Galax seeks to do what no team has in 49 attempts against 5-time consecutive champ

GALAX — The foundation of the city was built on furniture.
Further fame was earned from fiddlin'.
Fast forward to a third feather in the Galax fedora:
Football.
High on a hill, Galax High School overlooks the city's business district, where furniture production began more than 100 years ago.
Just down the road across Main Street sits Felts Park, where folks have flocked to the Galax Old Fiddler's Convention for 85 years.
Now Galax's football program occupies its own lofty position.
Galax will compete Saturday in the VHSL Class 1 state championship for the third year in row when the Maroon Tide plays Riverheads at 4:30 p.m. at Salem Stadium.
The state final will be Galax's fifth in the last 11 years. The Maroon Tide brought the championship home in 2015, their only state title in 104 seasons of football.
Former NFL lineman Mark Dixon revitalized the program when he became Galax's head coach in 2011.
Shane Allen assumed the mantle and is a rare high school football coach who has guided a team to a championship game in his first two years on the job.
Allen knows the landscape. He played at Carroll County for Mike Scharnus and David Haynie. Allen's first year in coaching at Carroll County was under head coach Tom Hale.
Allen was the head coach at Tazewell for five years and served as an assistant under Dixon for three years beginning in 2017.
He knows what it takes for a small school like Galax to succeed.
"The kids have bought in to what we're doing," Allen said. "They see the success. It's not for everybody. We could maybe have higher numbers on our roster, but the kids who are here who have made it this long and paid enough of the price, they understand.
"I compare it to when you buy a car for the first time. When your parents buy you a car, you don't treat it the same as when it's your money. With these kids, it's the same concept.
"When they've put up this amount of time and effort and hours away from home, getting up at 5 o'clock every morning and being here till 7 o'clock at night and lifting, it's hard to find guys who want to give up. Even when things are going bad, they fight."
Galax has a monumental challenge Saturday.
Riverheads has won the last five Class 1 state championships under head coach Robert Casto, a VHSL record for any classification.
The Gladiators have won 49 games in a row, the nation's longest active high school football win streak.
Galax has been on the wrong side of that list twice, falling 31-24 to Riverheads in the 2019 state final and 65-29 in the delayed 2020 season in May.
Riverheads, with a 13-0 record that includes a 62-38 win over Lord Botetourt, averages seven touchdowns per game.
"It's a testament to Coach Casto," Allen said. "It's the consistency. You see the same thing [every year]. They do tweaks and things here, but they're not trying to reinvent the wheel. They do what they do.
"They're big strong kids, but on the other hand they're really good athletes. They've got skill guys who can play for any team around here."
Galax's 2015 championship came at Riverheads' expense. The Maroon Tide stopped a two-point conversion after the Gladiators scored with no time showing on the clock.
Now Galax will try to do what no one has done in 49 games.
"You can't play them and not respect their program," Allen said. "But we lift weights too. We go out and practice. We've got football players too."
Galax's 11-2 record includes a 28-14 season-opening loss to Glenvar and a 28-0 home loss to unbeaten Graham, which is playing King William in Saturday's noon game in Salem for the Class 2 title.
The Maroon Tide has gone through four playoff opponents, holding Parry McCluer to minus-6 yards rushing in a 14-0 Region 1C championship win and running away from previously unbeaten Holston 51-21 last week in a state semifinal.
"I know nobody's giving us much of a chance," Allen said, "but our football players believe they can win."