Friday's High School Football Roundup: Botetourt, Hidden Valley, PH, North Cross, Grayson, Narrows, Giles win

Tristan Overbay rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries to lead the Lord Botetourt High School football team to a 48-7 win over host Northside on Friday night.

Jakari Nicely ran for 124 yards and three TDs on 15 carries for the Cavaliers (7-1). Zion Woody ran for 54 yards and one TD on eight carries. Tuck Brookman returned a fumble 21 yards for another touchdown.

Mykell Harvey ran for a touchdown for the Vikings (0-8).

Patrick Henry 37, Christiansburg 14

Joey Beasley completed nine of 12 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Patriots (6-2) over the Blue Demons (5-3) on Friday.

Chuck Webb ran for 116 yards and one TD on 19 carries for the Patriots. Jahzae Kimbrough had five catches for 110 yards and two TDs and also ran for a touchdown.

Hidden Valley 28, Blacksburg 7

Joey Strong had six catches for 79 yards and one touchdown, ran for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to lead the host Titans (3-6) over the Bruins (0-8) on Friday.

Brayden Moore completed 12 of 21 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown for the Titans. Max Pardon ran for 58 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and also caught a TD pass. Jalen McCadden ran for 76 yards on 13 carries.

Grayson County 31, Fort Chiswell 8

Chase Poole ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, picked off a pass and recovered a fumble to lead the Blue Devils (8-0) to a win over the Pioneers (2-6) on Friday in Max Meadows.

Austin Dowell completed 10 of 16 passes for 160 yards and two TDs and also picked off a pass for the Blue Devils. Keyshawn Phipps had five catches for 90 yards and two TDs.

Michael Melton ran for 85 yards and one TD on six carries for the Pioneers.

Narrows 48, Eastern Montgomery 7

Carson Crigger ran for 128 yards and two TDs on three carries and also had four catches for 72 yards to lead the Green Wave (7-1) over the Mustangs (2-6) on Friday in Elliston.

Aidan McGlothlin completed seven of 11 passes for 130 yards and one TD for Narrows. Kolier Pruett had two catches for 50 yards and one TD.

Giles 42, James River 14

Christian Ratcliffe rushed for 245 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries to lead the Spartans (3-5) past the Knights (3-5) on Friday in Pearisburg.

Jaylan Baylor ran for 122 yards and one TD on 16 carries for Giles.

Zeal Hammons completed 16 of 30 passes for 259 yards and two TDs for James River. Brian Moran had four catches for 104 yards and one TD. Jacob Benson had seven catches for 57 yards.

North Cross 48, Fishburne Military 6

Connor Lange completed all 10 of his passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a touchdown to lead the Raiders (7-1) past the Caissons (4-5) on Friday in Waynesboro.

Ian Cann had two TD catches. Kam Johnson ran for 64 yards and one TD on six carries. Danny Phung ran for two TDs.

Staunton River 19, William Byrd 7

Josh Kelley ran for 134 yards and one TD on 20 carries to lead the Golden Eagles (5-3) past the Terriers (2-6) on Friday in Moneta.

Austin Powell rushed for 108 yards and one TD on nine carries for Staunton River. Brady Barns ran for 50 yards and one TD on eight carries.

Israel Hairston ran for 80 yards and one TD on 10 carries for the Terriers.//

Alleghany 29, Carroll County 6

Garrett Via ran for 208 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Mountaineers (5-4) over the Cavaliers (1-7) on Friday in Hillsville.

Bath County 42, Craig County 8

Wyatt Campbell completed six of eight passes for 62 yards and two TDs and ran for 61 yards and two TDs on five carries to lead the Chargers (4-4) past the Rockets (2-4) on Friday in New Castle.

Bransen Gordon ran for 90 yards and one TD on eight carries and also recovered a fumble for Bath County. Ethan Bryant ran for 73 yards on 11 carries. Jaden Ryder had a TD catch and recovered a fumble.

Bassett 50, George Washington 43, OT

Donald Patterson scored on a 10-yard run in overtime to give the host Bengals (6-2) a win over the Eagles (3-5) on Friday.

Bassett trailed by 22 points with about five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter but scored three unanswered TDs to send the game to overtime.

After Patterson scored in OT, it was the Eagles' turn to get the ball 10 yards from the end zone. The Eagles reached the 1-yard line, but the Bengals made back-to-back stops to keep GW out of the end zone and seal the win.

Heritage 34, Jefferson Forest 0

Rajan Booker scored three touchdowns to lead the Pioneers (6-2) past the Cavaliers (3-5) on Friday in Forest.

Liberty Christian 48, Liberty 0

Gideon Davidson rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs (8-0) past the Minutemen (0-8) on Friday in Bedford.

Kentrell Evans ran for 69 yards for the Minutemen, who suffered their 15th consecutive loss.

Virginia High 49, Chilhowie 7

Brody Jones returned a fumble for a touchdown, returned an interception for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to lead the Bearcats (6-2) past the host Warriors (0-8) on Friday.

Ian Sturgill ran for 64 yards and one TD on 11 carries for the Warriors.

Tazewell 28, Marion 13

Cassius Harris and Kaizon Taylor scored fourth-quarter touchdowns as the host Bulldogs (5-4) pulled away late for a win over the Scarlet Hurricanes (1-7).

Kendrick Smith had an interception return for a score for Marion.