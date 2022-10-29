Friday's High School Football Roundup: William Fleming, PH, William Byrd, Alleghany, George Wythe, Roanoke Catholic, Carroll County, Galax, Parry McCluer win

Malachi Coleman scored on a 70-yard run with less than two minutes remaining and Devin Johnson ran for the 2-point conversion to give the William Fleming High School football team a 28-27 win over visiting Staunton River on Friday.

Coleman ran for 210 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries for the Colonels (4-5). Johnson ran for 63 yards on 12 carries.

Staunton River fell to 5-4.

Patrick Henry 56, Pulaski County 27

Joey Beasley completed 11 of 16 passes for 250 yards and four TDs to lead the Patriots (7-2) past the Cougars (4-5) on Friday in Dublin.

Chuck Webb ran for 184 yards and two TDs on 19 carries for Patrick Henry. Jahzae Kimbrough ran for a TD and he returned a kickoff 83 yards for another touchdown. Carmelo Taylor had two catches for 70 yards and two TDs. Sidney Webb had three catches for 93 yards and one TD.

Alleghany 28, Floyd County 6

Garrett Via ran for 230 yards and four TDs on 35 carries to lead the Mountaineers (6-4) past the Buffaloes (6-3) on Friday in Low Moor.

Via broke the Alleghany single-season record for TD runs; he now has 24 on the year.

Dalton Griffith had 110 yards of total offense for Alleghany.

William Byrd 37, Northside 0

Israel Hairston ran for 86 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and completed six of eight passes for 109 yards and one TD to lead the Terriers (3-6) past the Vikings (0-9) on Friday in Vinton.

Davian Hopkins ran for 124 yards and one TD on 24 carries.

Roanoke Catholic 58, Castlewood 34

Damarion Perdue ran for 185 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries to lead the Celtics (5-4) over host Castlewood (1-8) on Friday.

A.J. Johnson ran for 100 yards and one TD on 12 carries and returned an interception 64 yards for a TD for the Celtics.

George Wythe 27, Grayson County 22

The Maroons (6-3, 4-0) won the Mountain Empire District title by beating the previously undefeated Blue Devils (8-1, 3-1) on Friday in Wytheville.

Ben Jollay ran for 87 yards and two TDs on 13 carries for the Maroons. Leyton Fowler ran for 90 yards on 14 carries. Tandom Smith ran for two TDs and completed five of six passes for 58 yards.

Austin Dowell teamed with Mac Goad on a 99-yard TD pass for Grayson County. Dowell completed eight of 24 passes for 152 yards. Goad had two catches for 117 yards. Chase Poole ran for 61 yards and one TD on 10 carries.

Carroll County 28, James River 7

Joshua Dalton rushed for 189 yards and three TDs on 40 carries to lead the Cavaliers (2-7) past the Knights (3-6) on Friday in Buchanan.

Elijah Cox completed nine of 13 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown for the Cavaliers.

Zeal Hammons completed 14 of 23 passes for 185 yards and one TD with three interceptions for James River. Gabe Staton had 18 tackles.

Parry McCluer 33, Bath County 17

John Snider ran for 184 yards and four TDs on 27 carries to lead the Fighting Blues (3-6) past the Chargers (4-5) on Friday in Hot Springs.

Evan Cook ran for 144 yards and one TD on 19 carries for Parry McCluer.

Wyatt Campbell rushed for 116 yards and one TD on 13 carries and also threw for a touchdown for Bath County Braiden Mabe had a TD catch and kicked a field goal.

Galax 35, West Stokes (N.C.) 7

Tedruhn Tucker ran for 254 yards and two TDs on 31 carries to lead the host Maroon Tide (5-3) to an interstate win over West Stokes (5-5).

Tommy Jones completed four of nine passes for 73 yards and three TDs. Mason Cox had two TD catches.

Martinsville 42, Patrick County 25

Jahmal Jones ran for three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs (8-1) past the Cougars (2-7) on Friday in Stuart.

Trevion Gravely returned a fumble 42 yards for a TD for Martinsville.

Aden Penn ran for two TDs for Patrick County.

Graham 56, Blacksburg 7

Ty’Drez Clements ran for 156 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the G-Men (9-0) past the host Bruins (0-9) on Friday in Bluefield.

Graham has won 30 straight regular-season games.

Bassett 35, Halifax County 13

Elijah Stokes ran for three touchdowns to lead the host Bengals (7-2) past the Comets (4-5) on Friday.