Friday's High School Football: Floyd County, Radford, Lord Botetourt, Narrows win

FLOYD — Rylan Swortzel threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Radford in the third overtime period to give the Floyd County High School football team a 33-27 win over Glenvar on Friday.

Trevor Miller rushed for 120 yards and two TDs and also caught a TD pass for the Buffaloes (5-1).

Tyler Pierce of Glenvar (4-3) kicked a 10-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 20 and force overtime. It was his second field goal of the game.

Swortzel threw a 10-yard TD pass to Miller to give the Buffaloes a 27-20 lead in the first overtime. But Glenvar's Brody Dawyot answered with a 9-yard TD pass to Nicholas Woodson; Pierce kicked the extra point to tie the game.

Neither team scored in the second overtime period.

Swortzel completed seven of 10 passes for 88 yards and two TDs. Matt Slusher returned an interception 34 yards for a TD.

Dawyot completed six of 13 passes for 92 yards and one TD. He also ran for a TD and caught a TD pass. Eli Taylor completed 15 of 21 passes for 121 yards and one TD. Jackson Swanson ran for 78 yards on 13 carries.

Radford 41, Carroll County 12

Landen Clark completed nine of 16 passes for 215 yards and five TDs to lead the Bobcats (7-0) past the Cavaliers (1-6) on Friday in Hillsville.

Clark has now thrown 29 TD passes this year. He broke the school single-season mark of 28 that was set by Ken Alderman. That record is for the regular season and playoffs combined.

David Woodward ran for 63 yards and one TD on 11 carries and also caught a TD pass for Radford. Parker Prioleau had three catches for 67 yards and one TD.

Elijah Cox threw two TD passes to Landon Harmon for the Cavaliers. Josh Taib ran for 126 yards on 30 carries.

Lord Botetourt 28, William Byrd 21

Jakari Nicely ran for 146 yards and three TDs on 31 carries and completed 10 of 15 passes for 150 yards and one TD to lead the Cavaliers (5-1) past the Terriers (2-4) on Saturday in Daleville.

The game was tied at 14 after three quarters. But Nicely ran for two TDs in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 28-14. DeShannon Reed of the Terriers then returned a kickoff 95 yards for a TD to cut the lead to 28-21.

Andrew Gilbert had four catches for 62 yards and one TD for Lord Botetourt.

Reed also ran for a TD for the Terriers.

Narrows 32, Parry McCluer 6

Carson Crigger had five catches for 143 yards and three TDs and also returned a punt 84 yards for a TD to lead the Green Wave (4-1) past the Fighting Blues (1-5) on Friday in Buena Vista.

Aidan McGlothlin completed seven of 14 passes for 163 yards for Narrows.

John Snider ran for 141 yards on 29 carries for Parry McCluer.

Grayson County 52, Auburn 7

Elijah Osborne returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a TD and also returned a punt 20 yards for a TD to lead the Blue Devils (6-0) past the Eagles (0-5) on Friday in Independence.

Dane Phipps also returned a punt for a TD for the Blue Devils. Ashton Choate ran for 105 yards on 16 carries. Chase Poole ran for 78 yards and one TD on six carries. Austin Dowell threw two TD passes.

Landen Marrs completed 11 of 22 passes for 88 yards and one TD for Auburn.

Galax 21, Fort Chiswell 13

The Maroon Tide (4-2) scored the final 21 points of the game to rally past the Pioneers (2-5) on Friday in Max Meadows.

Tedruhn Tucker rushed for 278 yards and two TDs on 43 carries for Galax. Mason Cox threw a 74-yard TD pass to Austin Ashworth.

Michael Melton ran for 182 yards and two TDs on seven carries for Fort Chiswell.

FRIDAY'S SCORES

Abingdon 35, Marion 6

Bassett 50, Patrick County 14

Christiansburg 41, Blacksburg 0

East Hardy, W.Va. 42, Bath County 7

Eastern Montgomery 41, Craig County 16

Floyd County 33, Glenvar 27, 3 OT

Franklin County 26, Staunton River 21

Galax 21, Fort Chiswell 13

Grayson County 52, Auburn 7

Grundy 42, George Wythe 28

James River 17, Alleghany 14, OT

Liberty Christian 42, Jefferson Forest 0

Lord Botetourt 28, William Byrd 21

Magna Vista 34, Halifax County 14

Martinsville 19, Chatham 9

Narrows 32, Parry McCluer 0

North Cross 45, Giles 6

Patrick Henry 57, Hidden Valley 7

Radford 41, Carroll County 12

Roanoke Catholic 38, Mountain View 16

Rustburg 55, Liberty 12

Salem 49, Pulaski County 14

Spotswood 25, Rockbridge County 20

William Fleming 42, Northside 0