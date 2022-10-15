Friday's High School Football: Pulaski County, Floyd County, Parry McCluer, Staunton River win

DUBLIN — Trevor Burton ran for 183 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries to lead the Pulaski County High School football team to a 48-7 win over Blacksburg on Friday night.

Burton tied the Pulaski County record for the most TD runs in a game. It was the second time this year he tied that record.

Christopher Gallimore completed three of four passes for 68 yards and one TD and also ran for 53 yards on eight carries for the Cougars (4-3). Marcus Reed had all three catches.

The Bruins fell to 0-7.

Floyd County 21, James River 3

Rylan Swortzel completed five of 11 passes for 74 yards and one touchdown with one interception and ran for 69 yards and one TD on 15 carries to lead the Buffaloes (6-1) past the Knights (3-4) on Friday.

Emery Chafin ran for 72 yards on 15 carries for the Buffaloes.

Zeal Hammons of the Knights completed 16 of 21 passes for 92 yards. Maddox Porter kicked a field goal.

Parry McCluer 41, Craig County 7

Evan Cook ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries and also caught a TD pass to lead the Fighting Blues (2-5) past the Rockets (2-3) on Friday in Buena Vista.

Brenan Schley ran for two TDs and completed five of nine passes for 68 yards and one TD. John Snider ran for 82 yards on 15 carries.

Craig County's Zachary Peters threw a 13-yard TD pass to Nicholas All.

Staunton River 34, Northside 0

The Golden Eagles (4-3) beat the host Vikings (0-7) on Friday to record their first shutout win in five years.

It was Northside's fifth shutout loss of the year.

Friday marked the first time the Golden Eagles held the Vikings to fewer than 14 points in the history of the 16-game series.

Staunton River won at Viking Stadium for only the second time.

George Wythe 20, Galax 7

Tandon Smith ran for 185 yards and two TDs on 12 carries and also threw a TD pass to help the visiting Maroons (5-3) beat the Maroon Tide (4-3) on Friday.

He had a 99-yard TD run.

George Wythe snapped a 10-game skid in the series, which included both a regular-season loss and a playoff loss in each of the past three seasons.

Ben Jollay picked off a pass at the goal line for the Maroons.

A.J. Ashworth picked off a deflected Smith pass and returned it 24 yards for a TD for Galax. Tedruhn Tucker ran for 107 yards on 27 carries. Tommy Jones threw for 105 yards.

Rural Retreat 32, Chilhowie 0

Gunner Hagerman ran for 108 yards and three TDs on 20 carries and also caught a TD pass to lead the host Indians (3-3) past the Warriors (0-7) on Friday.

Caleb Roberts completed eight of 11 passes for 164 yards and two TDs. Gatlin Hight ran for 99 yards on 29 carries for the Indians.

Brookville 62, Liberty 13

Jor'Dyn Whitelaw ran for 169 yards and three TDs on eight carries Friday to lead the host Bees (5-2) to their fourth straight win over the Minutemen (0-7).

E.C. Glass 55, Jefferson Forest 6

George White completed 14 of 17 passes for 301 yards and two TDs and also ran for a TD to lead the Hilltoppers (6-1) past the Cavaliers (3-4) on Friday in Lynchburg.

Alex Marsteller ran for a touchdown for the Cavaliers.

Richlands 34, Marion 13

Dylan Brown rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 111 yards and two TDs to lead the host Blue Tornado (2-6) past the Scarlet Hurricane (1-6) on Friday.

Marion’s touchdowns came on an interception return by J.B. Carroll and a touchdown run by Brody Taylor.

FRIDAY'S SCORES

Bassett 50, Tunstall 14

Bath County 33, Eastern Montgomery 13

Brookville 62, Liberty 13

Cave Spring 34, Patrick Henry 28

Christiansburg 43, Hidden Valley 17

E.C. Glass 55, Jefferson Forest 6

Floyd County 21, James River 3

Franklin County 35, William Byrd 23

George Wythe 20, Galax 7

Grayson County 34, Giles 14

Lord Botetourt 41, William Fleming 27

Magna Vista 28, Martinsville 16

Narrows 44, Covington 38

Parry McCluer 41, Craig County 7

Pulaski County 48, Blacksburg 7

Richlands 34, Marion 13

Rural Retreat 32, Chilhowie 0

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 27, Roanoke Catholic 18

Staunton River 34, Northside 0

Waynesboro 24, Rockbridge County 7