Galax dominates in semifinal win over Holston, set for rematch with Riverheads

DAMASCUS — Galax High School senior quarterback Ian Ashworth trotted to the sidelines with 5:01 remaining in Saturday afternoon’s VHSL Class 1 state football semifinal game and received a warm round of applause from the Maroon Tide fans who made the trip to Washington County.
It was a well-deserved and well-earned moment for the Maroon Tide’s main man.
Ashworth rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns, had one catch for 19 yards, threw a TD pass to Mason Cox and returned an interception for a score in showcasing his valuable versatility as Galax cruised to a 51-21 victory over the Holston Cavaliers.
Galax (11-2) will play Riverheads (12-0) in the Class 1 title game Saturday for the third straight season at Salem Stadium as the Tide will try to prevent the Gladiators from rolling to a sixth consecutive crown in the state’s smallest classification.
“After losing to them,” Ashworth said. “It’s always good to come back and look for redemption.”
Galax had to atone for a tough start on Saturday as Holston senior Trent Johnson took the opening kickoff 96 yards to the house and Griffin Hall converted the extra point kick to put the Cavaliers up 7-0 just 15 seconds into the game.
“Their fans were really into it after that touchdown and that can be a hard thing to come back from,” Ashworth said. “We just knew that we had to answer.”
Johnson’s TD turned out to be nothing more than a glimmer of hope for the Cavaliers.
On Galax’s first possession, Ashworth ripped off a 76-yard TD run on third-and-10 and Alberto Vera made the extra point kick to pull the Maroon Tide even with 10:12 remaining in the first quarter.
A safety less than two minutes later gave Galax a lead they never relinquished and things only got worse for Holston (13-1) as the Cavaliers ended the day with six turnovers.
A fumble set up a Javonte Reeves 6-yard touchdown run with 2:16 remaining in the first quarter, while 5-foot-10, 220-pound junior linebacker Riley Jo Vaught came up with the game’s biggest play early in the second quarter.
Vaught deflected a pass by Holston quarterback Brycen Sheets, snagged the pigskin out of the air and returned it 63 yards to the Cavaliers’ 1-yard line.
“He’s pretty athletic,” Ashworth said. “I didn’t expect him to make that play though. I’ve never seen him run that fast in my life.”
Ashworth’s 1-yard touchdown plunge on the next play extended Galax’s lead to 23-7 with 10:55 remaining in the first half. None of Holston’s first 13 opponents had scored more than 16 points against the Cavaliers.
Ashworth capped an eventful first half by stepping in front of a Sheets pass and speeding to the end zone from 45 yards out as Galax’s lead expanded to 37-7 just 62 seconds before halftime.
Thwarting Holston at every turn, Ashworth seemed to be everywhere on Saturday.
“He’s not that big,” Holston coach Chris Akers said of the 5-10, 170-pound ballhawk. “But he’s tough and he’s a good athlete.”
A game that began in such promising fashion for Holston quickly got out of hand.
“We gave up 37 points in the first half and only punted once,” Akers said. “We had some unfortunate breaks. Galax is really, really good. They are fundamentally sound, all their kids are locked in and they have good athletes to go with it.”
Of the 173 total yards Holston amassed, 90 of them came on the final possession against Galax’s second-stringers as Jordan Ezzell ripped off a 61-yard touchdown run with 1:30 remaining in the contest.
Galax will get another crack at the juggernaut that is Riverheads after losing to the Gladiators 31-24 in the 2019 state final and 65-29 on May 1 during the pandemic-shortened spring season.
“It’s a great program and you know what you are going to get," Galax coach Shane Allen said. "Can we line up and be physical for four quarters and do our job and not have letdowns and give up big plays? We’ve just got to be physical with them, because they are going to be a physical with us.