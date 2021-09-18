Galax turns back Radford in overtime win

“I saw the receiver cut across the middle of the field and I knew nobody had him, so I started chasing him. Then I saw the ball out of the quarterback’s hands, and I was really just trying to bat the ball down, but I ended up getting across the receiver and just caught it and got down,” Ashworth said.

Things did not look too positive for Galax (3-1) going into halftime as the Maroon Tide needed a 28-yard field goal from placekicker Alberto Vera in the last minute of the half to cut Radford’s lead to 20-10 at the break.

“At halftime I told them no matter if we don’t score on that first drive no matter what happens we’re going to grind it out for four quarters and that’s what our kids did,” Galax head coach Shane Allen said. “Every single kid out here stepped up and fought.”

Galax didn’t score on its first drive of the third quarter, but the Maroon Tide offense finally broke through in the latter stages of the quarter when running back Javonte Reeves got loose on a 29-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds on the clock to close the Bobcat lead to 20-17.

On the ensuing kickoff, Baylor fumbled on his attempted return inside the Radford 20 and Galax recovered the loose ball at the 14-yard line.