Friday's High School Football: Floyd, Radford, James River, Botetourt, Fleming, Franklin County, Christiansburg win

FLOYD — Rylan Swortzel threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Radford in the third overtime period to give the Floyd County High School football team a 33-27 win over Glenvar on Friday.

Trevor Miller rushed for 120 yards and two TDs and also caught a TD pass for the Buffaloes (5-1).

Tyler Pierce of Glenvar (4-3) kicked a 10-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 20. It was his second field goal of the game.

Swortzel threw a 10-yard TD pass to Miller to give the Buffaloes a 27-20 lead in the first overtime. But Glenvar's Brody Dawyot answered with a 9-yard TD pass to Nicholas Woodson; Pierce kicked the extra point to tie the game.

Neither team scored in the second overtime period.

Swortzel completed seven of 10 passes for 88 yards and two TDs. Matt Slusher returned an interception 34 yards for a TD.

Dawyot completed six of 13 passes for 92 yards and one TD. He also ran for a TD and caught a TD pass. Eli Taylor completed 15 of 21 passes for 121 yards and one TD. Jackson Swanson ran for 78 yards on 13 carries.

Radford 41, Carroll County 12

Landen Clark completed nine of 16 passes for 215 yards and five TDs to lead the Bobcats (7-0) past the Cavaliers (1-6) on Friday in Hillsville.

Clark has now thrown 29 TD passes this year. He broke the school single-season mark of 28 that was set by Ken Alderman in 1972. That record is for the regular season and playoffs combined.

David Woodward ran for 63 yards and one TD on 11 carries and also caught a TD pass for Radford. Parker Prioleau had three catches for 67 yards and one TD.

Elijah Cox threw two TD passes to Landon Harmon for the Cavaliers. Josh Taib ran for 126 yards on 30 carries.

James River 17, Alleghany 14, OT

Maddox Potter kicked a 28-yard field goal in overtime to give the Knights (3-3) a win over the Mountaineers (4-3) on Friday in Buchanan.

Conner Church of James River ran for 168 yards and one TD on 23 carries. He scored on a 35-yard run with 2:39 left in the third quarter to tie the game at 14.

Levi Rock returned an interception 34 yards for a TD for the Knights.

Garrett Via ran for 201 yards and one TD on 31 carries for Alleghany.

Franklin County 26, Staunton River 21

Jahylen Lee scored on a 31-yard TD run with 2:28 left to give the Eagles (4-2) a win over the Golden Eagles (3-3) on Friday in Rocky Mount.

Lee ran for 279 yards and three TDs on 26 carries.

Franklin County's Eli Foutz threw a 13-yard TD pass to Cameron Grindstaff to cut the lead to 21-20 early in the fourth.

Brady Barns ran for 100 yards and two TDs for Staunton River. Macon Ayers ran for 125 yards and one TD on 11 carries.

Lord Botetourt 28, William Byrd 21

Jakari Nicely ran for 146 yards and three TDs on 31 carries and completed 10 of 15 passes for 150 yards and one TD to lead the Cavaliers (5-1) past the Terriers (2-4) on Saturday in Daleville.

The game was tied at 14 after three quarters. But Nicely ran for two TDs in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 28-14. DeShannon Reed of the Terriers then returned a kickoff 95 yards for a TD to cut the lead to 28-21.

Andrew Gilbert had four catches for 62 yards and one TD for Lord Botetourt.

Reed also ran for a TD for the Terriers.

William Fleming 42, Northside 0

Devin Johnson completed six of eight passes for 113 yards and one TD and also ran for 78 yards and two TDs on 12 carries to lead the host Colonels (2-4) past the Vikings (0-6) on Friday.

Malachi Coleman ran for 125 yards and two TDs on 11 carries for the Colonels.

Christiansburg 41, Blacksburg 0

Tanner Evans rushed for 126 yards and one TD on 11 carries and also threw a TD pass to lead the Blue Demons (4-2) past the host Bruins (0-6) on Friday.

Cam Cooper completed four of five passes for 63 yards and one TD and also ran for two TDs. Thaxton Henley ran for 74 yards and one TD on nine carries.

North Cross 45, Giles 6

Ian Cann returned a punt 52 yards for a TD and also caught a TD pass to lead the Raiders (5-1) past the Spartans (2-4) on Friday in Pearisburg.

Kam Johnson ran for 106 yards and two TDs on three carries for North Cross. Connor Lange completed four of six passes for 89 yards and one TD. Reid Davis recovered a botched snap on a punt attempt for another TD.

Christian Ratcliffe ran for 73 yards and one TD on 18 carries for Giles.

Narrows 32, Parry McCluer 0

Carson Crigger had five catches for 143 yards and three TDs and also returned a punt 84 yards for a TD to lead the Green Wave (4-1) past the Fighting Blues (1-5) on Friday in Buena Vista.

Aidan McGlothlin completed seven of 14 passes for 163 yards and three TDs for Narrows.

John Snider ran for 141 yards on 29 carries for Parry McCluer.

Grayson County 52, Auburn 7

Elijah Osborne returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a TD and also returned a punt 20 yards for a TD to lead the Blue Devils (6-0) past the Eagles (0-5) on Friday in Independence.

Dane Phipps also returned a punt for a TD for the Blue Devils. Ashton Choate ran for 105 yards on 16 carries. Chase Poole ran for 78 yards and one TD on six carries. Austin Dowell threw two TD passes.

Landen Marrs completed 11 of 22 passes for 88 yards and one TD for Auburn.

Galax 21, Fort Chiswell 13

The Maroon Tide (4-2) scored the final 21 points of the game to rally past the Pioneers (2-5) on Friday in Max Meadows.

Tedruhn Tucker rushed for 278 yards and two TDs on 43 carries for Galax. Mason Cox threw a 74-yard TD pass to Austin Ashworth.

Michael Melton ran for 182 yards and two TDs on seven carries for Fort Chiswell.

Martinsville 19, Chatham 9

Jahmal Jones returned a kickoff 94 yards for a TD to help the host Bulldogs (6-0) beat Chatham (3-3) on Friday,

Rayshawn Dickerson threw a 39-yard TD pass to Christian Jones for the Bulldogs. Latrell Hairston had a 15-yard TD run.