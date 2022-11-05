Friday's High School Football Roundup: Lord Botetourt, Floyd County, Narrows, Glenvar, William Fleming, Christiansburg win

MONETA — Jakari Nicely rushed for 86 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries and completed seven of 13 passes for 149 yards and one touchdown to lead the Lord Botetourt High School football team to a 41-14 win over Staunton River on Friday night.

Tristan Overbay ran for 106 yards and one TD on 27 carries for the Blue Ridge District champion Cavaliers (9-1, 5-0).

Staunton River (5-5) lost to Lord Botetourt for the fifth straight time.

Narrows 42, Bath County 35

Sam Albert rushed for 154 yards and four TDs on 21 carries to lead the Pioneer District champion Green Wave (9-1, 5-0) past the visiting Chargers (4-6) on Friday.

Aidan McGlothlin completed 11 of 15 passes for 158 yards and two TDs for Narrows. Carson Crigger had four catches for 117 yards and one TD.

Isaac Gwin completed 10 of 20 passes for 109 yards and two TDs and also ran for 84 yards and two TDs on 20 carries for Bath County. Caiden Offer had a TD catch and ran for a TD.

William Fleming 14, William Byrd 7

Devin Johnson scored on a 3-yard run with less than a minute left to give the Colonels (5-5) a win over the Terriers (3-7) on Friday in Vinton.

Johnson completed 11 of 17 passes for 127 yards. Malachi Coleman rushed for 79 yards and one TD on 18 carries.

Glenvar 49, Giles 14

Brody Dawyot completed 12 of 15 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 70 yards and two TDs on nine carries to lead host Glenvar (7-3) to a win over the Spartans (4-6) on Friday.

Gabe Ford had five catches for 170 yards and three TDs for Glenvar. Jackson Swanson caught a TD pass and had a 90-yard kickoff return for a TD in the nondistrict game.

Glenvar and Radford finished tied atop the Three Rivers District standings with 4-1 district records, with Glenvar earning the title because of its win over Radford.

Christiansburg 34, Pulaski County 31

Tanner Evans ran for 130 yards and one TD on 12 carries and also threw two touchdown passes to lead the host Blue Demons (7-3) past the Cougars (4-6) on Friday.

Curtis Altizer rushed for 172 yards and two TDs for the Blue Demons.

Trevor Burton ran for 259 yards and two TDs on 36 carries for Pulaski County. He now has 27 TD runs this year, breaking the school single-season record. He has rushed for 1,622 yards this year.

Chris Gallimore ran for 92 yards and two TDs on 18 carries for Pulaski County. He had a 9-yard TD run with 3:44 left to cut the lead to 34-31.

Martinsville 17, Bassett 10

Jahmal Jones threw a 61-yard TD pass to Rayshawn Dickerson to help the host Bulldogs (9-1, 5-1 Piedmont District) beat the Bengals (7-3, 5-1) on Friday.

Martinsville, Bassett and Magna Vista finished in a three-way tie atop the district standings.

Izayveouos Martin ran for a touchdown for Martinsville. Andy Garcia kicked a 36-yard field goal.

Floyd County 34, Carroll County 23

Lathom Barbieri rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to lead the Buffaloes (7-3) past the Cavaliers (2-8) on Friday in Hillsville.

Rylan Swortzel ran for 92 yards and two TDs on 14 carries and threw for a TD for the Buffaloes.

Josh Taib ran for 172 yards and two TDs and also caught a TD pass for the Cavaliers. Elijah Cox threw for 66 yards and one TD.

Galax 31, Grayson County 14

Tedruhn Tucker ran for 215 yards and two TDs on 40 carries to lead the Maroon Tide (7-3) past the visiting Blue Devils (8-2) on Friday.

Brady Lowe ran for 95 yards on 10 carries for Galax. Tommy Jones threw for a TD and ran for another.

Austin Dowell completed 14 of 38 passes for 177 yards and two TDs with three interceptions for Grayson County. Mac Goad had six catches for 100 yards and two TDs.

Jefferson Forest 49, Liberty 12

Jefferson Forest senior Alex Marsteller passed the 1,000-yard mark for rushing yards as the Cavaliers (4-6) beat the Minutemen (0-10) in Forest on Friday.