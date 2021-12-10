Galax seeks to do what no team has in 49 attempts against 5-time consecutive champ

Allen knows the landscape. He played at Carroll County for Mike Scharnus and David Haynie. Allen's first year in coaching at Carroll County was under head coach Tom Hale.

Allen was the head coach at Tazewell for five years and served as an assistant under Dixon for three years beginning in 2017.

He knows what it takes for a small school like Galax to succeed.

"The kids have bought in to what we're doing," Allen said. "They see the success. It's not for everybody. We could maybe have higher numbers on our roster, but the kids who are here who have made it this long and paid enough of the price, they understand.

"I compare it to when you buy a car for the first time. When your parents buy you a car, you don't treat it the same as when it's your money. With these kids, it's the same concept.

"When they've put up this amount of time and effort and hours away from home, getting up at 5 o'clock every morning and being here till 7 o'clock at night and lifting, it's hard to find guys who want to give up. Even when things are going bad, they fight."

Galax has a monumental challenge Saturday.