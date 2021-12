Galax, Parry McCluer place three on VHSL Class 1 all-state football first team

Three players each from Galax and Parry McCluer have been named to the VHSL Class 1 all-state football first team by a panel of coaches.

Galax's Ian Ashworth made first team at quarterback and defensive back, while teammate Riley Jo Vaught was named at offensive guard and linebacker.

Galax's Brender Rojas made the list at defensive line.

Parry McCluer's first-team picks were running back John Snider, defensive end Trey Orren and defensive back Jalen Mitchell.

Second-team picks from Timesland were Parry McCluer's Elijah Griffin (center) and Trey Secrist (offensive line), Narrows' Kolier Pruett (receiver) and Carson Crigger (receiver), Rural Retreat's Kaiden Atkinson (tight end), Chilhowie's Daniel Hutton (place-kicker) and Covington's Chadwick Tacy (punter).

State champion Riverheads swept the top honors with players of the year Cayden Cook-Cash (offense) and Noah Smiley (defense), and coach of the year Robert Casto.