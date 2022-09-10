Friday's high school football: Lord Botetourt, Glenvar, Hidden Valley, Salem win

STAUNTON — The Lord Botetourt High School football team beat Riverheads 35-21 on Friday night, ending the Gladiators' state-record winning streak.

Riverheads (2-1), which has claimed six straight Class 1 state titles, had beaten Parry McCluer a week earlier to tie the state record with its 52nd straight victory. But the Cavaliers (2-1) kept Riverheads from breaking the record.

Jakari Nicely ran for 182 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries and completed all four of his passes for 60 yards and one TD for the Cavaliers. Tristan Overbay ran for 108 yards on 21 carries.

Alleghany 30, Covington 6

COVINGTON — Garrett Via rushed for a school-record 312 yards on 31 carries to lead the host Mountaineers (3-0) to a win Friday.

Via scored three touchdowns as the Mountaineers (3-0) won the Brackman Cup for the first time since 2017.

It was the schools' final meeting in football. The schools will merge after this school year.

J'von Smith returned a kickoff 52 yards for a touchdown for Covington (0-3).

Glenvar 10, Cave Spring 3

Jackson Swanson ran for 90 yards and one TD on 17 carries to lead the visiting Highlanders (1-2) to a win over the Knights (1-2) on Friday.

Tyler Pierce kicked a 24-yard field goal for Glenvar. Nate Johnson had 10 tackles and a sack, while Dawson Anderson picked off a pass.

Hidden Valley 32, Northside 29

Joey Strong ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, threw a TD pass and also returned an interception for a TD to lead the visiting Titans (2-1) to a win Friday.

Northside (0-3) led 21-7 entering the fourth. But Strong ran for two touchdowns, threw a 37-yard TD pass and returned an interception 26 yards for a TD to give the Titans a 32-21 lead.

Brayden Moore completed six of 13 passes for 87 yards and one TD for the Titans.

Angel Rigney completed five of seven passes for 75 yards with one interception and also ran for a TD for Northside.

Patrick Henry 39, Albemarle 28

Carmelo Taylor returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD and also caught two TD passes to help Patrick Henry (2-1) beat Albemarle (2-1) on Friday in Charlottesville.

Jahzae Kimbrough of PH ran for a TD and picked off a pass.

Radford 48, Fort Chiswell 0

Landen Clark completed all 10 of his passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns and also ran for a TD to lead the host Bobcats (3-0) to a win over Fort Chiswell (0-3) on Friday.

Marcell Baylor had three catches for 152 yards and three TDs. Parker Prioleau had four catches for 109 yards and two TDs.

Salem 49, William Fleming 12

Peyton Lewis rushed for 179 yards and one TD on 12 carries to help the host Spartans (2-1) beat the Colonels (0-3) on Friday.

Javion Jones ran for 88 yards and four TDs on 12 carries. Daron Wilson completed five of eight passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Liberty Christian 34, Franklin County 14

The Bulldogs (3-0) scored the final 27 points of the game to beat the Eagles (1-2) on Friday in Rocky Mount.

Eli Foutz threw two TD passes for the Eagles.

Amherst County 63, Blacksburg 14

John Goins Jr. ran for a touchdown and caught a TD pass to help the Lancers (2-0) beat the Bruins (0-3) on Friday in Amherst.

Luke Poff returned a fumble 94 yards for a TD for the Bruins.

Narrows 40, Chilhowie 22

Aidan McGlothlin completed 14 of 20 passes for 231 yards and five touchdowns with one interception and also ran for a TD to lead the visiting Green Wave (2-0) to a win over Chilhowie (0-3) on Friday.

Kolier Pruett had six catches for 160 yards and three TDs for Narrows.

Chris George had three catches for 68 yards and a TD and also ran for a TD for Chilhowie. Teammate Asher Chapman threw two TD passes.

George Wythe 35, Giles 7

Ben Jollay ran for 138 yards and one TD to lead the Maroons (2-1) to a win over the Spartans (1-2) on Friday in Pearisburg.

Laden Houston ran for 121 yards and one TD for the Maroons, while Leyton Fowler rushed for 96 yards. Tandom Smith ran for two TDs.

Christian Ratcliffe of Giles ran for 131 yards and one TD on 11 carries.

Galax 42, Carroll County 7

Tedruhn Tucker ran for 204 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries to lead Galax (3-0) to a win over the Cavaliers (1-2) on Friday in Hillsville.

Brady Lowe ran for 121 yards and two TDs on 12 carries for Galax

Joshua Dalton ran for 130 yards and a TD on 21 carries for the Cavaliers.

North Cross 49, Eastern Montgomery 0

Connor Lange completed eight of nine passes for 146 yards and four TDs to lead host North Cross (2-1) to a win over Eastern Montgomery (0-3) on Friday.

Ja'Ziel Hart caught a TD pass and picked off two passes. Eason Zhou returned a fumble 75 yards for a TD. Tristan Lange recovered two fumbles.

Roanoke Catholic 58, Fuqua 30

Damarion Perdue ran for 138 yards and three TDs on 12 carries to lead Roanoke Catholic (1-2) to a win Friday in Farmville.

Ryley Stransky of Roanoke Catholic returned a kickoff 70 yards for a TD and also ran for a TD. Jaylen Merchant returned a punt 64 yards for a TD and also caught a TD pass. Aries Oliver ran for 73 yards on seven carries.

Grayson County 40, Rural Retreat 0

Austin Dowell completed eight of 15 passes for 175 yards and 2 TDs and also ran for two TDs to lead Grayson County (3-0) to a win over Rural Retreat (2-1) on Friday in Independence.

Keyshawn Phipps had three catches for 87 yards and one TD.

Bath County 50, Mountain View 6

Wyatt Campbell completed five of nine passes for 131 yards and two TDs and also ran for 77 yards and two TDs on eight carries to lead the Chargers (2-1) to a win Friday in Hot Springs.

Andrew Turner ran for a touchdown, picked off a pass and made six extra-point kicks.

Martinsville 34, Morehead (N.C.) 21

Rashaun Dickerson ran for 156 yards and two TDs on 12 carries and also threw two TD passes to lead Martinsville (2-0) to a win in North Carolina.

Jahmal Jones ran for 167 yards and one TD on 21 carries and also had a TD catch for Martinsville. Makinley Gravely picked off two passes.

Bassett 63, Dan River 7

Ja'Ricous Hairston completed 11 of 15 passes for 189 yards and three TDs and also ran for 141 yards and three TDs on nine carries to lead host Bassett (1-2) to a win Friday.

Donald Patterson had a TD catch and a TD run for Bassett. Jaylen Lide returned a kickoff 72 yards for a TD. Jacob Gilbert had a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Magna Vista 34, Gretna 6

Joeseph Spriggs rushed for 177 yards and one TD on 23 carries to lead the Warriors (2-1) to a win Friday in Ridgeway.

J'Mere Hairston ran for a TD and caught a TD pass.

Patrick County 34, North Stokes (N.C.) 0

Demontez Hill ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries to lead the Cougars (1-2) to a win in Stuart on Friday.

Jermaine Penn ran for 95 yards and one TD on five carries. Triston Underwood completed three of four passes for 104 yards and one TD.