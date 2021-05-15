Friday prep scores
Radford High School has hired a familiar name to be its next football coach.
A Glenvar High School teacher who was part of the school's 1999 state championship team is named to coach the boys basketball program.
High School Notebook: Blacksburg's Lowe, Glenvar's Wilkes named Virginia's Gatorade Player of Year in different sports
The selection of a Timesland athlete as Virginia’s Gatorade Player of the Year in any sport is a rare event.
The VHSL is on the clock.
As a college basketball coach for 33 years, Page Moir spent countless hours in small gymnasiums scouting and recruiting high school players.
When Stephen James resigned in May after six years as the head football coach at Pulaski County High School, he said he might take another job…
Galax football coach Shane Allen knows what to expect Saturday when the Maroon Tide plays at Riverheads in the VHSL Class 1 championship game.