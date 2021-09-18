Galax turns back Radford in overtime win

RADFORD — When the game went into overtime, Galax’s Ian Ashworth decided to take matters into his own hands on Friday night.
The Maroon Tide senior scored on a quarterback sneak on Galax’s first possession of overtime and sealed the victory moments later with an interception on Radford’s ensuing drive as Galax topped Radford, 34-27, in a thriller at Radford.
Before his heroics in the extra period, Ashworth had a chance to lead Galax to a victory late in regulation. With under a minute to play and the game tied at 27-27 the Maroon Tide were driving in Radford territory when Ashworth was stripped of the ball on a quarterback run at the Bobcats’ 9. The ball was recovered by the Radford defense sending the game into overtime.
The late game turnover, however, just provided extra motivation for the Galax signal caller.
“I just felt like it was in my hands to really get that back for us. I just felt like it was my job to win that game for us,” Ashworth said.
On the third play of Galax’s overtime possession, Ashworth got behind his offensive line and snuck it in the end zone from two yards out to make it 34-27.
When Radford got the ball, they were immediately set back by a 10-yard holding penalty. Then on second down from the 16-yard line, Radford quarterback Marcell Baylor tried to hit receiver T.J. Aursby in the end zone, but Ashworth cut in front of Baylor’s intended target to pick off the ball and set off a Galax celebration.
“I saw the receiver cut across the middle of the field and I knew nobody had him, so I started chasing him. Then I saw the ball out of the quarterback’s hands, and I was really just trying to bat the ball down, but I ended up getting across the receiver and just caught it and got down,” Ashworth said.
Things did not look too positive for Galax (3-1) going into halftime as the Maroon Tide needed a 28-yard field goal from placekicker Alberto Vera in the last minute of the half to cut Radford’s lead to 20-10 at the break.
“At halftime I told them no matter if we don’t score on that first drive no matter what happens we’re going to grind it out for four quarters and that’s what our kids did,” Galax head coach Shane Allen said. “Every single kid out here stepped up and fought.”
Galax didn’t score on its first drive of the third quarter, but the Maroon Tide offense finally broke through in the latter stages of the quarter when running back Javonte Reeves got loose on a 29-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds on the clock to close the Bobcat lead to 20-17.
On the ensuing kickoff, Baylor fumbled on his attempted return inside the Radford 20 and Galax recovered the loose ball at the 14-yard line.
Three plays after the fumble Reeves struck again on a 3rd-and-16 play as he scampered for 20 yards into the end zone to give the Maroon Tide their first lead of the night at 24-20 with 11:46 left in the fourth quarter.
The Galax lead, though, was short-lived as Baylor made up for his fumble on the Bobcats’ next possession scoring on a 69-yard touchdown run to put Radford (3-1) back ahead 27-24 with 10:34 left on the clock.
Baylor finished the night as the Bobcats leading rusher with 171 yards on the ground.
Ashworth then stepped up on special teams midway through the fourth with a 32-yard punt return that put the Maroon Tide inside the Radford 25. Radford’s defense did hold Galax without a first down, but Vera was able to step up like he did at the end of the first half as he connected on a 38-yard field goal with 3:16 left to tie things up at 27-27.
“They kind of seized momentum so give them credit,” Radford head coach Michael Crist said. “I did think they wore on us in the run game in the second half and our execution wasn’t where it needed to be.”