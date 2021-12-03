Friday prep basketball: PH girls earn first career victory for new coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Shelby Fiddler scored 19 points Friday night as Patrick Henry gave new coach Eugene "Blue" Cook his first career victory with a 63-45 win over Albemarle.
Jada Cook added 15 for PH (1-0).
PATRICK HENRY (1-0)
Cook 15, Fiddler 19, Penn 8, Nichols 4, N.Childress 3, Breedlove 8, M.Childress 6.
ALBEMARLE (0-1)
K.Maynard 10, R.Maynard 4, Binglar 8. Pendleton 17, Grady 4, Perkins 2.
Patrick Henry;16;12;18;17;--;63
Albemarle;7;17;10;11;--;45
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 7 (Fiddler 5, Cook, N. Childress), Albemarle 6 (K.Maynard 2, Binglar 2, Pendleton 2)
JV: Patrick Henry won 60-10.
GIRLS
NONDISTRICT
Carroll County 78, Pulaski County 62
PULASKI COUNTY (1-1)
Fleenor 17, Cregger 2, Keefer 6, Huff 12, Lawson 2, Vest 7, Secrist 16.
CARROLL COUNTY (1-0)
Ervin 29, Hagee 13, Easter 10, Richardson 17, Stockner 3, Alley 6.
Pulaski County;8;17;15;22;--;62
Carroll County;20;18;19;21;--;78
3-point goals: Pulaski County 3 (Huff 2, Secrist), Carroll County 3 (Richardson 2, Ervin). JV: Pulaski won 62-17.
Note: Easter had 8 rebounds.
Blacksburg 43, Auburn 31
BLACKSBURG (1-1)
Ferguson 15, Jones 12, Brooks 6, Cheynet 5, Brawley 4, Anderson 1.
AUBURN (0-1)
Terry 15, Martin 8, Huffman 4, Lewis 2, Mundy 2.
Blacksburg;10;14;10;9;--;43
Auburn;9;8;2;12;--;31
3-point goals: Blacksburg 2 (Ferguson 2), Auburn 1 (Terry).
Lord Botetourt 47, Cave Spring 33
CAVE SPRING (1-1)
Jones 11, Smith 6, Carroll 11, Mills 1, Anderson 4.
LORD BOTETOURT (3-0)
Anderson 4, Orange 14, Alfano 10, Morgan 5, Wissemann 8, Huffard 6.
Cave Spring;6;7;7;13;--;33
Lord Botetourt;6;22;6;13;--;47
3-point goals: Cave Spring 4 (Jones 2, Carroll 2), Lord Botetourt 5 (Orange 3, Alfano 2). JV: Lord Botetourt won 26-15.
Note: Jada Morgan had a career-high 17 rebounds.
Northside 55, Hidden Valley 27
NORTHSIDE (2-0)
Kidd 12, Gilkes 3, Martin 8, Waller 12, Gates 6, Adebiyi 14.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-2)
Forney 2, Tanis 21, Pearson 2, Guerrero 2.
Northside;14;11;16;14;--;55
Hidden Valley;10;2;7;8;--;27
3-point goals: Northside (Kidd 2, Gilkes), Hidden Valley 1 (Tanis).
JV: Northside won.
Note: Waller and Martin had 7 steals each.
William Byrd 44, Glenvar 40
WILLIAM BYRD (1-1)
Stover 2, Chrisley 14, Helton 3, Martin 2, Walls 4, McCaskill 11, M.Rosser 3, Fuchs 5.
GLENVAR (1-1)
M.Harris 10, Luper 9, Thompson 2, R.Harris 15, McCulley 4.
William Byrd;9;16;10;9;--;44
Glenvar;6;18;7;9;--40
3-point goals: William Byrd 5 (Chrisley 3, Walls, McCaskill). JV: William Byrd won.
Salem 57, George Washington 35
SALEM (2-0)
Scales 14, Wynn 2, Green 20, E.Smith 3, Bayne 7, M.Smith 11.
GEORGE WASHINGTON (0-2)
Harrell 26, Darden 1, Cobb 5, Felton 2, Myers 1.
Salem;12;16;12;17;--;57
George Washington;10;6;5;14;--;35
3-point goals: Salem 3 (Smith, Bayne, Scales), George Washington 1 (Cobb). JV: Salem won 56-17.
Staunton River 56, Liberty 40
STAUNTON RIVER (2-0)
Creasey 6, Farr 7, C. Levine 9, Jones 10, Levine 24.
LIBERTY (1-1)
Sigei 2, Adams 4, Whorley 8, Gonzalez 3, St. John 11, Brown 12.
Staunton River;12;23;14;7;—;56
Liberty;12;14;7;7;—;40
3-point goals: Staunton River 9 (J.Levine 5, Jones 3, C.Levine), Liberty 3 (St. John 3).
Patrick County 51, North Stokes (N.C.) 41
NORTH STOKES (0-2)
Wyrick 13, Collins 11, Wright 6, James 4, Knight 3, Mabe 2, McQuinn 2.
PATRICK COUNTY (2-0)
Hazard 12, Epperson 11, Michell 11, Penn 7, Brown 4, Cobbler 3, Harris 2, Quesinberry 1.
North Stokes;7;10;10;14;--;41
Patrick County;6;13;14;18;--;51
3-pont goals: North Stokes 3 (Knight 1, Wyrick, Wright), Patrick County 2 (Hazard 2).
JV: Patrick County won 48-31.
Bland County 47, Narrows 45
BLAND COUNTY (1-1)
M.Tindall 18, C.Dillow 6, Sandlin 6, Rasnake 5, Sanders 4, R.Dillow 3, Hall 3, Meadows 2.
NARROWS (1-1)
Robertson 15, Stables 10, Bishop 10, Spencer 4, Cook 2.
Bland County;4;12;17;12;--;47
Narrows 13; 5; 9;18;--;45
3-point goals: Bland County 2 (Tindall, Hall). JV: Bland County won.
Rural Retreat 41, Fort Chiswell 26
FORT CHISWELL (1-1)
Brown 4, Robinson 5, Roark 2, Jackson 6, Underwood 5, Caidel 4.
RURAL RETREAT (2-0)
M.Fiscus 4, A.Fiscus 11, Cox 2, Williams 2, Moore 9, Crigger 6, Miller 4, Moore 1, Fortuner 2.
Fort Chiswell;8;5;5;8;--;26
Rural Retreat;16;12;7;6;--;41
BLUE RIDGE CONF.
Vieginia Episcopal 55, Roanoke Catholic 23
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (0-2)
Aaron 2, Nance 2, Drapac 4, Hemphill 9, Herron 6.
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (4-0)
Saye 2, Tompkins 2, Brody 21, Barrera 4, McKee 2, Morris 9, Parnell 13, Thomas 2.
Roanoke Catholic;3;8;5;7;--;23
Virginia Episcopal;21;10;12;12;--;55
3-point goals: Virginia Episcopal 3 (Brody 3).
BOYS
NONDISTRICT
Northside 56, Martinsville 48
MARTINSVILLE (0-1)
Smith 2, Jones 22, Kirby 11, Long 4, Manns 2, Dickerson 7.
NORTHSIDE (1-0)
Journiette 18, Cole 9, Hardy 4, Harvey 6, Webb 2, Logan 10, Smith 7.
Martinsville;10;10;15;13;--;48
Northside;16;18;6;16;--;56
3-point goals: Northside 1 (Logan). JV: Northside won 60-42.
Cave Spring 66, Carroll County 38
CARROLL COUNTY (0-2)
Smoot 11, Reitzel 13, Campbell 4, Cox 6, Richardson 2, Montgomery 2.
CAVE SPRING (2-0)
Griffiths 3, Lilley 8, Dawyot 2, Bryant 5, Cooper 12, Jones 10, Monsour 1, Kennedy 7, Saunders 14, Childs 2, Ihlenburg 2.
Carroll County;3;14;7;14;--;38
Cave Spring;18;11;14;23;--;66
3-point goals: Carroll County 3 (Smoot, Reitzel, Cox), Cave Spring 8 (Cooper 2, Saunders 2, Griffiths, Lilley, Bryant, Kennedy).
Jefferson Forest 75, Hidden Valley 45
JEFFERSON FOREST (1-0)
Scott 9, Mays 5, Cherry 2, Wimmer 19, Elliott 7, French 16, Carter-Ray 2, Burrill 7, Rodgers 2, Hamilton 1, Lane 5.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-1)
Dunnings 3, Strong 3, Johnson 24, Getz 2, Whittaker 4, Smith 5, Smith 4.
Jefferson Forest;20;13;20;22;--;75
Hidden Valley;11;15;9;10;--;45
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Burrill 2, Mays), Hidden Valley 5 (Johnson 3, Strong, Smith).
Glenvar 80, William Byrd 67
GLENVAR (2-0)
Alexander 8, Barber 28, Housh 20, Johnson 16, McMahon 4.
WILLIAM BYRD (0-1)
Ruble 9, Marvin 6, Childress 7, Hendrick 20, Hairston 13, Webb 2, Board 2, Divers 8
Glenvar;11;26;22;21;--;80
William Bryd;24;20;11;12;--;67
3-point goals: Glenvar 6 (Housh 3, Alexander 2, Barber), William Byrd 9 (Hairston 3, Marvin 2, Hendrick 2, Childress, Ruble). JV: William Byrd won.
Christiansburg 59, Bassett 50
BASSETT (0-1)
Leduc-Mattox 25, Stokes 14, Tinsley 7, Harbour 4.
CHRISTIANSBURG (1-0)
Taylor 19, Moles 17, Johnson-Buchannon 6, Gandee 6, Myrthil 4, Purcell 3, Calloway 2, Evans 1.
Bassett;8;14;19;9;--;50
Christiansburg;17;14;15;13;--;59
3-point goals: Bassett (Stokes 3, Tinsley, Leduc-Mattox), Christiansburg (Taylor 3, Purcell, Moles, Gandee).
JV: Bassett won 54-34.
Lord Botetourt 76, Floyd County 53
LORD BOTETOURT (1-0)
Meade 15, Bramblett 12, Salvi 9, Crawford 8, Bannwart 14, Tilley 11, Lovern 7.
FLOYD COUNTY (0-1)
Agnew 11, Underwood 6, Harrington 5, Cantrell 6, Bond 3, R.Swortzel 9, K.Swortzel 13.
Lord Botetourt;25;14;19;18;--;53
Floyd County;15;9;16;13;--;76
3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 12 (Meade 3, Tilley 3, Bannwart 2, Bramblett, Salvi, Crawford, Lovern), Floyd County 8 (Agnew 3, Underwood 2, Harrington, Bond, R.Swortzel). JV: Floyd County won.
Blacksburg 59, Auburn 52
AUBURN (0-1)
Duncan 8, Wilson 5, E.Millirons 14, N.Millirons 11, Sparrer 3, Gordon 6, Gill 5.
BLACKSBURG (1-0)
Halsey 9, Davis 2, Walters 17, Shealor 2, Trexell 6, Appea 16, Joyce 7.
Auburn;10;11;9;22;--;52
Blacksburg;12;15;11;21;--;59
3-point goals: Auburn 4 (Duncan 2, E.Millirons, N.Millirons), Blacksburg 3 (Halsey 2, Joyce). JV: Auburn won 53-46.
Bland County 92, Narrows 87, OT
BLAND COUNTY (2-0)
Water 6, Burton 2, Johnson 6, James 32, Boone 14, Nolley 3, Pauley 22,Thompson 7.
NARROWS (0-1)
Johnston 19, Perdue 3, McGlothlin 2, Smith 2, Pruett 37, Shepherd 14, Middleton 2, Johnson 8.
Bland County;10;20;20;24;18;--;92
Narrows;15;20;25;15;13;--;87
3-point goals: Bland County 11 (James 5, Pauley 4, Boone, Nolley, Thompson), Narrows 7 (Pruett 5, Shepherd 2). JV: Narrows won.
Liberty 40, Staunton River 31
STAUNTON RIVER 31 (0-2)
Eggleston 2, Steele 5, Overstreet 12, Childress 10, Chewning 2.
LIBERTY (1-1)
Smith 3, Mineo 7, Sigei 2, Holdren 6, Brown 5, Williams 3, Crider 14.
Staunton River;2;3;13;13;--;31
Liberty;8;14;6;12;--;40
3-point goals: Staunton River 2 (Steele, Overstreet) Liberty 6 (Smith, Mineo 2, Holdren, Brown)
JV: Staunton River won 51-30.
Covington 48, Galax 44
COVINGTON (1-0)
Yancey 30, Dressler 8, Malone 4, Turner 2, Williams 2.
GALAX (0-1)
Bagley 12, Jemison 11, Stuart 8, Dillon 7, Meija 4, Gentry 2,
Covington;8;14;15;11;--;48
Galax;13;4;20;7;--;44
3-point goals: Covington 8 (Yancey 5, Dressler 2, Malone). JV: Covington won.
Chilhowie 84, Tazewell 38
CHILHOWIE (1-1)
Blevins 31, Hall 23, Martin 10, Sturgill 8, Sauls 4, Nash 3, Booth 3, Davie 2.
TAZEWELL (0-1)
Ray 5, Mills 2, Duty 8, Whitt 10, Blankenship 6, Patterson 5, Collins 2.
Chilhowie;23;27;25;9;--;84
Tazewell;9;11;9;8;--;38
3-point goals: Chilhowie 17 (Blevins 7, Hall 5, Martin 2, Nash, Sturgill, Booth), Tazewell 3 (Ray 1, Blankenship 2). JV: Chilhowie won 30-21.
Note: Nash had 8 assists. Hall had 12 rebounds.
Fort Chiswell 67, Rural Retreat 40
FORT CHISWELL (1-1)
Shelton 1, Gravely 11, Varney 2, Tomlinson 2, Dunford 18, Selfe 4, Norris 2, Cooper 2, Vaught 5, Watson 20.
RURAL RETREAT (2-0)
Roberts 3, Smith 15, Hight 7, Musser 4, Smelser 6, Miller 3, Crockett 2.
Fort Chiswell;11;24;13;19;--;67
Rural Retreat;9;9;11;11;--;40
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 4 (Dunford 2, Vaught, Watson), Rural Retreat 4 (Smith 2, Hight, Miller).
Harrisonburg HomeSchool 50, Bath County 32
HARRISONBURG HOMESCHOOL
Lockard 19, Velker 16, Campbell 7, M.Paul 3, D.Paul 3, Chavez 2.