Friday prep basketball roundup: Flemng uses big fourth quarter for 70-58 boys win over Byrd

William Fleming 70, William Byrd 58
WILLIAM BYRD (5-10, 0-4)
E.Hairston 20, Ruble 17, Divers 10, Childress 9, Marvin 2.
WILLIAM FLEMING (10-2, 4-0)
Mitchell 24, Higgs 19, Walker Jr 17, English 7, Wilson 2, Ward1
William Byrd;15;16;18;9;--;58
William Fleming;22;9;18;21;--;70
3-point goals: William Byrd 8 (E.Hairston 4, Ruble 4), William Fleming 5 (Mitchell 3, Walker, Lewis).
GIRLS
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 55, Glenvar 47, OT
GLENVAR (7-8, 1-3)
R.Harris 13, Luper 12, McCulley 10, M.Harris 10, Anderson 2.
People are also reading…
FLOYD COUNTY (5-5, 1-1)
Hylton 19, Harman 18, M.Thompson 11, Hamlin 4, K.Nichols 3, J.Nichols 2.
Glenvar;7;8;11;15;6;--;47
Floyd County;14;12;8;7;14;--;55
3-point goals: Floyd 6 (Harman 3, Thompson 2, K.Nichols), Glenvar 2 (Luper, R Harris). JV: Floyd County won 38-10.
Carroll County 77, Alleghany 49
ALLEGHANY (9-3, 0-2)
Cash 6, Leitch 3, Harden 12, Keene 13, Hayslett 6, Fridley 9.
CARROLL COUNTY (12-1, 3-0)
Ervin 12, Gardner 2, Easter 27, Richardson 9, Stockner 2, Lam 7, Hagee 17, Alderman 1.
Alleghany;4;14;22;9;--;49
Carroll County;17;25;18;17;--;77
3-point goals: Alleghany 9 (Keene 3, Harden 2, Hayslett 2, Leitch, Fridley), Carroll County 7 (Easter 4, Richardson, Lam, Hagee).
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Pulaski County 70, Salem 50
PULASKI COUNTY (8-3, 5-0)
Fleenor 14, Russell 8, Keefer 7, Huff 2, Lawson 9, Vest 2, Secrist 28.
SALEM (9-5, 2-3)
Scales 36, Tolan 2, M.Smith 4, Bowen 5, Wynn 3.
Pulaski County;34;20;10;6;--;70
Salem;6;10;17;17;--;50
3-point goals: Pulaski County 1 (Secrist), Salem 6 (Scales 4, Bowen 1, Wynn 1), Pulaski County (Secrist). JV: Pulaski won.
Cave Spring 59, Hidden Valley 25
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-11, 0-5)
Forney 2, Tanis 14, Pearson 4, Guerrero 2, James 3.
CAVE SPRING (6-8, 2-4)
Cavicchio 3, Jones 13, Robertson 3, Carroll 15, Falatic 2, Hibbs 8, Mills 4, Anderson 5, Cox 2.
Hidden Valley;11;11;1;2;--;25
Cave Spring;18;9;20;12;--;59
3-point goals: Cave Spring 7 (Carroll 5, Hibbs, Robertson), Hidden Valley 2 (Tanis 2). JV: Cave Spring won.
Blacksburg 47, Christiansburg 30
BLACKSBURG (9-5, 4-1)
Mathena 1, Jones 5, Brawley 6, Ferguson 10, Morgan Cheynet 22, McKenzie Cheynet 2, Linkous 1.
CHRISTIANSBURG
Akers 2, Wilburn 8, Williams 4, Hoover 7, Womack 2, Banks 5, Harris 2.
Blacksburg;6;14;13;14;--;47
Christiansburg;4;6;8;12;--;30
3-point goals: Blacksburg 3 (Ferguson 2, Morgan Cheynet),
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming 49, William Byrd 42
WILLIAM FLEMING (4-7, 1-3)
Priest 20, Dolue 13, Manning 3, Battle 4, Morris 7, Hankins 1, Henderson 1.
WILLIAM BYRD (6-7, 1-3)
Chrisley 13, McCaskill 20, Fuchs 4, J.Rosser 2, Helton 4, Firebaugh 2, Wells 2.
William Fleming;7;16;12;14:--;49
William Byrd;8;16;6;12;--;42
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 43, Narrows 35
NARROWS (7-3, 3-1)
Helvey 3, Lawrence 2, Howard 6, Robertson 4, Spencer 2, Bishop 13, Stables 4, Cook 1.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (9-5, 5-0)
Underwood 8, Holloway 1, Boone 6, Bahnken 11, Felty 2, Bruce 15.
Narrows;7;11;8;9;--;35
Eastern Montgomery;13;9;12;9;--;43
3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 1 (Bruce) Narrows 2 (Helvey, Stables).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Giles 59, Bland County 50
GILES (2-8, 1-2)
Reed 25, Lucas 10, Merrix 10, Simmons 5, Young 4, Blankenship 3, Gusler 2.
BLAND COUNTY (5-8, 2-4)
Tindall 22, R.Dillow 7, Hall 6, Meadows 4, Tindall 4, Holston 3, Sanders 2, C.Dillow 2,
Giles;12;14;8;25;--;59
Bland County;8;12;19;11;--;50
3-point goals: Giles 6 (Merrix 3, Reed 2, Simmons), Bland County 2 (R.Dillow, Holston).
VACA SOUTHWEST
Roanoke Valley Christian 48, Faith Christian 30
FAITH CHRISTIAN (0-4, 0-2)
Crosby 14, Childress 6, Eanes 4, Price 2, Sessor 2, Williams 1, Ridenger 1.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (6-0, 3-0)
Angelina Jones 25, Mioduszewski 16, Alessandra Jones 3, Boyd 2, Law 2.
Faith Christian;4;11;10;5;—;30
Roanoke Valley Christian;16;11;12;9;—;48
3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 5 (Angelina Jones 4, Alessandra Jones).
Notes: Bowman had 5 steals, Mioduszewski had 10 rebounds. Alessandra Jones had 5 assists.
BOYS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Cave Spring 86, Hidden Valley 30
HIDDEN VALLEY (2-13, 1-5)
Strong 6, Johnson 6, Guerrero 5, T.Smith 3, P.Smith 7, Reddicks 3.
CAVE SPRING (13-1, 6-0)
Griffiths 4, Lilley 10, Dawyot 6, Bryant 14, Cooper 8, Jones 12, Tinsley 10, Saunders 10, Washington 3, Ihlenburg 6, Enyart 3.
Hidden Valley;11;5;9;5;--;30
Cave Spring;26;25;23;12;--;86
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 2 (Guerrero, P.Smith), Cave Spring 4 (Bryant 2, Jones, Tinsley).
Blacksburg 64, Christiansburg 49
BLACKSBURG (9-3, 2-2)
Halsey 19, Miller 2, Davis 12, Walters 10, Appea 6, Joyce 12, Bland 3.
CHRISTIANSBURG (5-10, 0-5)
Johnson-Buchannon 8, Purcell 2, Taylor 19, Myrthil 9, Calloway 9, Barnes 2
Blacksburg; 10;22;16;16;--;64
Christiansburg;20;9;8;12;--;49
3-point goals: Blacksburg 7 (Halsey 3, Joyce 2, Davis 1, Walters), Christiansburg 4 (Taylor 2, Calloway, Johnson-Buchannon).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 67, Staunton River 44
STAUNTON RIVER (0-13, 0-4)
Steele 18, Bruns 12, Overstreet 7, Gibson 3, Chewning 2, Shelton 2.
LORD BOTETOURT (9-3, 3-1)
Crawford 15, Tilley 12, Bramblett 11, Bannwart 9, Toliver 7, Meade 5, T.Lovern 4, B.Lovern 2, Harrison 2.
Staunton River;6;8;19;11;--;44
Lord Botetourt;23;19;11;14;--;67
3-point goals: Staunton River 4 (Burns 2, Steele 2), Lord Botetourt 14 (Crawford 5, Tilley 3, Bramblett 3, Bannwart 2, Meade).
Northside 86, Franklin County 38
FRANKLIN COUNTY (5-9)
Kasey 10, N.Holland 9, McGhee 2, J.Holland 4, Harvey 5, Clark 2, Foutz 6.
NORTHSIDE (14-1)
Journiette 24, Cole 10, Hardy 9, Abshire 4, Crawford 5, Harvey 9, Webb 15, Logan 3, Via 3, J.Smith 4.
Franklin County;6;8;15;9;--;38
Northside;18;32;25;11;--;86
3-point goals: Franklin County 1 (Harvey), Northside 7 (Journiette 2, Hardy, Crawford, Webb, Logan, Via). JV: Franklin County won 45-37.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 53, Galax 46
GALAX (2-8, 2-3)
Jemison 6, Ashworth 14, Cox 2, Dillon 9, Bagley 13, Stuart 2
AUBURN (6-6, 3-0)
Warren 3, Sutphin 3, Duncan 4, Wilson 4, E.Millirons 25, N.Millirons 3, Dehart 3, Gordon 2, Gill 6.
Galax;14;15;13;4;—;46
Auburn;18;11;15;9;—;53
3-point goals: Galax 3 (Ashworth 2, Dillon), Auburn 5 (E.Millirons 2, Warren, Sutphin, N.Millirons).
Note: Ethan Millirons had 8 rebounds, 6 assists.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 86, Eastern Montgomery 16
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-15, 0-6)
Sampson 4, Jennings, Brown 5, Burleson 2.
NARROWS (9-3, 4-0)
Johnston 16, Freeman 3, Perdue 14, McGlothlin 6, L.Smith 8, Pruett 27, Shepherd 4, Middleton 2, Johnson 3, C.Smith 3.
Eastern Montgomery;4;2;5;5;--;16
Narrows;21;32;14;19;--;86
JV: Narrows won 50-25.
ROCK THE RIBBON SHOOTOUT
STUARTS DRAFT (3-8)
Wayne 9, Willis 2, Wood 2, Schages 27, Harris 1, Stinespring 12.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (4-10)
Mays 11, Higgins 6, Owens 7, I.Poindexter 27, Lambert 2, Owsley 4.
Stuarts Draft;16;13;11;13;--;53
Rockbridge County;12;12;22;11;--;58
3-point goals: Stuarts Draft 4 (Schages 4). Rockbridge County 7 (I.Poindexter 3, Higgins 2, Mays, Owens).