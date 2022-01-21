Friday prep basketball roundup: Radford tops Virginia High as Cormany scores 25

BRISTOL, Va. -- Gavin Cormany scored 25 points to go with six rebounds and five steals Friday night as Radford took a 61-41 nondistrict boys basketball victory over Virginia High.
Nate Wesley added 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the field. Elijah Kelly had 11 points and four of Radford's 17 steals.
RADFORD (6-2)
Clark 9, Prioleau 2, Cormany 25, Kelly 11, Wesley 13, Kanipe 1.
VIRGINIA HIGH (9-3)
S.Thomas 2, Worley 10, Carter 5, Delaney 1, Green 3, Martin 17, Mozell 3.
Radford;8;23;7;23;--;61
Virginia High;8;12;11;10;--;41
3-point goals: Radford 5 (Clark 3, Cormany, Wesley), Virginia High 3 (Carter, Green, Mozell).
GIRLS
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 68, Glenvar 36
GLENVAR (7-9, 1-4)
M.Harris 8, Casil 2, Luper 6, R. Harris 17, McCulley 1, Thompson 2.
CARROLL COUNTY (13-1, 4-0)
Ervin 20, Gardner 6, Easter 8, Richardson 4, Stockner 2, Lam 17, Hagee 9, Alley 2.
Glenvar;7;13;4;12;--36
Carroll County;24;12;19;13;--68
3-point goals: Glenvar 3 (Luper 2, Harris), Carroll County 9 (Lam 5, Ervin 4).
Note: Ervin had 6 assists.
Alleghany 52, Radford 37
ALLEGHANY (10-3, 1-2)
Cash 15, Leitch 7, Harden 2, Keene 21, Hayslett 2, Nicely 3, A.Phillips 2.
RADFORD (6-2, 1-1)
B.Phillips 5, Dean 7, Newcome 5, Hanah Whitt 4, Haley Whitt 5, L.Cline 9, H.Cline 2.
Alleghany;13;14;11;14;--;52
Radford;4;9;14;10;--;37
3-point goals: Alleghany 9 (Keene 6, Cash 2, Leitch), Radford 1 (Phillips).
Floyd County 58, James River 33
FLOYD COUNTY (6-6, 2-1)
Hamlin 14, Harman 13, Hylton 12, Blevins 8, K.Thompson 5, C.Thompson 2, K.Nichols 2, J.Nichols 2.
JAMES RIVER (6-5, 1-2)
Canada 16, Liming 8, Crowder 5, Chocolate 2, Hester 1, Barry 1.
Floyd County;16;15;14;13;--;58
James River;4;7;10;12;--;33
3-point goals: Floyd County 3 (Harman 2, K.Thompson).
JV: Floyd County won 32-18.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 57, Hidden Valley 8
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-12, 0-6)
Forney 1, Tanis 1, Monard 2, Pearson 4.
PATRICK HENRY (12-1, 5-1)
Cook 10, Baker 3, Penn 5, Nichols 3, N.Childress 10, Breedlove 9, S.Childress 17.
Hidden Valley;3;0;3;2;--;8
Patrick Henry;14;16;20;7;--;57
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 3 (N.Childress, Breedlove, S.Childress). JV: Patrick Henry won.
NONDISTRICT
Roanoke Catholic 35, Faith Christian 29
FAITH CHRISTIAN (0-6)
Childress 13, Price 3, Crosby 7, Williams 6.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (5-4)
Nance 7, Drapac 5, Hemphill 23.
Faith Christian;6;9;7;7;--;29
Roanoke Catholic;9;7;12;7;--;35
3-point goals: Faith Christian 2 (Childress, Price), Roanoke Catholic 3 (Hemphill 2, Nance).
NOTE: Meg Hemphill added 8 rebounds and 4 steals).
BOYS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 91, Hidden Valley 54
HIDDEN VALLEY (2-14, 1-7)
Dunnings 12, Strong 2, Johnson 21, Lott 3, Patel 3, Baisaichan 3, Whittaker 3, Facciani 2, P.Smith 5.
PATRICK HENRY (12-3, 6-1)
Faulkner 12, Calloway 20, Yarmah 13, Derey 3, Smith 7, F.Beasley 13, B.Beasley 3, Roberson 6, Smiley 14.
Hidden Valley;16;14;18;6;--;54
Patrick Henry;33;31;21;6;--;91
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 6 (Dunnings 2, Johnson, Patel, Baisaichan, P.Smith), Patrick Henry 11 (Faulkner 4, Calloway 2, Yarham, Derey, Smith, F.Beasley, B.Beasley).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Franklin County 54, Staunton River 37
FRANKLIN COUNTY (6-9, 3-3)
Kasey 2, Holland 2, Lee 2, McGhee 10, McHeimer 1, Wright 4, Hering 9, Clark 7, Foutz 10, Mullins 7.
STAUNTON RIVER (0-14, 0-5)
Gibson 2, Steele 7, Shelton 2, Overstreet 11, Childress 8, Brown 3, Chewning 4.
Franklin County;14;17;16;7;--;54
Staunton River;9;6;11;11;--;37
3-point goals: Franklin County 7 (McGhee 2, Hering 3, Foutz 2), Staunton River 1 (Brown).
VALLEY DISTRICT
Broadway 68, Rockbridge County 28
BROADWAY (9-4, 2-0)
C.Barnes 11, Dove 8, Hutcheson 12, Litten 2, Michael 8, Hertzler 6, J.Santiago 8, Barnes 4, K.Santiago 1, Hall 4, Miller 4.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (4-11, 0-2)
Mays 7, A.Poindexter 5, Owens 2, I.Poindexter 1, Lambert 3, Sikira 2, Jay 6, Stores 2.
Broadway;15;21;12;20;--;68
Rockbridge County;6;7;7;8;--;28
3-point goals: Broadway 5 (Hutcheson 3, Dove 2), Rockbridge County 2 (Mays, Lambert).
NONDISTRICT
Roanoke Valley Christian 65, King's Christian 38
KING'S CHRISTIAN (1-8)
Bustamante 11, Rush 5, Glasgow 2, Sutphin 8, Singh 6, Holmes 2, Wegner 4.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (8-3)
Somers 11, Gutierrez 16, Bowman 4, Nelson 4, Rakes 4, Chou 22, Gay 2, Royer 2.
King's Christian;10;7;9;12;--;38
Roanoke Valley Christian;20;16;17;12;--;65
3-point goals: King's Christian 3 (Bustamante, Sutphin, Singh), Roanoke Valley Christian 5 (Gutierrez 2, Chou 2, Somers).
North Cross 89, Lynchburg Homeschool 36
NORTH CROSS (6-2)
Trail 5, Trott 21, Mendoza 10, Owen 21, McCoy 18, Andrew 10, Wenk 4.
LYNCHBURG HOMESCHOOL (6-4)
Anderson 1, Settje 2, Tuckwiller 5, Saunders 8, Aaronson 18, Smith 2.
North Cross;27;20;24;18;--;89
Lynchburg Home School;6;10;15;5;--;36
3-point goals: North Cross 7 (Owen 4, Mendoza 2, Trail), Lynchburg Homeschool 2 (Aaronson 2).