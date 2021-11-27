Galax shuts down Parry McCluer's potent run game, heads to state semifinal with 14-0 win

GALAX — For the seventh straight season Galax will be playing in the Class 1 state semifinals.
The Maroon Tide held Parry McCluer to just three first downs and 82 yards of total offense while senior running back Javonte Reeves rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown as Galax took a 14-0 win over the Fighting Blues on Saturday in the Region 1C title game at Galax High School.
Galax (10-2) advances to next Saturday’s Class 1 state semifinal where they’ll hit the road to take on Region 1D champion Holston (13-0) at 1 p.m.
The Maroon Tide set the tone for Saturday’s contest on the opening kickoff when Galax recovered a fumble by Parry McCluer returner Jalen Mitchell at the Fighting Blues’ 23-yard line.
Mitchell, however, made up for the error on the next play when he picked off an Ian Ashworth pass in the end zone, giving the ball right back to the Fighting Blues.
Galax would find the end zone on its next possession when Reeves capped off a five-play, 53-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 with 7:58 left in the first quarter.
For the next 12 minutes, the game became a punting contest with neither team being able to move the ball on offense.
With 6:13 left before the half, the Maroon Tide finally got things going offensively, driving 80 yards on 12 plays. On the last play of the drive, Ashworth looked like he was going to break loose on a run, but before reaching the line of scrimmage he threw to wide receiver Ayden White. White caught the ball inside the 5-yard line and took it the rest of the way for a score to double the advantage to 14-0 with 1:05 left before the break.
“That [score] gave them distance and it gave them some space,” Parry McCluer coach Jack Baker said.
The Fighting Blues' best scoring chance on the day came early in the third quarter when quarterback Brenan Schley completed a 53-yard pass to Mitchell, who ran the ball to the Galax 15. Like it did all day, though, the Galax defense stiffened up and held Parry McCluer on downs.
“We knew it was going to be a war and getting them off the field was going to be hard,” Galax coach Shane Allen said. “We knew it would be four quarters.”
The Galax defense held the Fighting Blues to three first downs in the game, with two of those coming on pass interference penalties. The Maroon Tide also forced four turnovers while sacking Schley four times.
The most impressive stat by the Galax defense may have been how it held down Parry McCluer’s John Snider. Snider, who has been a workhorse in the backfield for the Blues, was held to just 22 rushing yards on the day, including just 1 yard on two carries in the second half.
“You got to get him [Snider] before he gets out in space," Allen said. "He’s a load to try to tackle all day."
Galax’s success against the run forced Parry McCluer to change its strategy as the game progressed.
“They had a lot up front and made us throw the ball," Baker said. "We completed some, but not enough to get them out of it."
The only scoring opportunity Galax had in the second half was a 35-yard field-goal attempt by Alberto Vera that was no good with 35 seconds left in the third quarter.
Parry McCluer (10-4) lost its first three games of the season before going on a 10-game winning streak that was snapped on Saturday.
“I’m proud of these kids. They could have packed it up at 0-3,” Baker said. “It took a heck of a football team to knock us out.”