Gale leaving Rockbridge County after one year as AD, boys basketball coach

Basketball’s one-and-done trend is not limited to the college game.
Rockbridge County High’s Mike Gale has left for another job after one year as the Wildcats’ athletic director and boys basketball coach.
Gale will be the new girls basketball coach at Fort Defiance, which is closer to his home in the Augusta County community of Verona.
“I’ve got two kids in elementary school and they’re getting active in sports,” Gale said.
“We gave it a shot. My kids let me know they were not happy with me as AD. If they’re feeling that as 7- and 9-year-olds, I want them to be around as much as possible. They just couldn’t do it here because of the distance, be with me at practice or any events.”
Gale, a 1996 Fort Defiance alumnus, came to Rockbridge in 2020 as the Wildcats’ athletic director after serving as the boys basketball coach at another Augusta County school, Stuarts Draft.
Gale eventually added Rockbridge’s boys basketball job to his list of duties, coaching the team to an 0-6 record after the Wildcats’ winter sports programs got a late start to the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19.
Known for employing a fast-paced offense and fullcourt trapping defense, Gale’s Rockbridge teams gave up points in bunches, including a 97-25 loss to nearby rival and VHSL Class 1 champion Parry McCluer.
Gale said he hopes to run a similar game plan with the girls program at Fort Defiance, where he replaces Patrick Hartley as head coach.
“It’s pretty much going to depend on the numbers, how many we can get out in the program, whether we play fast or ultra-turbo,” he said.
“There’s a ton of athletes, multi-sport athletes. I like that. They’re having a ton of success with softball and girls soccer. With our style of play, they’ll fit right in.”
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123