Friday's high school football: Lord Botetourt, Alleghany, Hidden Valley win

STAUNTON — The Lord Botetourt High School football team beat Riverheads 35-21 on Friday night, ending the Gladiators' state-record winning streak.

Riverheads (2-1), which has claimed six straight Class 1 state titles, had beaten Parry McCluer a week earlier to tie the state record with its 52nd straight victory. But the Cavaliers (2-1) kept Riverheads from breaking the record.

Jakari Nicely ran for 182 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries and completed all four of his passes for 60 yards and one TD for the Cavaliers.

Tristan Overbay ran for 108 yards on 21 carries for the Cavaliers.

Alleghany 30, Covington 6

COVINGTON — Garrett Via rushed for a school-record 312 yards on 31 carries to lead the host Mountaineers (3-0) to a win Friday in Covington.

Via scored three touchdowns as the Mountaineers (3-0) won the Brackman Cup for the first time since 2017.

It was the schools' final meeting in football. The schools will merge after this school year.

J'von Smith returned a kickoff 52 yards for a touchdown for Covington (0-3).

Hidden Valley 32, Northside 29

Joey Strong ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, threw a TD pass and also returned an interception for a TD to lead the visiting Titans (2-1) to a comeback win Friday.

Northside (0-3) led 21-7 entering the fourth. But Strong ran for two touchdowns, threw a 37-yard TD pass and returned an interception 26 yards for a TD to give the Titans a 32-21 lead.

Brayden Moore completed six of 13 passes for 87 yards and one TD for the Titans.

Angel Rigney completed five of seven passes for 75 yards with one interception and also ran for a TD for Northside.

Amherst County 63, Blacksburg 14

John Goins Jr. ran for a touchdown and caught a TD pass to help the Lancers (2-0) beat the Bruins (0-3) on Friday in Amherst.

Luke Poff returned a fumble 94 yards for a TD for the Bruins.

Grayson County 40, Rural Retreat 0

Austin Dowell completed eight of 15 passes for 175 yards and 2 TDs and also ran for two TDs to lead Grayson County (3-0) to a win over Rural Retreat (2-1) on Friday in Independence.

Keyshawn Phipps had three catches for 87 yards and one TD.

Narrows 40, Chilhowie 22

Aidan McGlothlin completed 14 of 20 passes for 231 yards and five touchdowns with one interception and also ran for a TD to lead the visiting Green Wave (2-0) to a win over Chilhowie (0-3) on Friday.

Kolier Pruett had six catches for 160 yards and three TDs for Narrows.

Chris George had three catches for 68 yards and a TD and also ran for a TD for Chilhowie. Teammate Asher Chapman threw two TD passes.

George Wythe 35, Giles 7

Ben Jollay ran for 138 yards and one TD to lead the Maroons (2-1) to a win over the Spartans (1-2) on Friday in Pearisburg.

Laden Houston ran for 121 yards and one TD for the Maroons, while Leyton Fowler rushed for 96 yards. Tandom Smith ran for two TDs.

Christian Ratcliff of Giles ran for 120 yards and one TD.

Galax 42, Carroll County 7

Tedruhn Tucker ran for three touchdowns to lead Galax (3-0) to a win over the Cavaliers (1-2) on Friday in Hillsville.

Brady Lowe ran for two TDs for Galax

Joshua Dalton ran for a TD for the Cavaliers.

Bath County 50, Mountain View 6

Wyatt Campbell completed five of nine passes for 131 yards and two TDs and also ran for 77 yards and two TDs on eight carries to lead the Chargers (2-1) to a win Friday in Hot Springs.

Andrew Turner ran for a touchdown, picked off a pass and made six extra-point kicks. Ethan Bryant ran for 45 yards and one TD on 10 carries.

Staunton River 28, Liberty 7

The Golden Eagles (2-1) won Friday in Bedford, handing the Minutemen (0-3) their 10th straight loss.

Martinsville 34, Morehead (N.C.) 21

Rayshawn Dickerson ran for 156 yards and three TDs on 12 carries and also threw a TD pass to lead Martinsville (2-0) to a win in North Carolina.

Jahmal Jones ran for 167 yards and one TD on 21 carries and also caught a TD pass for Martinsville. Makinley Gravely picked off two passes.

Bassett 63, Dan River 7

Ja'Ricous Hairston completed 11 of 15 passes for 189 yards and three TDs and also ran for 141 yards and three TDs on nine carries to lead host Bassett (1-2) to a win Friday.

Donald Patterson had a TD catch and a TD run for Bassett. Jaylen Lide returned a kickoff 72 yards for a TD. Jacob Gilbert had a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Magna Vista 34, Gretna 6

Joeseph Spriggs rushed for 177 yards and one TD on 23 carries to lead the Warriors (2-1) to a win Friday in Ridgeway.

J'Mere Hairston ran for a TD and caught a TD pass.

Patrick County 34, North Stokes (N.C.) 0

The Patrick County defense came up with a shutout to help the Cougars (1-2) to a win in Stuart on Friday.

Demontez Hill ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Jermaine Penn ran for 95 yards and one TD on five carries. Triston Underwood completed three of four passes for 104 yards and one TD.

Northwood 6, Marion 0, OT

Caleb “C.B.” Johnson scored on a 10-yard run on Northwood’s first play of overtime Friday to give the host Panthers (1-2) their first win over Marion (1-2) in seven years.

Rye Cove 47, Bland County 6

Landon Lane passed for 151 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles (3-0) to a win over the Bears (0-2) on Friday.

Jack Johnson of the Bears threw a 13-yard TD pass to Ean Looney in the final minute.