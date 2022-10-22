Friday's High School Football Roundup: Botetourt, Hidden Valley, PH, Fleming, North Cross, Grayson, Narrows, Giles win

Tristan Overbay rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries to lead the Lord Botetourt High School football team to a 48-7 win over host Northside on Friday night.

Jakari Nicely ran for 124 yards and three TDs on 15 carries for the Cavaliers (7-1). Tuck Brookman returned a fumble 21 yards for another touchdown.

Mykell Harvey ran for a touchdown for the Vikings (0-8).

Patrick Henry 37, Christiansburg 14

Joey Beasley completed nine of 12 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Patriots (6-2) over the Blue Demons (5-3) on Friday.

Chuck Webb ran for 116 yards and one TD on 19 carries for the Patriots. Jahzae Kimbrough had five catches for 110 yards and two TDs and also ran for a touchdown.

William Fleming 35 Franklin County 26

Devin Johnson rushed for 112 yards and three TDs on 21 carries and completed 12 of 19 passes for 153 yards and one TD to lead the Colonels (4-5) past the Eagles (5-4) on Friday in Rocky Mount.

Louis English had seven catches for 100 yards and one TD for the Colonels. Malachi Coleman ran for 110 yards and one TD on 15 carries.

Hidden Valley 28, Blacksburg 7

Joey Strong had six catches for 79 yards and one touchdown, ran for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to lead the host Titans (3-6) over the Bruins (0-8) on Friday.

Brayden Moore completed 12 of 21 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown for the Titans. Max Pardon ran for 58 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and also caught a TD pass. Jalen McCadden ran for 76 yards on 13 carries.

Grayson County 31, Fort Chiswell 8

Chase Poole ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, picked off a pass and recovered a fumble to lead the Blue Devils (8-0) to a win over the Pioneers (2-6) on Friday in Max Meadows.

Austin Dowell completed 10 of 16 passes for 160 yards and two TDs and also picked off a pass for the Blue Devils. Keyshawn Phipps had five catches for 90 yards and two TDs.

Michael Melton ran for 85 yards and one TD on six carries for the Pioneers.

Narrows 48, Eastern Montgomery 7

Carson Crigger ran for 128 yards and two TDs on three carries and also had four catches for 72 yards to lead the Green Wave (7-1) over the Mustangs (2-6) on Friday in Elliston.

Aidan McGlothlin completed seven of 11 passes for 130 yards and one TD for Narrows.

Giles 42, James River 14

Christian Ratcliffe rushed for 245 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries to lead the Spartans (3-5) past the Knights (3-5) on Friday in Pearisburg.

Jaylan Baylor ran for 122 yards and one TD on 16 carries for Giles.

Zeal Hammons completed 16 of 30 passes for 259 yards and two TDs for James River. Brian Moran had four catches for 104 yards and one TD.

North Cross 48, Fishburne Military 6

Connor Lange completed all 10 of his passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a touchdown to lead the Raiders (7-1) past the Caissons (4-5) on Friday in Waynesboro.

Ian Cann had two TD catches. Danny Phung ran for two TDs.

Staunton River 19, William Byrd 7

Josh Kelley ran for 134 yards and one TD on 20 carries to lead the Golden Eagles (5-3) past the Terriers (2-6) on Friday in Moneta.

Austin Powell rushed for 108 yards and one TD on nine carries for Staunton River.

Israel Hairston ran for 80 yards and one TD on 10 carries for the Terriers.

Alleghany 29, Carroll County 6

Garrett Via ran for 208 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Mountaineers (5-4) over the Cavaliers (1-7) on Friday in Hillsville.

Bath County 42, Craig County 8

Wyatt Campbell completed six of eight passes for 62 yards and two TDs and ran for 61 yards and two TDs on five carries to lead the Chargers (4-4) past the Rockets (2-4) on Friday in New Castle.

Bransen Gordon ran for 90 yards and one TD on eight carries and also recovered a fumble for Bath County. Jaden Ryder had a TD catch and recovered a fumble.

Rockbridge County 21, Broadway 14

DaRonde Stores scored on a 91-yard run with 2:15 left to give the Wildcats (3-5) a win over the Gobblers (2-6) on Friday in Lexington.

Josh Wright sealed the win by picking off a pass in the final seconds.

Covington 32, Parry McCluer 0

Purcel Turner ran for 89 yards and two TDs, caught a TD pass and picked off a pass to lead the host Cougars (1-7) over the Fighting Blues (2-6) on Friday.

Desmond Jordan completed eight of 10 passes for 147 yards and one TD and also ran for 82 yards and one TD on eight carries. Neeko Jeter ran for 87 yards on 15 carries.

Bassett 50, George Washington 43, OT

Donald Patterson scored on a 10-yard run in overtime to give the host Bengals (6-2) a win over the Eagles (3-5) on Friday.