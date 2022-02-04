Friday prep basketball roundup: Patrick Henry edges Blacksburg in double OT

Patrick Henry's boys basketball team had to work overtime Friday night for a River Ridge District victory over Blacksburg.

Twice.

PH overcame a seven-point deficit in the first extra period and posted a 70-68 win over the Bruins in double OT.

Abu Yarmah and Moosie Calloway hit buckets in the second OT, and Brooks Derey and Jack Faulkner supplied two free throws apiece for PH (15-5, 9-2).

Derey finished with 19 points, while Faulkner had 16, Yarmah 14 and Calloway 13.

Owen Walters scored a game-high 20 for Blacksburg (12-5, 5-4).

BLACKSBURG (12-5, 5-4)

Halsey 10, Miller 6, Davis 12, Walters 20, Shealor 2, Trexell 7, Appea 2, Joyce 9.

PATRICK HENRY (15-5, 9-2)

Faulkner 16, Calloway 13, Yarmah 14, Derey 19, F.Beasley 10, Saunders 2.

Blacksburg;14;11;20;8;10;5;—;68

Patrick Henry;20;16;14;3;10;7;—;70

3-point goals: Blacksburg 7 (Halsey 2, Davis 2, Joyce 2, Trexell). Patrick Henry 8 (Derey 5, Faulkner 3).

GIRLS

ADAM WARD CLASSIC

Salem 47, Glenvar 42

SALEM (14-5)

Scales 15, Bowen 2, Green 12, Bayne 15, M.Smith 3.

GLENVAR (9-11)

M.Harris 7, Luper 8, R.Harris 23, Keen 2, McCulley 2.

Salem;12;9;10;16;—;47

Glenvar;9;14;8;11;—;42

3-point goals: Salem 3 (Bayne 3), Glenvar 2 (Luper 2). JV: Salem won.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Pulaski County 60, Cave Spring 45

PULASKI COUNTY (16-3, 10-0)

Russell 9, Capps 14, Keefer 6, Lawson 5, T.Vest 5, M.Vest 21.

CAVE SPRING (8-11, 3-7)

Holland 3, Cavicchio 2, Jones 7, Carroll 18, Hibbs 6, Anderson 9, Cox 2.

Cave Spring;13;3;19;10;—;45

Pulaski County;16;4;13;27;—;60

3-point goals: Pulaski County 6 (Capps 4, M.Vest 2), Cave Spring 6 (Carroll 4, Hibbs 2). JV: Pulaski won.

Patrick Henry 58, Blacksburg 32

PATRICK HENRY (18-2, 9-2)

Cook 11, Baker 7, Beasley 2, Penn 12, N.Childress 9, Breedlove 5, S.Childress 10, Merchant 2.

BLACKSBURG (10-9, 5-4)

Mathena 2, Jones 9, Brawley 7, Ferguson 6, Morgan Cheynet 1, McKenzie Cheynet 7.

Patrick Henry;16;17;16;9;—;58

Blacksburg;3;11;4;14;—;32

3-point goals: Patrick Henry 5 (N.Childress 3, Cook, S.Childress), Blacksburg 1 (Jones).

Christiansburg 61, Hidden Valley 39

CHRISTIANSBURG (6-12, 2-8)

Lowe 3, Kane 6, Akers 9, Wilburn 5, Williams 7, Hoover 13, Tuck 4, Womack 4, Sherman 4, Harris 6.

HIDDEN VALLEY (0-20, 0-11)

Woods 3, Furkatova 2, Forney 5, Tanis 14, Guerrero 2, James 4, Pearson 9.

Christiansburg;6;14;20;21;—;61

Hidden Valley;2;6;16;15;—;39

3-point goals: Christiansburg 1 (Hoover), Hidden Valley 2 (Tanis, Woods). JV: Christiansburg won.

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

William Fleming 60, William Byrd 37

WILLIAM BYRD (8-11, 2-5)

E.McCaskill 17, Firebaugh 7, Rosser 4, Stover 3, Hutton 2, Walls 2, Fuchs 2.

WILLIAM FLEMING (8-9, 4-4)

Dolue 18, Priest 13, Morris 10, Hankins 8, Manning 7, Patterson 4.

William Byrd;10;10;7;10;—;37

William Fleming;8;16;17;19;—;60

3-point goals: William Byrd 3 (Firebaugh, McCaskill, Stover), William Fleming 4 (Hankins 2, Priest 2). JV: William Fleming won 56-12.

Franklin County 55, Northside 32

FRANKLIN COUNTY (5-11, 2-4)

Taylor 2, K.Board 5, L.Board 2, Lester 9, Kaniah Copeland 2, Brown 2, Caron 17, Kam Copeland 9, Harris 4.

NORTHSIDE (6-13, 0-7)

Kidd 9, Gates 5, Adebiyi 8, Waller 5, Bratton 5.

Franklin Co.;10;18;15;12;—;55

Northside;3;12;6;11;—;32

3-point goals: Northside 1 (Bratton).

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Carroll County 64, Floyd County 33

FLOYD COUNTY (9-10, 3-5)

Bond 7, Harman 12, C. Thompson 4, K.Thompson 2, Hylton 8.

CARROLL COUNTY (18-1, 8-0)

Ervin 11, Gardner 2, Easter 11, Richardson 9, Lam 3, Hagee 18, Crotts 4, Alley 4, Lyons 2.

Floyd County;8;10;6;9;—;33

Carroll County;13;22;17;12;—;64

3-point goals: Floyd 1 (Bond), Carroll County 5 (Hagee 2, Ervin, Richardson, Lam).

Note: Easter had 5 steals.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Galax 53, Giles 23

GILES (2-13, 1-7)

Summons 3, Reed 16, Young 2, Price 2.

GALAX (6-9, 4-6)

S.Leonard 12, Hash 4, Sturgill 7, J.Leonard 12, King 6, P.Edwards 4, Miller 5, E.Edwards 3.

Giles;15;5;3;0;—;23

Galax;15;10;21;7;—;53

3-point goals: Giles 2 (Reed 2), Galax 2 (King 2). JV: Giles won.

George Wythe 46, Grayson County 18

GRAYSON COUNTY (4-14, 1-9)

S.Pope 3, K.Pope 10, Cunningham 2, Bennett 1, Phipps 2.

GEORGE WYTHE (11-6, 7-2)

Cannoy 5, Berry 16, Faulkner 7, Patel 10, Malavolti 6, Wolfe 2.

Grayson County;4;4;5;5;—;18

George Wythe;16;15;10;5;—;46

3-point goals: George Wythe 6 (Berry 3, Patel 2, Cannoy). JV: George Wythe won.

Bland County 48, Fort Chiswell 43

BLAND COUNTY (9-9, 5-4)

M.Tindall 23, Holston 7, Sandlin 2, Dillon 5, Meadows 9, Sanders 2.

FORT CHISWELL (9-10, 5-4)

Jackson 14, Roark 13, Underwood 8, Adams 2, Caldwell 3, Brown 3.

Bland County;4;12;16;16;—;48

Fort Chiswell;7;15;13;8;—;43

3-point goals Bland 1 (Holston), Fort Chiswell 1 (Roark). JV: Bland County won.

Note: Bland County made 8 of 8 from free-throw line in 4th quarter.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Narrows 50, Covington 43

COVINGTON (5-12, 4-5)

Bartley 14, Persinger 12, Terrell 12, L. Bragg 5.

NARROWS (10-4, 6-2)

Robertson 17, Helvey 13, Lawrence 9, Stables 2, Spencer 4, Bishop 5.

Covington;16;2;14;11;—;43

Narrows;16;11;10;13;—;50

3-point goals: Covington 7 (Terrell 3, Persinger 2, Bartley 2), Narrows 5 (Helvey 2, Robertson 2, Lawrence 1).

Craig County 54, Highland 34

HIGHLAND (1-9)

Douglas 9, Wilforg 2, Wood 3, Good 2, Armstrong 18.

CRAIG COUNTY (3-12, 3-6)

Caldwell 9, Ratliff 7, Gregory 12, Jones 12, Mays 8, Brookman 6.

Highland;5;9;7;13;—;34

Craig Co.;16;13;8;17;—;54

3-point goals: Highland 4 (Armstrong 2, Douglas, Wood), Craig County 4 (Mays 2, Caldwell, Ratliff).

Note: Sara Jones had 12 rebounds and 6 blocks.

Parry McCluer 70, Bath County 10

PARRY McCLUER (16-1, 8-0)

A.Grow 4, K.Grow 7, Lewis 2, Mohler 2, A.Claytor 19, Hamilton 5, Tyree 6, Emore 2, G.Henson 10, K.Claytor 11, Taylor 2.

BATH COUNTY (0-19, 0-9)

Armstrong 2, Tingler 2, Gardner 3, Jenkins 3.

Parry McCluer;20;15;15;20;—;70

Bath County;0;3;2;5;—;10

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 2 (K.Grow, K.Claytor).

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

George Washington 36, Patrick County 32

PATRICK COUNTY (10-5, 6-3)

Harris 13, Penn 11, Epperson 2, Wimbush 2, Hazard 2, Mitchell 2.

GEORGE WASHINGTON

Harrell 29, Darden 5, Janes 2.

Patrick County;4;7;11;10;—;32

G. Washington;14;7;4;11;—;36

3-pont goals: Patrick County 1 (Penn).

Note: Penn and Epperson had 10 rebounds each.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Rural Retreat 54, Holston 34

HOLSTON

Turner 10, Morgan 4, Bailey 4, Keith 11, Widner 3, Thompson 2.

RURAL RETREAT (14-3, 6-0)

M.Fiscus 11, A.Fiscus 23, Bailey 2, Williams 5, B. Moore 7, Miller 4, Yountz 2.

Holston;6;6;11;11;—;34

Rural Retreat;18;8;17;11;—;54

3-point goals: Holston 2 (Keith, Widner), Rural Retreat 2 (M. Fiscus, A. Fiscus).

Chilhowie 48, Lebanon 37

LEBANON

Varney 7, Gray 8, Horne 6, Keyser 3, Boothe 13.

CHILHOWIE (8-9, 3-3)

Lane 5, Sheets 6, Goodwin 14, Tuell 4, Barr 19.

Lebanon;1;7;15;14;—;37

Chilhowie;13;6;18;11;—;48

3-point goals: Lebanon 1 (Varney), Chilhowie 3 (Barr 2, Lane). JV: Lebanon won.

NONCONFERENCE

Roanoke Valley Christian 36, Westover Christian 29

WESTOVER CHRISTIAN

Emily Evans 11, White 8, Crumpton 5, Barrington 4, Nelson 1.

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (10-2)

Angelina Jones 14, Alassandra Jones 2, Mioduszewski 12, Bowman 1, Ferguson 1, Woffard 2, Law 4.

Westover Christian;11;7;5;6;—;29

Roanoke Valley Chr.;8;8;11;9;—;36

3-point goals: Westover Christian 1 (Evans), Roanoke Valley Christian 1 (Angelina Jones).

Note: Bowman had 8 steals.

BOYS

ADAM WARD CLASSIC

Glenvar 81, Salem 70

SALEM (7-11)

Bayne 17, Dallas 12, Greer 14, Green 9, Clemens 3, Yerton 2, Moyer 9, Coe 2, Williams 2.

GLENVAR (13-6)

Alexander 18, Barber 24, Housh 12, Johnson 7, Bolling 6, Ford 3, Veverka 6, Carter 5.

Salem;19;27;7;17;—;70

Glenvar;27;14;24;16;—;81

3-point goals: Salem 8 (Greer 3, Bayne, Green, Clemens, Verton, Moyer). Glenvar 10 (Alexander 3, Veverka 2, Barber, Housh, Johnson, Bolling, Ford). JV: Salem won.

Note: Stephen Barber reached 1,000 career points.

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Northside 77, Franklin County 46

NORTHSIDE (17-2, 7-1)

Webb 16, Journiette 15, Cole 14, Logan 12, Abshire 6, Harvey 6, Anthony 4, Crawford 2, Hardy 2.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (7-13, 3-6)

Clark 9, McGhee 8, N.Holland 7, Foutz 5, Harvey 5, Mullins 4, Wright 4, Hering 2, J.Holland 2.

Northside;26;16;21;14;—;77

Franklin Co.;7;11;19;9;—;46

3-point goals: Northside 8 (Logan 4, Cole 2, Journiette, Webb), Franklin County 4 (McGhee 2, Foutz, Harvey). JV: Northside won 51-49.

Lord Botetourt 65, Staunton River 48

LORD BOTETOURT (14-5, 6-2)

Meade 5, Bramblett 6, Harrison 2, Crawford 15, Wells 2, Bannwart 10, Tilley 21, Lovern 1, Toliver 3.

STAUNTON RIVER (14-0, 8-0)

Gibson 3, Steele 11, Shelton 5, Overstreet 17, Childress 4, Chewning 8.

Lord Botetourt;16;20;9;20;—;65

Staunton River;14;7;12;15;—;48

3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 11 (Tilley 5, Bramblett 2, Bannwart 2, Meade, Crawford) Staunton River 7 (Overstreet 2, Chewning 2, Gibson, Shelton, Childress).

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Christiansburg 60, Hidden Valley 42

HIDDEN VALLEY (2-19, 1-10)

Dunnings 5, Strong 4, Johnson 25, Patel 3, P.Smith 3, Reddicks 2.

CHRISTIANSBURG (9-12, 4-7)

Johnson-Buchannon 4, Taylor 8, Myrthil 10, Moles 22, Calloway 2, Purcell 13, Gandee 1.

Hidden Valley;15;8;7;12;—;42

Christiansburg;16;18;13;13;—;60

3-point goals: Hidden Valley 5 (Johnson 3, Dunnings, P.Smith), Christiansburg 3 (Purcell 3). JV: Christiansburg won 54-50 in OT.

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

James River 60, Alleghany 28

ALLEGHANY (13-4, 3-2)

Via 2, Leitch 3, Gibson 4, Middleton 3, Harden 6, Hayslett 2, Moore 3, Webb 5.

JAMES RIVER (14-3, 7-1)

Bailey 3, C.Easton 13, Steger 8, Andrews 2, Clevenger 17, J.Easton 11, Toliver 6.

Alleghany;10;4;2;12;—;28

James River;15;18;19;8;—;60

3-point goals: Alleghany 4 (Leitch, Middleton, Moore, Webb), James River 6 (C.Easton 3, Steger 2, J.Easton).

Floyd County 89, Carroll County 72

FLOYD COUNTY (7-9, 2-4)

Agnew 14, Underwood 3, Herrington 13, Cantrell 2, Bond 21, R.Swortzel 2, Vickers 2, Offenberger 2, K.Swortzel 30.

CARROLL COUNTY (6-14, 0-9)

Phillips 5, Bryce Smoot 19, Reitzel 27, Brayden Smoot 4, Cox 9, Richardson 5, Montgomery 3.

Floyd County;17;21;22;29;—;89

Carroll County;21;13;15;23;—;72

3-point goals: Floyd County 7 (Bond 4, Agnew 2, Herrington), Carroll County 6, (Bryce Smoot 2, Cox 2, Reitzel, Richardson).

PIONEER DISTRICT

Parry McCluer 65, Bath County 9

BATH COUNTY (3-16, 3-6)

Turner 2, Long 2, Loudermilk 2, Gordzenski 3.

PARRY McCLUER (14-2, 10-0)

Mitchell 8, Cook 5, Hamilton 16, Snider 9, Perry 4, Tolley 10, Catlett 3, Griffin 4, Schley 6.

Bath County;2;3;4;0;—;9

Parry McCluer;19;17;19;10;—;65

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 5 (Tolley 3, Cook, Catlett), Bath County 1 (Gordzenski).

Notes: Snider had 12 rebounds. Mitchell had 8 assists.

Craig County 69, Highland 32

HIGHLAND

Eli Moore 9, Robertson 3, Campbell 13, Kimble 3, Wagner 2, Phillips 2.

CRAIG COUNTY

Lucas 13, Moore 11, M. Huffman 12, McDowell 3, Peters 14, Crawford 2, Fisher 14.

Highland;4;7;17;4;—;32

Craig Co.;22;16;19;12;—;69

3 point goals: Highland 2 (Robertson, Kimble), Craig County 7, (Moore 2, M.Huffman 2, Lucas, McDowell, Peters).

Notes: Fisher had 18 rebounds. Peters had 8 assists.

Narrows 52, Covington 43

NARROWS (12-6, 7-2)

Johnston 19, McGlothlin 6, Pruett 21, Shepherd 4, Johnson 2.

COVINGTON

Williams 3, Dressler 9, Turner 14, Cook 3, Rodgers 11, Maloney 3.

Narrows;13;20;7;12;—;52

Covington;5;11;15;12;—;43

JV: Covington won.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Galax 55, Giles 36

GILES (6-11, 2-7)

Williams 9, Simmons 8, Myers 8, Dunford 7, Price 2, Gillespie 1, Orey 1.

GALAX (3-12, 3-7)

Peterkin 24, Jemison 11, Ashworth 7, Bagley 4, Cox 4, Stuart 3, Gentry 2.

Giles;17;5;11;3;—;36

Galax;12;17;11;15;—;55

3-point goals: Giles 7 (Williams 3, Simmons 2, Myers 2), Galax 1 (Ashworth). JV: Galax won.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Chilhowie 87, Lebanon 71

LEBANON

Musick 10, Hurt 3, Wess 13, Parker 5, Vencill 1, Keene 13, Lambert 13, Tatum 7, Buchanan 6.

CHILHOWIE (11-7, 4-2)

Martin 23, Blevins 10, Hall 35, Sturgill 6, Booth 13.

Lebanon;12;15;27;17;—;71

Chilhowie;22;26;21;18;—;87

3-point goals: Lebanon 10 (Musick 3, Hurt, Wess, Parker, Keene, Lambert, Buchanan, Tatum), Chilhowie 13 (Hall 6, Martin 3, Booth 2, Blevins, Sturgill). JV: Lebanon won.

George Wythe 61, Grayson County 46

GRAYSON COUNTY (9-7, 4-4)

Cassell 20, Gillespie 16, Dowell 9, Shaffner 4.

GEORGE WYTHE (5-12, 4-5)

Campbell 19, T.Rainey 13, Kirtner 10, B.Rainey 7, Huff 6, Delp 4.

Grayson County;9;5;17;15;—;46

George Wythe;16;7;11;27;—;61

3-point goals: Grayson County 4 (Cassell 4), George Wythe 6 (Campbell 5, T.Rainey). JV: Grayson County won.

VALLEY DISTRICT

Turner Ashby 74, Rockbridge County 35

TURNER ASHBY (11-6, 4-2)

Quintanilla 2, Hoover 3, Gerber 16, Keplinger 7, Bass 3, Baylor 11, Kiser 11, Spruhan 21.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (4-16, 0-6)

Mays 3, Higgins 3, A.Poindexter 1, Owens 6, I.Poindexter 5, Owsley 1, Sikira 9, Jay 4, Stores 3.

Turner Ashby;14;23;23;14;—;74

Rockbridge Co.;13;6;14;2;—;35

3-point goals: Turner Ashby 9 (Kiser 3, Spruhan 3, Hoover, Keplinger, Bass), Rockbridge County 4 (Higgins, Owens, Sikira, Stores).