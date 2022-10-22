Friday's High School Football Roundup: Botetourt, Hidden Valley, Grayson, Staunton River, Alleghany, Bath win

Tristan Overbay rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries to lead the Lord Botetourt High School football team to a 48-7 win over host Northside on Friday night.

Jakari Nicely ran for 124 yards and three TDs on 15 carries for the Cavaliers (7-1). Zion Woody ran for 54 yards and one TD on eight carries. Tuck Brookman returned a fumble 21 yards for another touchdown.

Mykell Harvey ran for a touchdown for the Vikings (0-8).

Hidden Valley 28, Blacksburg 7

Joey Strong had six catches for 79 yards and one touchdown, ran for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to lead the host Titans (3-6) over the Bruins (0-8) on Friday.

Brayden Moore completed 12 of 21 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown for the Titans. Max Pardon ran for 58 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and also caught a TD pass. Jalen McCadden ran for 76 yards on 13 carries.

Grayson County 31, Fort Chiswell 8

Chase Poole ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, picked off a pass and recovered a fumble to lead the Blue Devils (8-0) to a win over the Pioneers (2-6) on Friday in Max Meadows.

Austin Dowell completed 10 of 16 passes for 160 yards and two TDs and also picked off a pass for the Blue Devils. Keyshawn Phipps had five catches for 90 yards and two TDs.

Michael Melton ran for 85 yards and one TD on six carries for the Pioneers.

Staunton River 19, William Byrd 7

Josh Kelley ran for 134 yards and one TD on 20 carries to lead the Golden Eagles (5-3) past the Terriers (2-6) on Friday.

Austin Powell rushed for 108 yards and one TD on nine carries for Staunton River. Brady Barns ran for 50 yards and one TD on eight carries.

Israel Hairston ran for 80 yards and one TD on 10 carries for the Terriers.

Alleghany 29, Carroll County 6

Garrett Via ran for 208 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Mountaineers (5-4) over the Cavaliers (1-7) on Friday in Hillsville.

Bath County 42, Craig County 8

Wyatt Campbell completed six of eight passes for 62 yards and two TDs and ran for 61 yards and two TDs on five carries to lead the Chargers (4-4) past the Rockets (2-4) on Friday in New Castle.

Bransen Gordon ran for 90 yards and one TD on eight carries and also recovered a fumble for Bath County. Ethan Bryant ran for 73 yards on 11 carries. Jaden Ryder had a TD catch and recovered a fumble.

FRIDAY'S SCORES

Bassett 50, George Washington 43, OT

Covington 32, Parry McCluer 0

Giles 42, James River 14

Halifax County 42, Patrick County 20

Heritage 34, Jefferson Forest 0

Liberty Christian 48, Liberty 0

Narrows 48, Eastern Montgomery 7

North Cross 48, Fishburne Military 6

Patrick Henry 37, Christiansburg 14

Radford 28, Floyd County 27

Rockbridge County 21, Broadway 14

Salem 42, Cave Spring 7

Tazewell 28, Marion 13

Virginia High 49, Chilhowie 7

William Fleming 35, Franklin County 26