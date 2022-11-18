Friday's High School Football Roundup: Christiansburg, Mountain View, Appomattox, George Wythe, Grayson County win

CHRISTIANSBURG — Tanner Evans threw for a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown to lead the third-seeded Christiansburg High School football team to a 28-0 win over seventh-seeded Staunton River in a Region 3D semifinal Friday night.

Christiansburg (9-3) will visit top-seeded Lord Botetourt in the regional final.

Evans returned an interception 52 yards for a TD to extend the lead to 14-0 in the second quarter. He scored on a 2-yard run to extend the lead to 21-0 in the third quarter.

He threw a TD pass to Jayron Thompson with 4:49 remaining.

The Golden Eagles finished 6-6.

REGION 5D

Mountain View 45, Patrick Henry 9

Vincent Bond ran for 171 yards and two TDs on nine carries to help the second-seeded Wildcats (11-1) beat the third-seeded Patriots (9-3) in a semifinal Friday in Stafford.

Jahzae Kimbrough ran for 70 yards and one TD on 11 carries for Patrick Henry. Sidney Webb completed nine of 23 passes for 130 yards with one interception.

Mountain View led 28-0 after the first quarter and led 38-7 at halftime.

REGION 2C

Appomattox County 38, Radford 33

Gray Peterson ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to help the fourth-seeded Raiders (9-3) knock off the top-seeded Bobcats (10-2) in a semifinal Friday in Radford.

The Raiders, who won their eighth straight game, will visit third-seeded Glenvar in the regional final.

Peterson threw an 8-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 38-20 with 8:15 left.

Radford's Landen Clark scored on an 8-yard run and threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Maxwell Kanipe to cut the deficit to 38-33 with 3:32 remaining.

The Appomattox offense had a fourth-and-6 with less than two minutes to go. Appomattox opted not to punt. Peterson picked up a first down with 1:50 remaining and Appomattox ran off the rest of the clock to seal the win.

Clark threw for four TDs and ran for another. Kanipe had two TD catches.

REGION 1C

George Wythe 48, Narrows 28

Ben Jollay ran for 213 yards and three TDs on 28 carries to help the second-seeded Maroons (8-3) beat the third-seeded Green Wave (10-2) in a semifinal Friday in Wytheville.

George Wythe will host Grayson County in the regional final.

Tandom Smith scored on a 22-yard run to give the Maroons a 35-28 lead with 9:02 to go.

Colton Green sacked Narrows QB Aidan McGlothlin, forcing a fumble. Dylan Sisk of the Maroons recovered the ball at the Narrows 27. Four plays later, Laden Houston scored on a 25-yard run to extend the lead to 42-28.

Smith ran for 92 yards and three TDs. Leyton Fowler ran for 87 yards.

Carson Crigger returned a punt 94 yards for a TD and also caught a TD pass for Narrows. McGlothlin threw for 139 yards and one TD and also ran for a TD. Kolier Pruett returned a kickoff 74 yards for a TD.

Grayson County 21 Galax 14

Austin Dowell threw a 40-yard TD pass to Keyshawn Phipps with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter to give the fourth-seeded Blue Devils (10-2) an upset win over the top-seeded Maroon Tide (7-4) in a semifinal Friday in Galax.

Dowell completed six of 13 passes for 107 yards and one TD with one interception. He also picked off a pass.

Chase Poole ran for 65 yards and one TD on 12 carries for Grayson County.

Tedruhn Tucker ran for 118 yards and two TDs on 28 carries for Galax. He scored on a 6-yard TD run to tie the game at 14 with 3:02 to go.

Tommy Jones completed 13 of 21 passes for 159 yards with one interception for Galax. Mason Cox had three catches for 93 yards.