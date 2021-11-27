Galax shuts down Parry McCluer's potent run game, heads to state semifinal with 14-0 win

“That [score] gave them distance and it gave them some space,” Parry McCluer coach Jack Baker said.

The Fighting Blues' best scoring chance on the day came early in the third quarter when quarterback Brenan Schley completed a 53-yard pass to Mitchell, who ran the ball to the Galax 15. Like it did all day, though, the Galax defense stiffened up and held Parry McCluer on downs.

“We knew it was going to be a war and getting them off the field was going to be hard,” Galax coach Shane Allen said. “We knew it would be four quarters.”

The Galax defense held the Fighting Blues to three first downs in the game, with two of those coming on pass interference penalties. The Maroon Tide also forced four turnovers while sacking Schley four times.

The most impressive stat by the Galax defense may have been how it held down Parry McCluer’s John Snider. Snider, who has been a workhorse in the backfield for the Blues, was held to just 22 rushing yards on the day, including just 1 yard on two carries in the second half.

“You got to get him [Snider] before he gets out in space," Allen said. "He’s a load to try to tackle all day."

Galax’s success against the run forced Parry McCluer to change its strategy as the game progressed.