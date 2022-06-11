Galax wins Class 1 boys soccer title

The Galax High School boys soccer team is a state champion.

Again.

The Maroon Tide beat Northampton 2-0 on Saturday in the Class 1 final at Roanoke College.

Galax (14-8-2) has won the crown six of the last eight times the game was held.

Galax's string of state titles began in 2014. The team won again in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019. There was no season in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Rappahannock beat Galax on penalty kicks in last year's final.

The Maroon Tide beat Rappahannock 2-1 in Friday's semifinals.

"For [the players], the semifinal game was a pride game," first-year coach James Kohl said in a phone interview. "It was all about winning back their pride. I think that motivated them a lot. And the final game was about living up to the expectation that they had to win a championship. … They were super focused."

Joel Solis scored in the first half Saturday. Alberto Vera scored in the waning minutes of the game.

Galax goalkeeper Kendall Lamas recorded the shutout.

What made Galax a champion?

"A little bit of skill, a little bit of arrogance, a little bit of the pressure to meet the expectation to go to state and to win," Kohl said.

Galax finished in a first-place tie with George Wythe atop the Mountain Empire District standings but lost to George Wythe in a special playoff for the regular-season title. Auburn beat Galax in the district tournament.

But Galax finished on a six-game winning streak, including a 3-0 streak to win the Region 1C tournament.

"We had a lot of different injuries happen [during the season]," Kohl said. "We had a lot of kids who left to visit family in Mexico or different places. So we weren't able to really come together the way we needed to until right at the end. … Throughout tournament play, we had everybody."