Friday prep basketball roundup: Patrick Henry edges Blacksburg in OT

Patrick Henry's boys basketball team had to work overtime Friday night for a River Ridge District victory over Blacksburg.

Twice.

PH overcame a seven-point deficit in the first extra period and posted a 70-68 win over the Bruins in double-OT.

Abu Yarmah and Moosie Calloway hit buckets in the second OT, and Brooks Derey and Jack Faulkner supplied two free throws apiece for PH (15-5, 9-2).

Derey finished with 19 points, while Faulkner had 16, Yarmah 14 and Calloway 13.

Owen Walkers scored a game-high 20 for Blacksburg (12-5, 6-4).

BLACKSBURG (12-5, 5-4)

Halsey 10, Miller 6, Davis 12, Walters 20, Shealor 2, Trexell 7, Appea 2, Joyce 9.

PATRICK HENRY (15-5, 9-2)

Faulkner 16, Calloway 13, Yarmah 14, Derey 19, F.Beasley 10, Saunders 2.

Blacksburg;14;11;20;8;10;5;--;68

Patrick Henry;20;16;14;3;10;7;--;70

3-point goals: Blacksburg 7 (Halsey 2, Davis 2, Joyce 2, Trexell). Patrick Henry 8 (Derey 5, Faulkner 3).

GIRLS

ADAM WARD CLASSIC

Salem 47, Glenvar 42

SALEM (14-5)

Scales 15, Bowen 2, Green 12, Bayne 15, M.Smith 3.

GLENVAR (9-11)

M.Harris 7, Luper 8, R.Harris 23, Keen 2, McCulley 2.

Salem;12;9;10;16;--;47

Glenvar;9;14;8;11;--;42

3-point goals: Salem 3 (Bayne 3), Glenvar 2 (Luper 2).

JV: Salem won.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Pulaski County 60, Cave Spring 45

PULASKI COUNTY (16-3, 10-0)

Russell 9, Capps 14, Keefer 6, Lawson 5, T.Vest 5, M.Vest 21.

CAVE SPRING (8-11, 3-7)

Holland 3, Cavicchio 2, Jones 7, Carroll 18, Hibbs 6, Anderson 9, Cox 2.

Cave Spring;13;3;19;10;--;45

Pulaski County;16;4;13;27;--;60

3-point goals: Pulaski County 6 (Capps 4, M.Vest 2), Cave Spring 6 (Carroll 4, Hibbs 2) Pulaski 6 (Capps 4, M.Vest 2). JV: Pulaski won.

Patrick Henry 58, Blacksburg 32

PATRICK HENRY (18-2, 9-2)

Cook 11, Baker 7, Beasley 2, Penn 12, N.Childress 9, Breedlove 5, S.Childress 10, Merchant 2.

BLACKSBURG (10-9, 5-4)

Mathena 2, Jones 9, Brawley 7, Ferguson 6, Morgan Cheynet 1, McKenzie Cheynet 7.

Patrick Henry;16;17;16;9;--;58

Blacksburg;3;11;4;14;--;32

3-point goals: Patrick Henry 5 (N.Childress 3, Cook, S.Childress), Blacksburg 1 (Jones).

Christiansburg 61, Hidden Valley 39

CHRISTIANSBURG (6-12, 2-8)

Lowe 3, Kane 6, Akers 9, Wilburn 5, Williams 7, Hoover 13, Tuck 4, Womack 4, Sherman 4, Harris 6.

HIDDEN VALLEY (0-20, 0-11)

Woods 3, Furkatova 2, Forney 5, Tanis 14, Guerrero 2, James 4, Pearson 9.

Christiansburg;6;14;20;21;--;61

Hidden Valley;2;6;16;15;--;39

3-point goals: Christiansburg 1 (Hoover), Hidden Valley 2 (Tanis, Woods). JV: Christiansburg won.

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

William Fleming 60, William Byrd 37

WILLIAM BYRD (8-11, 2-5)

E.McCaskill 17, Firebaugh 5, Rosser 4, Stover 3, Hutton 2, Walls 2, Fuchs 2.

WILLIAM FLEMING (8-9, 4-4)

Dolue 18, Priest 13, Morris 10, Hankins 8, Manning 7, Patterson 4.

William Byrd;10;10;7;10;--;37

William Fleming; 8;16;17;19--;60

3-point goals: William Byrd 3 (Firebaugh, McCaskill, Stover), William Fleming 4 (Hankins 2, Priest 2). JV: William Fleming won 56-12.

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Carroll County 64, Floyd County 33

FLOYD COUNTY (9-10, 3-5)

Bond 7, Harman 12, C. Thompson 4, K.Thompson 2, Hylton 8.

CARROLL COUNTY (18-1, 8-0)

Ervin 11, Gardner 2, Easter 11, Richardson 9, Lam 3, Hagee 18, Crotts 4, Alley 4, Lyons 2.

Floyd County;8;10;6;9;--;33

Carroll County;13;22;17;12;--;64

3-point goals: Floyd 1 (Bond), Carroll County 5 (Hagee 2, Ervin, Richardson, Lam).

Note: Easter had 5 steals.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Galax 53, Giles 23

GILES (2-13, 1-7)

Summons 3, Reed 16, Young 2, Price 2.

GALAX (6-9, 4-6)

S.Leonard 12, Hash 4, Sturgill 7, J.Leonard 12, King 6, P.Edwards 4, Miller 5, E.Edwards 3.

Giles;15;5;3;0;--;23

Galax;15;10;21;7;--53

3-point goals: Giles 2 (Reed 2), Galax 2 (King 2). JV: Giles won.

George Wythe 46, Grayson County 18

GRAYSON COUNTY (4-14, 1-9)

S.Pope 3, K.Pope 10, Cunningham 2, Bennett 1, Phipps 2.

GEORGE WYTHE (11-6, 7-2)

Cannoy 5, Berry 16, Faulkner 7, Patel 10, Malavolti 6, Wolfe 2.

Grayson County;4;4;5;5;--;18

George Wythe;16;15;10;5;--;46

3-point goals: George Wythe 6 (Berry 3, Patel 2, Cannoy). JV: George Wythe won.

Bland County 48, Fort Chiswell 43

BLAND COUNTY (9-9, 5-4)

M.Tindall 23, Holston 7, Sandlin 2, Dillon 5, Meadows 9, Sanders 2.

FORT CHISWELL (9-10, 5-4)

Jackson 14, Roark 13, Underwood 8, Adams 2, Caldwell 3, Brown 3.

Bland County;4;12;16;16;--;48

Fort Chiswell;7;15;13;8;--;43

3-point goals Bland 1 (Holston), Fort Chiswell 1 (Roark)

JV: Bland County won.

Note: Bland County made 8 of 8 from free throw line in 4th quarter.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Narrows 50, Covington 43

COVINGTON (5-12, 4-5)

Bartley 14, Persinger 12, Terrell 12, L. Bragg 6.

NARROWS (10-4, 6-2)

Robertson 17, Helvey 13, Lawrence 9, Stables 2, Spencer 4, Bishop 5.

Covington;16;2;14;11;--;43

Narrows;16;11;10;13;--;50

3-point goals: Covington 7 (Terrell 3, Persinger 2, Bartley 2), Narrows 5 (Helvey 2, Robertson 2, Lawrence 1).

Craig County 54, Highland 34

HIGHLAND (1-9)

Douglas 9, Wilforg 2, Wood 3, Good 2, Armstrong 18.

CRAIG COUNTY (3-12, 3-6)

Caldwell 9, Ratliff 7, Gregory 12, Jones 12, Mays 8, Brookman 6.

Highland;5;9;7;13;--;34

Craig County;16;13;8;17;--;54

3-point goals: Highland 4 (Armstrong 2, Douglas, Wood), Craig County 4 (Mays 2, Caldwell, Ratliff).

Note: Sara Jones had 12 rebounds and 6 blocks.

Parry McCluer 70, Bath County 10

PARRY McCLUER (16-1, 8-0)

A.Grow 4, K.Grow 7, Lewis 2, Mohler 2, A.Claytor 19, Hamilton 5, Tyree 6, Emore 2, G.Henson 10, K.Claytor 11, Taylor 2.

BATH COUNTY (0-19, 0-9)

Armstrong 2, Tingler 2, Gardner 3, Jenkins 3

Parry McCluer;20;15;15;20;--;70

Bath County;0;3;2;5;--;10

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 2 (K.Grow, K.Claytor).

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

George Washington 36, Patrick County 32

PATRICK COUNTY (10-5, 6-3)

Harris 13, Penn 11, Epperson 2, Wimbush 2, Hazard 2, Mitchell 2.

GEORGE WASHINGTON

Harrell 29, Darden 5, Janes 2.

Patrick County;4;7;11;10;--;32

George Washington;14;7;4;11;--;36

3-pont goals: Patrick County 1 (Penn).

Note: Penn and Epperson had 10 rebounds each.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Rural Retreat 54, Holston 34

HOLSTON

Turner 10, Morgan 4, Bailey 4, Keith 11, Widner 3, Thompson 2.

RURAL RETREAT (14-3, 6-0)

M.Fiscus 11, A.Fiscus 23, Bailey 2, Williams 5, B. Moore 7, Miller 4, Yountz 2.

Holston;6;6;11;11;--;34

Rural Retreat;18;8;17;11;--;54

3-point goals: Holston 2 (Keith, Widner), Rural Retreat 2 (M. Fiscus, A. Fiscus).

Chilhowie 48, Lebanon 37

LEBANON

Varney 7, Gray 8, Horne 6, Keyser 3, Boothe 13.

CHILHOWIE (8-9, 3-3)

Lane 5, Sheets 6, Goodwin 14, Tuell 5, Barr 19,

Lebanon;1;7;15;14;--;37

Chilhowie;13;6;18;11;--;48

3-point goals: Lebanon 1 (Varney), Chilhowie 3 (Barr 2, Lane). JV: Lebanon won.

NONCONFERENCE

Roanoke Valley Christian 36, Westover Christian 29

WESTOVER CHRISTIAN

Emily Evans 11, White 8, Crumpton 5, Barrington 4, Nelson 1.

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (10-2)

Angelina Jones 14, Alassandra Jones 2, Mioduszewski 12, Bowman 1, Ferguson 1, Woffard 2, Law 4.

Westover Christian;11;7;5;6;--;29

Roanoke Valley Christian;8;8;11;9;--;36

3-point goals: Westover Christian 1 (Evans), Roanoke Valley Christian (Angelina Jones ).

Note: Bowman had 8 steals.

BOYS

ADAM WARD CLASSIC

Glenvar 81, Salem 70

SALEM (7-11)

Bayne 17, Dallas 12, Greer 14, Green 9, Clemens 3, Yerton 2, Moyer 9, Coe 2, Williams 2.

GLENVAR (13-6)

Alexander 18, Barber 24, Housh 12, Johnson 7, Bolling 6, Ford 3, Veverka 6, Carter 5.

Salem;19;27;7;16;--;70

Glenvar;27;14;24;16;--;81

3-point goals: Salem 8 (Greer 3, Bayne, Green, Clemens, Verton, Moyer). Glenvar 10 (Alexander 3, Veverka 2, Barber, Housh, Johnson, Bolling, Ford). JV: Salem won.

Note: Stephen Barber reached 1,000 career points.

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Northside 77, Franklin County 46

NORTHSIDE (17-2, 7-1)

Webb 16, Journiette 15, Cole 14, Logan 12, Abshire 6, Harvey 6, Anthony 4, Crawford 2, Hardy 2.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (7-13, 3-6)

Clark 9, McGhee 8, N.Holland 7, Foutz 5, Harvey 5, Mullins 4, Wright 4, Hering 4, J.Holland 2.

Northside;26;16;21;14;-;77

Franklin County;7;11;19;9;-;46

3-point goals: Northside 8 (Logan 4, Cole 2, Journiette, Webb), Franklin County 4 (McGhee 2, Foutz, Harvey).

JV: Northside won 51-49.

Lord Botetourt 65, Staunton River 48

LORD BOTETOURT (14-5, 6-2)

Meade 5, Bramblett 6, Harrison 4, Crawford 15, Wells 2, Bannwart 10, Tilley 21, Lovern 1, Toliver 3.

STAUNTON RIVER (14-0, 8-0)

Gibson 3, Steele 11, Shelton 5, Overstreet 17, Childress 4, Chewning 8.

Lord Botetourt;16;20;9;20;--;65

Staunton River;14;7;12;15;--;48

3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 11 (Tilley 5, Bramblett 2, Bannwart 2, Meade, Crawford) Staunton River 7 (Overstreet 2, Chewning 2, Gibson, Shelton, Childress).

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Christiansburg 60, Hidden Valley 42

HIDDEN VALLEY (2-19, 1-10)

Dunnings 5, Strong 4, Johnson 25, Patel 3, P.Smith 3, Reddicks 2.

CHRISTIANSBURG (9-12, 4-7)

Johnson-Buchannon 4, Taylor 8, Myrthil 10, Moles 22, Calloway 2, Purcell 13, Gandee 1.

Hidden Valley;15;8;7;12;--;42

Christiansburg;16;18;13;13;--;60

3-point goals: Hidden Valley (Johnson 3, Dunnings, P.Smith), Christiansburg (Purcell 3).

JV: Christiansburg won 54-50, OT.

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

James River 60, Alleghany 28

ALLEGHANY (13-4, 3-2)

Via 2, Leitch 3, Gibson 4, Middleton 3, Harden 6, Hayslett 2, Moore 3, Webb 5.

JAMES RIVER (14-3, 7-1)

Bailey 3, C.Easton 13, Steger 8, Andrews 2, Clevenger 17, J.Easton 11, Toliver 6.

Alleghany;10;4;2;12;--;28

James River;15;18;19;8;--;60

3-point goals: Alleghany 4 (Leitch, Middleton, Moore, Webb), James River 6 (C.Easton 3, Steger 2, J.Easton).

Floyd County 89, Carroll County 72

FLOYD COUNTY (7-9, 2-4)

Agnew 14, Underwood 3, Herrington 13, Cantrell 2, Bond 21, R.Swortzel 2, Vickers 2, Offenberger 2, K.Swortzel 30.

CARROLL COUNTY (6-14, 0-9)

Phillips 5, Bryce Smoot 19, Reitzel 27, Brayden Smoot 4, Cox 9, Richardson 5, Montgomery 3.

Floyd County;17;21;22;29;--;89

Carroll County;21;13;15;23;--;72

3-point goals: Floyd County 7 (Bond 4, Agnew 2, Herrington), Carroll County 6, (Bryce Smoot 2, Cox 2, Reitzel, Richardson).

PIONEER DISTRICT

Parry McCluer 65, Bath County 9

BATH COUNTY (3-16, 3-6)

Turner 2, Long 2, Loudermilk 2, Gordzenski 3.

PARRY McCLUER (14-2, 10-0)

Mitchell 8, Cook 5, Hamilton 16, Snider 9, Perry 4, Tolley 10, Catlett 3, Griffin 4, Schley 6.

Bath County;2;3;4;0;--;9

Parry McCluer;19;17;19;10;--;65

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 5 (Tolley 3, Cook, Catlett), Bath County 1 (Gordzenski).

Note: Snider had 12 rebounds. Mitchell had 8 assists.

Craig County 63, Highland 32

HIGHLAND

Eli Moore 9, Robertson 3, Campbell 13, Kimble 3, Wagner 2, Phillips 2

CRAIG COUNTY

Lucas 13, Moore 11, M. Huffman 12, McDowell 3, Peters 14, Crawford 2, Fisher 14

Highland;4;7;17;4;--;32

Craig County;22;16;19;12;--;63

3 point goals: Highland 2 (Robertson, Kimble), Craig County 7, (Moore 2, M.Huffman 2, Lucas, McDowell, Peters).

Note: Fisher had 18 rebounds. Peters had 8 assists.

Narrows 52, Covington 43

NARROWS (12-6, 7-2)

Johnston 19, McGlothlin 6, Pruett 21, Shepherd 4, Johnson 2.

COVINGTON

Williams 3, Dressler 9, Turner 14, Cook 3, Rodgers 11, Maloney 3.

Narrows;13;20;7;12;--;52

Covington;5;11;15;12-;;43

JV Covington won.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Galax 55, Giles 36

GILES (6-11, 2-7)

Williams 9, Simmons 8, Myers 8, Dunford 7, Price 2, Gillespie 1, Orey 1.

GALAX (3-12, 3-7)

Peterkin 24, Jemison 11, Ashworth 7, Bagley 4, Cox 4, Stuart 3, Gentry 2.

Giles;17;5;11;3;--;36

Galax;12;17;11;15;--;55

3-point goals: Giles 7 (Williams 3, Simmons 2, Myers 2), Galax 1 (Ashworth). JV: Galax won.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Chilhowie 87, Lebanon 71

LEBANON

Musick 10, Hurt 3, Wess 13, Parker 5, Vencill 1, Keene 13, Lambert 13, Tatum 7, Buchanan 7.

CHILHOWIE *11-7, 4-2)

Martin 23, Blevins 10, Hall 35, Sturgill 6, Booth 13.

Lebanon;12;15;27;17;--;71

Chilhowie;22;26;21;18;--;87

3-point goals Lebanon 9 (Musick 3, Hurt, Wess, Parker, Keene, Lambert, Buchanan, Tatum), Chilhowie 14 (Hall 6, Martin 3, Booth 2, Blevins, Sturgill). JV: Lebanon won.

George Wythe 61, Grayson County 46

GRAYSON COUNTY (9-7, 4-4)

Cassell 20, Gillespie 16, Dowell 9, Shaffner 4.

GEORGE WYTHE (5-12, 4-5)

Campbell 19, T.Rainey 13, Kirtner 10, B.Rainey 7, Huff 6, Delp 4.

Grayson County;9;5;17;15;--;46

George Wythe;16;7;11;27;--;61

3-point goals: Grayson County 4 (Cassell 4), George Wythe 6 (Campbell 5, T.Rainey). JV: Grayson County won.

VALLEY DISTRICT

Turner Ashby 74, Rockbridge County 35

TURNER ASHBY (11-6, 4-2)

Quintanilla 2, Hoover 3, Gerber 16, Keplinger 7, Bass 3, Baylor 11, Kiser 11, Spruhan 21.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (4-16, 0-6)

Mays 3, Higgins 3, A.Poindexter 1, Owens 6, I.Poindexter 5, Owsley 1, Sikira 9, Jay 4, Stores 3.

Turner Ashby;14;23;23;14;--;74

Rockbridge County;13;6;14;2;--;35

3-point goals: Turner Ashby 9 (Kiser 3, Spruhan 3, Hoover, Keplinger, Bass), Rockbridge County 4 (Higgins, Owens, Sikira, Stores).