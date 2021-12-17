Friday prep basketball roundup: Bramblett's buzzer beater gives Botetourt 61-60 win over Byrd

Ashton Bramblett hit a 3-pointer as time expired Friday night to give visiting Lord Botetourt a 61-60 Blue Ridge District boys basketball victory over William Byrd.
Botetourt (4-1) trailed 60-58 until Bramblett drilled a jumper from the right corner as the buzzer sounded.
Tyler Meade led the Cavaliers with 18 points, while Jackson Crawford added 17 and Conner Tilley joined Bramblett with 13 as the foursome combined for all their team's points.
Camden Richardson scored a game-high 23 points for Byrd (2-5).
LORD BOTETOURT (4-1)
Meade 18, Bramblett 13, Crawford 17, Tilley 13.
WILLIAM BYRD (2-5)
Ruble 12, Childress 9, Richardson 23, Hendrick 4, Hairston 3, Divers 9.
Lord Botetourt;22;11;11;17;--;61
William Byrd;10;16;18;16;--;60
3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 10 (Meade 3, Bramblett 3, Tilley 3, Crawford), William Byrd 4 (Ruble, Childress, Richardson, Hairston ). JV: Lord Botetourt won.
BOYS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Franklin County 51, Staunton River 28
STAUNTON RIVER (0-5)
Gibson 3, Eggleston 6, Steele 13, Childress 6.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (3-2)
Kasey 6, Stockton 3, Lee 4, McGhee 2, McHeimer 6, Holland 2, Hering 10, Harvey 2, Foutz 11, Mullins 5.
Staunton River;11;2;6;9;--;28
Franklin County;12;21;14;4;--;51
3-point goals: Staunton River 3 (Steele 3), Franklin County 4 (Hering 2, Stockton, Foutz). JV: Franklin County won 71-28.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 80, Hidden Valley 49
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-8)
Strong 5, Johnson 29, Getz 3, Guerrero 2, Whittaker 2, T.Smith 2, P.Smith 4, Montas 2.
PATRICK HENRY (5-1)
Faulkner 12, Calloway 11, Yarmah 21, Derey 14, Smith 9, F.Beasley 3, Roberson 4, Smiley 6.
Hidden Valley;13;15;7;14;--;49
Patrick Henry;24;28;21;7;--;80
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 3 (Strong, Johnson, Getz), Patrick Henry 9 (Faulkner 4, Derey 2, Smith 2, Calloway).
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Brookville 55, Liberty 54
BROOKVILLE (3-4)
Bowles 11, Butler 5, Harvey 20, Howard 9, Preston 2, Payne 4, McDaniel 6.
LIBERTY (1-4)
Smith 3, Johnson 5, Parker 14, Brown 2, Cutler 9, Crider 19.
Brookville;16;11;13;15;--;55
Liberty;14;12;16;12;--;54
3-point goals: Brookville 4 (Howard 2, Bowles, Harvey), Liberty 6 (Holdren 2, Smith, Johnson, Cutler, Crider).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Craig County 51, Eastern Montgomery 33
CRAIG COUNTY (2-1)
Lucas 20, Fisher 10, Crawford 10, Peters 6, Huffman 3, Taylor 2
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-7)
A.Elkins 11, Sampson 8, X.Brown 4, Martinez 3, L.Elkins 3, Burleson 2, E.Brown 1.
Craig County;15;11;11;14;--;51
Eastern Montgomery;3;14;8;8;--;33
3-point goals: Craig County 2 (Lucas, Huffman), Eastern Montgomery 1 (Martinez)
JV: Eastern Montgomery won 35-27.
Narrows 87, Bath County 36
BATH COUNTY (0-10)
Gordon 8, Tucker 8, Turner 2, Loudermill 6, Gwen 6, Waldeck 4, Wilson 2.
NARROWS (4-2)
Blankenship 3, Johnston 13, Freeman 2, Perdue 24, McGlothlin 7, L.Smith 7, Pruett 27, Middelton 2, C.Smith 2.
Bath County;15;10;6;5;--;36
Narrows;30;25;23;9;--;87
3 point goals; Narrows 11 (Pruett 4, Perdue 3, Blankenship, Johnston, McGlothlin, L.Smith), Bath County 3 (Loudermill 2, Gordon 1). JV: Narrows won.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Grayson County 70, Giles 57
GILES (2-5)
Parks 9, Hanson 2, Price 5, Simmons 2, Simpkins 1, Williams 3, Dunford 28, Myers 7.
GRAYSON COUNTY (2-3)
Gillespie 17, Cassell 22, Cheeks 4, Jones 2, Shaffner 20, Shearin 3, Sindler 2.
Giles;11;14;23;9;--;57
Grayson County;14;16;16;24;--;70
3-point goals: Giles 9 (Parks 3, Dunford 3, Price 1, Simmons, Williams, Myers), Grayson 5 (Cassell 2, Gillespie, Cheeks, Shearin ). JV: Giles won 36-32.
NONDISTRICT
St. Augustine (Texas) 61, Auburn 58
AUBURN (1-3)
Dehart 4, Gill 7, E.Millirons 26, N.Millirons 3, Warren 12, Wilson 6.
ST. AUGUSTINE, TEXAS
Barrientos 27, Benarides 9, Ramirez 12, Romo 13
Auburn;6;15;19;18;--;58
St. Augustine, Texas;12;20;14;15;--;61
3-point goals: Auburn 6 (Warren 4, E. Millirons 2), St. Augustine 7 (Romo 3, Barrientos 2, Ramirez, Benavides).
GIRLS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 62, William Byrd 25
WILLIAM BYRD (2-3)
Stover 2, Walls 2, McCaskill 11, J. Rosser 3, M. Rosser 2, Fuchs 5
LORD BOTETOURT(6-0)
Kingery 5, Anderson 5, Spangler 14, Orange 8, Alfano 2, Morgan 5, Wissemann 11, Huffard 4, Griffin 6, Dozier 2.
William Byrd;5;5;6;9;—;25
Lord Botetourt;15;15;14;18;--;62
3-point goals: William Byrd 3 (McCaskill 2, J.Rosser), Lord Botetourt 1 (Kingery). JV: Lord Botetourt won 33-16.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 73, Hidden Valley 28
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-8)
Fukatova 2, Tanis 13, Pearson 9, Guerrero 4.
PATRICK HENRY (6-0)
Cook 22, Beasley 2, Penn 11, Nichols 6, Breedlove 12, M.Childress 20.
Hidden Valley;12;4;5;7;--;28
Patrick Henry;18;19;26;10;--;73
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 2 (Tanis 2), Patrick Henry 5 (Breedlove 2, Childress 2, Cook). JV: Patrick Henry won.
Blacksburg 43, Cave Spring 27
BLACKSBURG (3-3)
Brook 8, Mann 3, Mathena 2, Jones 7, Brawley 3, Ferguson 10, Cheynet 10.
CAVE SPRING (3-3)
Holland 1, Cavicchio 3, Jones 2, Carroll 8, Hibbs 3, Mills 4, Anderson 4, Cox 2.
Blacksburg;10;10;14;9;--;43
Cave Spring;6;4;2;15;--;27
3-point goals: Cave Spring 4 (Carroll 2, Cavicchio, Hibbs), Blacksburg 3 (Mann, Jones, Ferguson). JV: Blacksburg won.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Patrick County 57, Bassett 36
BASSETT (2-6)
Manns 9, Ratcliff 9, Whitfield 6, Osgood 5, Pitzer 2, Witcher 2, Giles 2, Goad 1.
PATRICK COUNTY (4-1)
Hazard 15, Mitchell 11, Penn 10, Wimbush 9, Cobbler 9, Brown 2, Moore 1
Bassett;5,11,9,11;--;36
Patrick County;14,20,14,9;--;57
3-pont goals: Bassett 2 (Manns, Osgood), Patrick County 7 (Hazard 3, Cobbler 2, Penn, Mitchell).
JV: Patdrick County won 33-29.
Note: Wimbush 10 Rebounds, Hazard 6 assists, 4 steals, 5 rebounds.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 57, Craig County 34
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (4-3)
Underwood 23, Bower 4, Boone 4, Bahnken 2, Bruce 24.
CRAIG COUNTY(1-3)
Gregory 4, Clifton 1, Brookman 15, Mays 2, Taylor 3, Jones 9.
East Mont;14;18;17;8;--;57
Craig County;8;12;8;6;--;34
3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 2 (Bruce 2), Craig County 2 (Jones, Taylor)
Note: Lexxy Brookman had 15 rebounds. JV: Eastern Montgomery won 36-32.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Bland County 40, Galax 25
GALAX (2-5)
Sturgill 10, Edwards 6, King 5, Hash 2, Leonard 2.
BLAND COUNTY (4-4)
M.Tindall 18, Hall 8, R.Dillow 6, Holston 3, Sanders 3, C.Dillow 2.
Galax;9;5;6;6;--;25
Bland County;13;7;7;13;--;40
3-point goals: Bland County 4 (Hall 2, Tindall, Holston), Galax 1 (King ).
Notes: McKenzie Tindall 12 rebounds.
NONDISTRICT
E.C. Glass 54, William Fleming 23
E.C. GLASS (8-0)
J. Henry 20, E.Williams 11, Wright-Goode 8, Osborne 6, Bell 4, Kennedy 3, Polley 2.
WILLIAM FLEMING (2-3)
Priest 9, Dolue 4, Webb 4, Henderson 2, Manning 2, Patterson 1, Battle 1.
E.C. Glass;15;8;13;18;--;54
William Fleming;7;5;7;4--;23
3-point goals: E.C. Glass 6 (Henry 3, Williams 3). JV: William Fleming 49-17.