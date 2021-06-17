Gale leaving Rockbridge County after 1 year as AD, boys basketball coach

Basketball’s one-and-done trend is not limited to the college game.

Rockbridge County High’s Mike Gale has left for another job after one year as the Wildcats’ athletic director and boys basketball coach.

Gale will be the new girls basketball coach at Fort Defiance, which is closer to his home in the Augusta County community of Verona.

“I’ve got two kids in elementary school and they’re getting active in sports,” Gale said.

“We gave it a shot. My kids let me know they were not happy with me as AD. If they’re feeling that as 7- and 9-year-olds, I want them to be around as much as possible. They just couldn’t do it here because of the distance, be with me at practice or any events.”

Gale, a 1996 Fort Defiance alumnus, came to Rockbridge in 2020 as the Wildcats’ athletic director after serving as the boys basketball coach at another Augusta County school, Stuarts Draft.

Gale eventually added Rockbridge’s boys basketball job to his list of duties, coaching the team to an 0-6 record after the Wildcats’ winter sports programs got a late start to the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19.