Friday's high school basketball roundup: Cox leads Rural Retreat to win

MAX MEADOWS — Caroline Cox scored 21 points by hitting seven three-pointers to lead the Rural Retreat girls basketball team to a 53-42 victory over Fort Chiswell on Friday.
Brelyn Moore had nine points and 14 rebound and Michaela Fiscus added 10 points for Rural Retreat (3-0).
Blair Jackson scored 15 points and Madison Akers had 10 points for Fort Chiswell (1-1).
Rural Retreat
B. Moore 9 (14 rbs), Fiscus 10, Cox 21, Crigger 6, Bailey 4, B. Musser 2, T. Moore 1.
Fort Chiswell
Akers 10, Brown 3, K. King 3, Jackson 15, Robinson 3, Caldwell 8.
Rural Retreat 24 13 12. 4 — 53
Fort Chiswell 11 14. 11 6. — 42
3-point goals: Rural Retreat 8 (Fiscus, Cox 7), Fort Chiswell 7 (Jackson 3, Akers 2, Brown, K. King) JV: Rural Retreat won
GIRLS
Christiansburg 57, Abingdon 46
Christiansburg (3-0)
Hoover 32, Akers 8, Harris 5, Kane 4, Haley 3, Wilburn 3, Womack 5.
Abingdon (1-1)
Baker 15, Mateney 9, O'Quinn 8, Waters 10, Green 4.
Christiansburg 17 8 10 22 — 57
Abingdon 6 10 11 19 — 46
3-point goals: Christiansburg 6 (Hoover 4, Akers, Haley), Abingdon 7 (Mateney 3, Baker 2, O'Quinn 2).
Parry McCluer 31, Waynesboro 29
Parry McCluer (2-0)
Mohler 1, Claytor 9, Hamilton 6, Emore 9, Turner 6.
Waynesboro (1-2)
Gett 2, Johnson 5, Diggs 1, Williams 11, Graham 1, Hull 9.
Parry McCluer 12 6 3 10 — 31
Waynesboro 9 5 4 11 — 29
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 0, Waynesboro 1 (Johnson). JV: Waynesboro won
Salem 55, Northside 44
Northside (0-2)
Kidd 6, Bratton 12, Martin 12, Rigney 3, Childress 3, Waller 6, Hill 2.
Salem (2-0)
Adkins 6, Robitson 6, Custer 4, My'la Green 19, E. Smith 1, Bayne 6, Crawley 4, M. Smith 9.
Northside 5 8 22 11 — 44
Cave Spring 15 18 17 5 — 55
3-point goals: Northside 2 (Childress, Bratton), Salem 5 (Bayne 2, Adkins 2, Smith). JV: Salem won.
Patrick Henry 57 Albemarle 26
Patrick Henry (2-0)
Cook 18, Banks 3, Banks 9, Gibson 5, Gibson 9, Breedlove 7, Lawrence 3, Merchant 1, Beasley 2.
Albemarle (0-1)
Lynn 2, Maynard 5, Bingler 5, Lynn 4, Wade 8, Zeikel 2.
Patrick Henry 13 14 21 9 — 57
Albemarle 2 9 8 7 — 26
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 3 (Ainsley Gibson, Trinity Breedlove, Addison Gibson)
North Stokes 44, Patrick County 42
Patrick County (2-1)
Penn 13, Hazard 9, Fulcher 8, Mitchell 7, Moore 2, Cobbler 2, Wimbush 1.
North Stokes (3-0)
Wyrick 13, Greer 11, Knight 7, Mabe 6, Collins 6, Wright 1.
Patrick County 5 2 19 16 — 42
North Stokes 6 14 10 14 — 44
3-point goals: Patrick County 7 (Fulcher 1, Penn 3, Hazard 3), North Stokes 2 (Greer, Wyrick). JV: Patrick County won 28-13
Grayson County 30, Narrows 29
Narrows (1-1)
Bowles 6, Johnson 2, Robertson 16, Spencer 1, Howard 3, Cook 1.
Grayson County (1 -1)
Wilson 6, Pope 9, Conklin 2, Ramey 3, Clontz 10.
Narrows 8 6 7 8 — 29
Grayson County 5 10 4 11 — 30
3-point goals: Grayson 2 (Pope, Ramey).
Lord Botetourt 52, Cave Spring 45
Cave Spring (1-1)
Jones 2, Smith 2, Carroll 7, E Jones 11, Hibbs 9, Anderson 12, Coleman 2.
Lord Botetourt (3-0)
T. Orange 16, Anderson 6, Kingery 4, Huffard 4, Winterton 20, B. Orange 2.
Cave Spring 9 11 8 17 — 45
Lord Botetourt 17 7 9 19 — 52
3-point goals: Cave Spring 5 (Carroll, E Jones 3, Hibbs), Lord Botetourt 3 (T Orange 2, Winterton). JV Lord Botetourt won.
BOYS
Northside 78, Salem 38
Salem (2-1)
Clemens 14, Johnson 11, Davidson 5, Foxx 3, Scales 2, Boles 1, Wynn 2.
Northside (2-0)
Anthony 5, Cole 8, Hardy 8, Smith 8, Garrison 6, Crawford 5, Via 5, Harvey 19, Pankey 2, Logan 9, Lavender 3.
Salem 8 9 51 6 — 38
Northside 14 20 27 17 — 78
3-point goals: Salem 7 (Clemens 4, Johnson 2, Davidson), Northside 4 (Via, Harvey, Logan, Lavender). JV: Northside won 71-20.
Narrows 89, Highland 59
Narrows (1-0)
Williams 2, Owens 4, Perdue 3, Falls 2, Smith 17, McCroskey 5, Shepherd 13, Holmes 2, Brewster 3, Smith 5, Pruett 33.
Highland (1-0)
Campbell 8, Eli Moore 7, Wagner 3, Moyers 2, Philips 5, Hull 1, Good 1, Armstrong 2, Colton Williams 14, Eathan Moore 16.
Narrows 27 40 12 10 — 89
Highland 12 12 24 11 — 59
3-Point Goals: Narrows 8 (Smith 2, Pruett 3, Shepherd 3), Highland 1 (Campbell).
Franklin County 59, Bassett 44
Bassett (0-1)
Hairston 14, Coco 8, Gilbert 7, Harbour 7, Shain 3, Stokes 3, Perkins 2.
Franklin County (3-0)
Holland 13, Mattox 12, Foutz 10, Clark 9, Hering 7, McHeimer 4, Hairston 2, Harvey 2.
Bassett 11 10 8 15 — 44
Franklin County 4 11 22 22 — 59
3-point goals: Bassett 3 (Jaricus Hairston, Harbour, Shain), Franklin County 1 ( Hering). JV: Franklin County won 55-45.
Fort Chiswell 48, Rural Retreat 36
Rural Retreat (0-3)
Smelser 3, Roberts 6, Hight 16, Musser 7, Worley 4.
Fort Chiswell (2-0)
Cooper 2, Tomlinson 9, Billings 2, Kennedy 10, Selfe 16, Norris 7, Ayers 2.
Rural Retreat 7 9 9 11 — 36
Fort Chiswell 11 11 17 9 — 48
3-point goals: Rural Retreat 3 (Musser, Smelser, Hight), Fort Chiswell 2 (Norris, Selfe)
Glenvar 56, Hidden Valley 46
Hidden Valley (0-1)
Getz 15, Johnson 12, Torrence 12, Phillips 2, Nichols 5.
Glenvar (1-0)
Hutchison 2, Bolling 9, Ford 3, Hylton 14, Dawyot 14, Carter 8, Simmons 6.
Hidden Valley 10 15 11 10 — 46
Glenvar 10 15 16 15 — 71
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 8 (Getz 3, Torrence 4, Boss), Glenvar 9 (Bolling 2, Ford, Hylton 3, Dawyot, Simmons 2). JV: Hidden Valley won.