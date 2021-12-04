Galax dominates in semifinal win over Holston, set for rematch with Riverheads

Ashworth capped an eventful first half by stepping in front of a Sheets pass and speeding to the end zone from 45 yards out as Galax’s lead expanded to 37-7 just 62 seconds before halftime.

Thwarting Holston at every turn, Ashworth seemed to be everywhere on Saturday.

“He’s not that big,” Holston coach Chris Akers said of the 5-10, 170-pound ballhawk. “But he’s tough and he’s a good athlete.”

A game that began in such promising fashion for Holston quickly got out of hand.

“We gave up 37 points in the first half and only punted once,” Akers said. “We had some unfortunate breaks. Galax is really, really good. They are fundamentally sound, all their kids are locked in and they have good athletes to go with it.”

Of the 173 total yards Holston amassed, 90 of them came on the final possession against Galax’s second-stringers as Jordan Ezzell ripped off a 61-yard touchdown run with 1:30 remaining in the contest.

Galax will get another crack at the juggernaut that is Riverheads after losing to the Gladiators 31-24 in the 2019 state final and 65-29 on May 1 during the pandemic-shortened spring season.