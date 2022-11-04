Friday's High School Football Roundup: Lord Botetourt, Floyd County, Narrows, Galax win

MONETA — Jakari Nicely rushed for 86 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries and completed seven of 13 passes for 149 yards and one touchdown to lead the Lord Botetourt High School football team to a 41-14 win over Staunton River on Friday night.

Tristan Overbay ran for 106 yards and one TD on 27 carries for the Cavaliers (9-1).

Staunton River fell to 5-5.

Narrows 42, Bath County 35

Sam Albert rushed for 154 yards and four TDs on 21 carries to lead the host Green Wave (9-1) past the Chargers (4-6) on Friday.

Aidan McGlothlin completed 11 of 15 passes for 158 yards and two TDs for Narrows. Carson Crigger had four catches for 117 yards and one TD.

Isaac Gwin completed 10 of 20 passes for 109 yards and two TDs and also ran for 84 yards and two TDs on 20 carries for Bath County. Caiden Offer had a TD catch and ran for a TD.

Floyd County 34, Carroll County 23

Lathom Barbieri rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to lead the Buffaloes (7-3) past the Cavaliers (2-8) on Friday in Hillsville.

Rynal Swortzel ran for 92 yards and two TDs on 14 carries and threw for a TD for the Buffaloes.

Josh Taib ran for 172 yards and two TDs and also caught a TD pass for the Cavaliers. Elijah Cox threw for 66 yards and one TD.

Galax 31, Grayson County 14

Tedruhn Tucker ran for 215 yards and two TDs on 40 carries to lead the Maroon Tide (7-3) past the visiting Blue Devils (8-2) on Friday.

Brady Lowe ran for 95 yards on 10 carries for Galax. Tommy Jones threw for a TD and ran for another.