Paul), Bath County 1 (Loudermilk).

 

