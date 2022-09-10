Friday's high school football: Alleghany, Hidden Valley win

COVINGTON — Garrett Via rushed for a school-record 312 yards on 31 carries to lead the Alleghany High School football team to a 30-6 win over rival Covington on Friday night.

The host Mountaineers won the Brackman Cup for the first time since 2017.

It was the schools' final meeting in football. The schools will merge after this school year.

Via scored three touchdowns.

J'von Smith returned a kickoff 52 yards for a touchdown for Covington.

Hidden Valley 32, Northside 29

Joey Strong ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, threw a TD pass and also returned an interception for a TD to lead the visiting Titans (2-1) to a comeback win Friday.

Northside (0-3) led 21-7 entering the fourth. But Strong ran for two touchdowns, threw a 37-yard TD pass and returned an interception 26 yards for a TD to give the Titans a 32-21 lead.

Brayden Moore completed six of 13 passes for 87 yards and one TD for the Titans.

Angel Rigney completed five of seven passes for 75 yards with one interception and also ran for a TD for Northside.

Grayson County 40, Rural Retreat 0

Austin Dowell completed eight of 15 passes for 175 yards and 2 TDs and also ran for two TDs to lead Grayson County to a win Friday in Independence.

Keyshawn Phipps had three catches for 87 yards and one TD.