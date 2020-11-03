Garst resigns as Salem High boys basketball coach

He coached Salem's 2013 team to the Division 4 state championship at with a 56-48 victory over Grafton at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond.

He also took the Spartans to the 2009 final where they lost 93-69 to Courtland.

Garst is one of only two boys basketball coaches in Timesland and among the few in the state who played for a VHSL championship team and coached his alma mater to a state title.

"I've never really thought about it before from that perspective," he said. "It's such a different perspective as a player versus as a coach. It was cool to experience both."

Salem's 2012-13 team lost eight of their first 12 games in 2012-13 before righting the ship under Garst's direction.

Once football stars Alex Light and Adam Hill got rolling in the second half of the season, the Spartans could not be stopped en route to the title.

"I kind of knew it was a talented group," Garst said. "Alex and Matt were a pretty big part of that. They were coming off football. They started getting in shape, and then a lot of guys roles changed at that point.

"It just started to click."

The state tournament included an unexpected hurdle.