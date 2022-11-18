From wurst to seeking first: German import powers North Cross 'smash-mouth' offensive line

Unlike other Virginia Tech recruits, Hannes Hammer is only in his second year playing 11-man football. A year ago he came over from Germany, which just hosted its first-ever NFL game, to play for North Cross School.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Hammer and the Raiders will host Atlantic Shores Christian in the Virginia Independent Schools Division II state title game.

His rise from a flag football club member in Germany to an NCAA Division I prospect took a combination of athleticism, hard work, lots of fried chicken and even a close study of the “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” But more on that later.

Hammer worked out for Virginia Tech during the last months of his 11th-grade year and in May 2021 he verbally committed to the Hokies. Virginia Tech was the first Power Five team to offer him a scholarship. He had other offers from Appalachian State, Eastern Michigan, Dartmouth, Massachusetts, Richmond and William and Mary.

“I could have probably gotten more offers and I had some other coaches come here to work me out. But just the coaches [at Virginia Tech] … are really great,” Hammer said. “I love them, and I love architecture. I’m going to study urban development at Virginia Tech, and I love the area here.”

Hammer’s journey to playing the game started with a Discord channel he and his friends joined about three years ago. Discord is an online social platform used for discussions and to share other forms of media.

“Two of my friends and I were on Discord together and we would watch NFL games together,” Hammer said. “Then [we got] a football … and threw it during school breaks.”

In Germany, sports are not associated with the school system. Hammer and his friends decided to join a flag football club near his childhood home.

“I always loved the team spirit. I loved that too about soccer when I played it, but in football, it’s even bigger,” Hammer said. “You really have to be committed to the sport to be good at it because in football, if you don't lift weights and practice, you won't be good. I really like the part that you have to be really invested in the sport.”

Hammer played a litany of positions, such as quarterback, tight end and defensive end. After continuing to grow his love for football while playing for the club, Hammer reached out to Chris Adamson, the co-founder of Gridiron Imports.

Gridiron Imports is a nonprofit organization that connects people from around the world pursuing football and education from high schools and colleges in the United States.

“I told him I wanted to play high school football. He told me to send him my highlight tape,” Hammer said. “He reviewed the tape and said I can play high school football. Then I was put in a portal where high schools can contact you.”

Hammer talked to four high schools using the Gridiron Imports portal system. He picked North Cross based on his fit with the coaches. But, before he could commit to playing football for North Cross, he had to convince his mother.

“It was more like me saying I really want to go and my mom asking me if I was sure I wanted to go,” Hammer said. “She was sad at some point, but she was really trying to make sure I made the right decision.”

Once his family came to a decision, Hammer decided to work on his English. He had been taking English since first grade and said his understanding of the language was proficient. But he needed to learn how to speak it better.

“I was listening to a lot of podcasts, so that improved my listening. I listened to Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle, but ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ is the first show I watched in English,” Hammer said.

He built a relationship with his head coach Stephen Alexander through Zoom during his recruiting process.

“Hannes, as I got to know him, seemed to me like a very determined kid. It takes a lot of gumption anyway for a 16- [to] 17-year-old kid to come halfway across the world and go to school in a different language,” Alexander said. “All these kids that are doing this have guts, but Hannes specifically seemed like a determined kid, and it’s proven to be accurate.”

Alexander wanted his 6-foot-6 recruit to be his new left tackle. The problem was that he had never played offensive line before joining the team.

“Not only did he buy into it verbally, but he was 220 and now he’s 272,” Alexander said. “He started training and eating like an offensive lineman.”

Hammer developed a new love on his journey to bulking up for his new position.

“I got introduced to fried chicken. That’s my favorite, but in general, just eating a lot,” Hammer said. “They told me if you want to play college, you have the best chance on the line.”

“We have breakfast in the dorms, and I try to eat as much as I can in that time period. School lunch I get seconds and thirds,” Hammer said. “[At] dinner, I eat a lot. I remember sitting down there for an hour.”

Alexander has been the head coach of North Cross for 13 years and he’s recruited many international students. Last season the team had 13 and this year it has six.

“Last year we had a game at halftime and we had to have an emergency special teams meeting because we realized that some of these guys that are new to the United States didn't really understand all the special team’s rules,” Alexander said. “It’s moments like that we take for granted being born here.”

Hammer also plays defensive tackle and defensive end on special packages.

“We went and played Giles County and he has an infamous play where he’s at defensive end and he falls down during a screen pass. He gets up and catches the receiver [running toward the] end zone 50 yards later,” Alexander said. “That was the play that turned everyone’s head and then they realized he was basically a rookie. And that’s when the recruiting took off.”

North Cross has historically been a spread team, but since Hammer joined, it’s been a “smash-mouth” football team.

“The last two years we’ve been a lot more physical, and he’s been a big part of that,” Alexander said. “We’re going to be physical up front on both sides of the ball and that’s what we hang our hat on.”

North Cross has outscored its opponents 160-15 in the last three games.

“Our run game is really solid because we have a tough O-line. So, we just take care of the ball and score when we’re supposed to,” Alexander said. “Last game was a perfect example of how we were really efficient on offense. We only had three incompletions all game and we ran the ball well.”

During Hammer’s senior year of high school, he’s worked on understanding the technique required to become an elite offensive tackle.

“I would say watching film and the overall understanding of the game has helped a lot,” Hammer said. “I learned how to play offensive line coming here.”

His coach believes his work ethic and athletic ability will help him when he joins the Virginia Tech program next summer.

“Where I've seen him grow is his ability to bend and get leverage on people, because if a guy is 6-foot-6 and hasn't played offensive line before, it’s a big adjustment,” Alexander said. “He has gained weight and gotten strong, but he hasn't lost that God-given ability to run and move. This is a game of great athletes, and at the college level they want everyone to be a great athlete.”