Friday's High School Football Roundup: William Byrd, Alleghany, George Wythe, Roanoke Catholic, Carroll County, Galax, Parry McCluer Graham win

LOW MOOR — Garrett Via ran for 230 yards and four TDs on 35 carries to lead the Alleghany High School football team to a 28-6 win over Floyd County on Friday.

Via broke the Alleghany single-season record for TD runs; he now has 24 on the year.

Dalton Griffith had 110 yards of total offense for Alleghany (6-4).

The Buffaloes fell to 6-3.

William Byrd 37, Northside 0

Israel Hairston ran for 86 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and completed six of eight passes for 109 yards and one TD to lead the Terriers (3-6) past the Vikings (0-9) on Friday in Vinton.

Davian Hopkins ran for 124 yards and one TD on 24 carries.

Roanoke Catholic 58, Castlewood 34

Damarion Perdue ran for four touchdowns and returned an interception 70 yards for another touchdown to lead the Celtics (5-4) over host Castlewood (1-8) on Friday.

Demarcus Brown threw for a TD and ran for another for the Celtics.

George Wythe 27, Grayson County 22

The Maroons (6-3, 4-0) won the Mountain Empire District title by beating the previously undefeated Blue Devils (8-1, 3-1) on Friday in Wytheville.

Ben Jollay ran for 84 yards and two TDs on 14 carries for the Maroons. Leyton Fowler ran for 93 yards. Tandom Smith ran for two TDs.

Austin Dowell teamed with Mac Goad on a 99-yard TD pass for Grayson County. Dowell threw for 175 yards. Goad had three catches for 140 yards.

Carroll County 28, James River 7

Joshua Dalton rushed for 189 yards and three TDs on 40 carries to lead the Cavaliers (2-7) past the Knights (3-6) on Friday in Buchanan.

Elijah Cox completed nine of 13 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown for the Cavaliers.

Zeal Hammons completed 14 of 23 passes for 185 yards and one TD with three interceptions for James River. Gabe Staton had 18 tackles.

Parry McCluer 33, Bath County 17

John Snider ran for 184 yards and four TDs on 27 carries to lead the Fighting Blues (3-6) past the Chargers (4-5) on Friday in Hot Springs.

Evan Cook ran for 144 yards and one TD on 19 carries for Parry McCluer.

Wyatt Campbell rushed for 116 yards and one TD on 13 carries and also threw for a touchdown for Bath County Braiden Mabe had a TD catch and kicked a field goal.

Galax 35, West Stokes (N.C.) 7

Tedruhn Tucker ran for 254 yards and two TDs on 31 carries to lead the host Maroon Tide (5-3) to an interstate win over West Stokes (5-5).

Tommy Jones completed four of nine passes for 73 yards and three TDs. Mason Cox had two TD catches.

Graham 56, Blacksburg 7

Ty’Drez Clements ran for 156 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the host G-Men (9-0) past the host Bruins (0-9) on Friday.

Graham has won 30 straight regular-season games.

Friday's Scores

Alleghany 28, Floyd County 6

Bassett 35, Halifax County 13

Carroll County 28, James River 7

Christiansburg 24, Cave Spring 14

Covington 48, Eastern Montgomery 7

Galax 35, West Stokes, N.C. 7

George Wythe 27, Grayson County 22

Glenvar 37, Radford 34

Graham 56, Blacksburg 7

Heritage 41, Liberty 0

Holston 20, Rural Retreat 10

Martinsville 42, Patrick County 25

Parry McCluer 33, Bath County 17

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42, Chilhowie 7

Patrick Henry 56, Pulaski County 27

Roanoke Catholic 58, Castlewood 34

Rockbridge County 44, Harrisonburg 23

Rustburg 33, Jefferson Forest 27, OT

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 40, Mountain View 13

Tazewell 48, Fort Chiswell 13

Virginia High 27, Marion 14

William Byrd 37, Northside 0

William Fleming 28, Staunton River 27

