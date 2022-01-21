 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday prep basketball roundup: Radford tops Virginia High as Cormany scores 25

  • 0
Timesland (copy) (copy)

BRISTOL, Va. -- Gavin Cormany scored 25 points to go with six rebounds and five steals Friday night as Radford took a 61-41 nondistrict boys basketball victory over Virginia High.

Nate Wesley added 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the field. Elijah Kelly had 11 points and four of Radford's 17 steals.

RADFORD (6-2)

Clark 9, Prioleau 2, Cormany 25, Kelly 11, Wesley 13, Kanipe 1.

VIRGINIA HIGH (9-3)

S.Thomas 2, Worley 10, Carter 5, Delaney 1, Green 3, Martin 17, Mozell 3.

Radford;8;23;7;23;--;61

Virginia High;8;12;11;10;--;41

3-point goals: Radford 5 (Clark 3, Cormany, Wesley), Virginia High 3 (Carter, Green, Mozell).

GIRLS

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Carroll County 68, Glenvar 36

GLENVAR (7-9, 1-4)

M.Harris 8, Casil 2, Luper 6, R. Harris 17, McCulley 1, Thompson 2.

CARROLL COUNTY (13-1, 4-0)

Ervin 20, Gardner 6, Easter 8, Richardson 4, Stockner 2, Lam 17, Hagee 9, Alley 2.

Glenvar;7;13;4;12;--36

Carroll County;24;12;19;13;--68

3-point goals: Glenvar 3 (Luper 2, Harris), Carroll County 9 (Lam 5, Ervin 4).

Note: Ervin had 6 assists.

Alleghany 52, Radford 37

ALLEGHANY (10-3, 1-2)

Cash 15, Leitch 7, Harden 2, Keene 21, Hayslett 2, Nicely 3, A.Phillips 2.

RADFORD (6-2, 1-1)

B.Phillips 5, Dean 7, Newcome 5, Hanah Whitt 4, Haley Whitt 5, L.Cline 9, H.Cline 2.

Alleghany;13;14;11;14;--;52

Radford;4;9;14;10;--;37

3-point goals: Alleghany 9 (Keene 6, Cash 2, Leitch), Radford 1 (Phillips).

Floyd County 58, James River 33

FLOYD COUNTY (6-6, 2-1)

Hamlin 14, Harman 13, Hylton 12, Blevins 8, K.Thompson 5, C.Thompson 2, K.Nichols 2, J.Nichols 2.

JAMES RIVER (6-5, 1-2)

Canada 16, Liming 8, Crowder 5, Chocolate 2, Hester 1, Barry 1.

Floyd County;16;15;14;13;--;58

James River;4;7;10;12;--;33

3-point goals: Floyd County 3 (Harman 2, K.Thompson).

JV: Floyd County won 32-18.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Patrick Henry 57, Hidden Valley 8

HIDDEN VALLEY (0-12, 0-6)

Forney 1, Tanis 1, Monard 2, Pearson 4.

PATRICK HENRY (12-1, 5-1)

Cook 10, Baker 3, Penn 5, Nichols 3, N.Childress 10, Breedlove 9, S.Childress 17.

Hidden Valley;3;0;3;2;--;8

Patrick Henry;14;16;20;7;--;57

3-point goals: Patrick Henry 3 (N.Childress, Breedlove, S.Childress). JV: Patrick Henry won.

NONDISTRICT

Roanoke Catholic 35, Faith Christian 29

FAITH CHRISTIAN (0-6)

Childress 13, Price 3, Crosby 7, Williams 6.

ROANOKE CATHOLIC (5-4)

Nance 7, Drapac 5, Hemphill 23.

Faith Christian;6;9;7;7;--;29

Roanoke Catholic;9;7;12;7;--;35

3-point goals: Faith Christian 2 (Childress, Price), Roanoke Catholic 3 (Hemphill 2, Nance).

NOTE: Meg Hemphill added 8 rebounds and 4 steals).

BOYS

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Patrick Henry 91, Hidden Valley 54

HIDDEN VALLEY (2-14, 1-7)

Dunnings 12, Strong 2, Johnson 21, Lott 3, Patel 3, Baisaichan 3, Whittaker 3, Facciani 2, P.Smith 5.

PATRICK HENRY (12-3, 6-1)

Faulkner 12, Calloway 20, Yarmah 13, Derey 3, Smith 7, F.Beasley 13, B.Beasley 3, Roberson 6, Smiley 14.

Hidden Valley;16;14;18;6;--;54

Patrick Henry;33;31;21;6;--;91

3-point goals: Hidden Valley 6 (Dunnings 2, Johnson, Patel, Baisaichan, P.Smith), Patrick Henry 11 (Faulkner 4, Calloway 2, Yarham, Derey, Smith, F.Beasley, B.Beasley).

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Franklin County 54, Staunton River 37

FRANKLIN COUNTY (6-9, 3-3)

Kasey 2, Holland 2, Lee 2, McGhee 10, McHeimer 1, Wright 4, Hering 9, Clark 7, Foutz 10, Mullins 7.

STAUNTON RIVER (0-14, 0-5)

Gibson 2, Steele 7, Shelton 2, Overstreet 11, Childress 8, Brown 3, Chewning 4.

Franklin County;14;17;16;7;--;54

Staunton River;9;6;11;11;--;37

3-point goals: Franklin County 7 (McGhee 2, Hering 3, Foutz 2), Staunton River 1 (Brown).

VALLEY DISTRICT

Broadway 68, Rockbridge County 28

BROADWAY (9-4, 2-0)

C.Barnes 11, Dove 8, Hutcheson 12, Litten 2, Michael 8, Hertzler 6, J.Santiago 8, Barnes 4, K.Santiago 1, Hall 4, Miller 4.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (4-11, 0-2)

Mays 7, A.Poindexter 5, Owens 2, I.Poindexter 1, Lambert 3, Sikira 2, Jay 6, Stores 2.

Broadway;15;21;12;20;--;68

Rockbridge County;6;7;7;8;--;28

3-point goals: Broadway 5 (Hutcheson 3, Dove 2), Rockbridge County 2 (Mays, Lambert).

NONDISTRICT

Roanoke Valley Christian 65, King's Christian 38

KING'S CHRISTIAN (1-8)

Bustamante 11, Rush 5, Glasgow 2, Sutphin 8, Singh 6, Holmes 2, Wegner 4.

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (8-3)

Somers 11, Gutierrez 16, Bowman 4, Nelson 4, Rakes 4, Chou 22, Gay 2, Royer 2.

King's Christian;10;7;9;12;--;38

Roanoke Valley Christian;20;16;17;12;--;65

3-point goals: King's Christian 3 (Bustamante, Sutphin, Singh), Roanoke Valley Christian 5 (Gutierrez 2, Chou 2, Somers).

North Cross 89, Lynchburg Homeschool 36

NORTH CROSS (6-2)

Trail 5, Trott 21, Mendoza 10, Owen 21, McCoy 18, Andrew 10, Wenk 4.

LYNCHBURG HOMESCHOOL (6-4)

Anderson 1, Settje 2, Tuckwiller 5, Saunders 8, Aaronson 18, Smith 2.

North Cross;27;20;24;18;--;89

Lynchburg Home School;6;10;15;5;--;36

3-point goals: North Cross 7 (Owen 4, Mendoza 2, Trail), Lynchburg Homeschool 2 (Aaronson 2).

 

