Friday prep basketball roundup: Flemng uses big fourth quarter for 70-58 boys win over Byrd

William Fleming 70, William Byrd 58

WILLIAM BYRD (5-10, 0-4)

E.Hairston 20, Ruble 17, Divers 10, Childress 9, Marvin 2.

WILLIAM FLEMING (10-2, 4-0)

Mitchell 24, Higgs 19, Walker Jr 17, English 7, Wilson 2, Ward1

William Byrd;15;16;18;9;--;58

William Fleming;22;9;18;21;--;70

3-point goals: William Byrd 8 (E.Hairston 4, Ruble 4), William Fleming 5 (Mitchell 3, Walker, Lewis).

GIRLS

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Floyd County 55, Glenvar 47, OT

GLENVAR (7-8, 1-3)

R.Harris 13, Luper 12, McCulley 10, M.Harris 10, Anderson 2.

FLOYD COUNTY (5-5, 1-1)

Hylton 19, Harman 18, M.Thompson 11, Hamlin 4, K.Nichols 3, J.Nichols 2.

Glenvar;7;8;11;15;6;--;47

Floyd County;14;12;8;7;14;--;55

3-point goals: Floyd 6 (Harman 3, Thompson 2, K.Nichols), Glenvar 2 (Luper, R Harris). JV: Floyd County won 38-10.

Carroll County 77, Alleghany 49

ALLEGHANY (9-3, 0-2)

Cash 6, Leitch 3, Harden 12, Keene 13, Hayslett 6, Fridley 9.

CARROLL COUNTY (12-1, 3-0)

Ervin 12, Gardner 2, Easter 27, Richardson 9, Stockner 2, Lam 7, Hagee 17, Alderman 1.

Alleghany;4;14;22;9;--;49

Carroll County;17;25;18;17;--;77

3-point goals: Alleghany 9 (Keene 3, Harden 2, Hayslett 2, Leitch, Fridley), Carroll County 7 (Easter 4, Richardson, Lam, Hagee).

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Pulaski County 70, Salem 50

PULASKI COUNTY (8-3, 5-0)

Fleenor 14, Russell 8, Keefer 7, Huff 2, Lawson 9, Vest 2, Secrist 28.

SALEM (9-5, 2-3)

Scales 36, Tolan 2, M.Smith 4, Bowen 5, Wynn 3.

Pulaski County;34;20;10;6;--;70

Salem;6;10;17;17;--;50

3-point goals: Pulaski County 1 (Secrist), Salem 6 (Scales 4, Bowen 1, Wynn 1), Pulaski County (Secrist). JV: Pulaski won.

Cave Spring 59, Hidden Valley 25

HIDDEN VALLEY (0-11, 0-5)

Forney 2, Tanis 14, Pearson 4, Guerrero 2, James 3.

CAVE SPRING (6-8, 2-4)

Cavicchio 3, Jones 13, Robertson 3, Carroll 15, Falatic 2, Hibbs 8, Mills 4, Anderson 5, Cox 2.

Hidden Valley;11;11;1;2;--;25

Cave Spring;18;9;20;12;--;59

3-point goals: Cave Spring 7 (Carroll 5, Hibbs, Robertson), Hidden Valley 2 (Tanis 2). JV: Cave Spring won.

Blacksburg 47, Christiansburg 30

BLACKSBURG (9-5, 4-1)

Mathena 1, Jones 5, Brawley 6, Ferguson 10, Morgan Cheynet 22, McKenzie Cheynet 2, Linkous 1.

CHRISTIANSBURG

Akers 2, Wilburn 8, Williams 4, Hoover 7, Womack 2, Banks 5, Harris 2.

Blacksburg;6;14;13;14;--;47

Christiansburg;4;6;8;12;--;30

3-point goals: Blacksburg 3 (Ferguson 2, Morgan Cheynet),

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

William Fleming 49, William Byrd 42

WILLIAM FLEMING (4-7, 1-3)

Priest 20, Dolue 13, Manning 3, Battle 4, Morris 7, Hankins 1, Henderson 1.

WILLIAM BYRD (6-7, 1-3)

Chrisley 13, McCaskill 20, Fuchs 4, J.Rosser 2, Helton 4, Firebaugh 2, Wells 2.

William Fleming;7;16;12;14:--;49

William Byrd;8;16;6;12;--;42

PIONEER DISTRICT

Eastern Montgomery 43, Narrows 35

NARROWS (7-3, 3-1)

Helvey 3, Lawrence 2, Howard 6, Robertson 4, Spencer 2, Bishop 13, Stables 4, Cook 1.

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (9-5, 5-0)

Underwood 8, Holloway 1, Boone 6, Bahnken 11, Felty 2, Bruce 15.

Narrows;7;11;8;9;--;35

Eastern Montgomery;13;9;12;9;--;43

3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 1 (Bruce) Narrows 2 (Helvey, Stables).

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Giles 59, Bland County 50

GILES (2-8, 1-2)

Reed 25, Lucas 10, Merrix 10, Simmons 5, Young 4, Blankenship 3, Gusler 2.

BLAND COUNTY (5-8, 2-4)

Tindall 22, R.Dillow 7, Hall 6, Meadows 4, Tindall 4, Holston 3, Sanders 2, C.Dillow 2,

Giles;12;14;8;25;--;59

Bland County;8;12;19;11;--;50

3-point goals: Giles 6 (Merrix 3, Reed 2, Simmons), Bland County 2 (R.Dillow, Holston).

VACA SOUTHWEST

Roanoke Valley Christian 48, Faith Christian 30

FAITH CHRISTIAN (0-4, 0-2)

Crosby 14, Childress 6, Eanes 4, Price 2, Sessor 2, Williams 1, Ridenger 1.

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (6-0, 3-0)

Angelina Jones 25, Mioduszewski 16, Alessandra Jones 3, Boyd 2, Law 2.

Faith Christian;4;11;10;5;—;30

Roanoke Valley Christian;16;11;12;9;—;48

3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 5 (Angelina Jones 4, Alessandra Jones).

Notes: Bowman had 5 steals, Mioduszewski had 10 rebounds. Alessandra Jones had 5 assists.

BOYS

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Cave Spring 86, Hidden Valley 30

HIDDEN VALLEY (2-13, 1-5)

Strong 6, Johnson 6, Guerrero 5, T.Smith 3, P.Smith 7, Reddicks 3.

CAVE SPRING (13-1, 6-0)

Griffiths 4, Lilley 10, Dawyot 6, Bryant 14, Cooper 8, Jones 12, Tinsley 10, Saunders 10, Washington 3, Ihlenburg 6, Enyart 3.

Hidden Valley;11;5;9;5;--;30

Cave Spring;26;25;23;12;--;86

3-point goals: Hidden Valley 2 (Guerrero, P.Smith), Cave Spring 4 (Bryant 2, Jones, Tinsley).

Blacksburg 64, Christiansburg 49

BLACKSBURG (9-3, 2-2)

Halsey 19, Miller 2, Davis 12, Walters 10, Appea 6, Joyce 12, Bland 3.

CHRISTIANSBURG (5-10, 0-5)

Johnson-Buchannon 8, Purcell 2, Taylor 19, Myrthil 9, Calloway 9, Barnes 2

Blacksburg; 10;22;16;16;--;64

Christiansburg;20;9;8;12;--;49

3-point goals: Blacksburg 7 (Halsey 3, Joyce 2, Davis 1, Walters), Christiansburg 4 (Taylor 2, Calloway, Johnson-Buchannon).

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Lord Botetourt 67, Staunton River 44

STAUNTON RIVER (0-13, 0-4)

Steele 18, Bruns 12, Overstreet 7, Gibson 3, Chewning 2, Shelton 2.

LORD BOTETOURT (9-3, 3-1)

Crawford 15, Tilley 12, Bramblett 11, Bannwart 9, Toliver 7, Meade 5, T.Lovern 4, B.Lovern 2, Harrison 2.

Staunton River;6;8;19;11;--;44

Lord Botetourt;23;19;11;14;--;67

3-point goals: Staunton River 4 (Burns 2, Steele 2), Lord Botetourt 14 (Crawford 5, Tilley 3, Bramblett 3, Bannwart 2, Meade).

Northside 86, Franklin County 38

FRANKLIN COUNTY (5-9)

Kasey 10, N.Holland 9, McGhee 2, J.Holland 4, Harvey 5, Clark 2, Foutz 6.

NORTHSIDE (14-1)

Journiette 24, Cole 10, Hardy 9, Abshire 4, Crawford 5, Harvey 9, Webb 15, Logan 3, Via 3, J.Smith 4.

Franklin County;6;8;15;9;--;38

Northside;18;32;25;11;--;86

3-point goals: Franklin County 1 (Harvey), Northside 7 (Journiette 2, Hardy, Crawford, Webb, Logan, Via). JV: Franklin County won 45-37.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Auburn 53, Galax 46

GALAX (2-8, 2-3)

Jemison 6, Ashworth 14, Cox 2, Dillon 9, Bagley 13, Stuart 2

AUBURN (6-6, 3-0)

Warren 3, Sutphin 3, Duncan 4, Wilson 4, E.Millirons 25, N.Millirons 3, Dehart 3, Gordon 2, Gill 6.

Galax;14;15;13;4;—;46

Auburn;18;11;15;9;—;53

3-point goals: Galax 3 (Ashworth 2, Dillon), Auburn 5 (E.Millirons 2, Warren, Sutphin, N.Millirons).

Note: Ethan Millirons had 8 rebounds, 6 assists.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Narrows 86, Eastern Montgomery 16

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-15, 0-6)

Sampson 4, Jennings, Brown 5, Burleson 2.

NARROWS (9-3, 4-0)

Johnston 16, Freeman 3, Perdue 14, McGlothlin 6, L.Smith 8, Pruett 27, Shepherd 4, Middleton 2, Johnson 3, C.Smith 3.

Eastern Montgomery;4;2;5;5;--;16

Narrows;21;32;14;19;--;86

JV: Narrows won 50-25.

ROCK THE RIBBON SHOOTOUT

STUARTS DRAFT (3-8)

Wayne 9, Willis 2, Wood 2, Schages 27, Harris 1, Stinespring 12.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (4-10)

Mays 11, Higgins 6, Owens 7, I.Poindexter 27, Lambert 2, Owsley 4.

Stuarts Draft;16;13;11;13;--;53

Rockbridge County;12;12;22;11;--;58

3-point goals: Stuarts Draft 4 (Schages 4). Rockbridge County 7 (I.Poindexter 3, Higgins 2, Mays, Owens).

 

