Galax senior leverages wrestling success into football skills

"A lot of people misjudge him because of his looks instead of whether he can play."

Rojas said there were plenty of skeptics questioning his ability on the wrestling mat until he proved otherwise.

"Before I wrestled my semifinal match my 10th-grade year I was talking to the Grundy team and they told me they didn't think I was going to beat their heavyweight because I was just too short and they didn't think I was strong enough," he said.

Two bouts later, Rojas finished off his first VHSL championship with an epic celebration on the mat.

Galax has a number of athletes doing double duty in football and wrestling.

"Wrestling is such a physical, exhausting sport," Allen said. "It teaches you that you can go a lot harder than you think you can. You're going nonstop for two minutes but you're using every muscle in your body.

"It teaches you leverage and body control, when people try to push you one way and you come back the other direction."

Galax football has gone in one direction — up — since Dixon took over the program in 2010.