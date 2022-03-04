Gate City's outside shooting foils Radford's zone defense, ends Bobcats' girls season

The margin for error shrinks dramatically once you reach state tournament play.

Radford's girls basketball team got a harsh reminder of that fact Friday.

A 160-mile trip to Salem didn't cause any early game lag for Gate City, which scored first and never trailed on the way to a 47-39 win over Radford in Friday's VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinal at Roanoke College's Cregger Center.

"We put ourselves in a hole against a team that you can't afford to put yourself in a hole against," Radford coach Timothy Worles said. "They're a storied program. They're strong, they're gritty and tough. We knew they would be, but in the first few minutes, we sort of were soaking in the moment rather than going into the moment."

Gate City connected on 3-pointers on three of its first five possessions, and had five overall in the first half. The Blue Devils' early success from outside forced Radford out of its zone defense and into scramble mode the rest of the night.

Alexis Ervin, who joined teammates Makayla Bays with 14 points apiece, did most of that damage, knocking down four 3-pointers in the first half.

"We wanted to come out with a fast start," said Gate City coach Kelly Houseright, whose team is now one win away from making its third straight trip to the Class 2 state final. "We knew if we started slow, that would set the tone for the rest of the game. We came and hit some key shots."

The Blue Devils (18-11) controlled the tempo in the first two quarters, pressing on defense and pushing the ball on offense. They led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter and took a 29-16 lead into halftime.

"At halftime, our coach told us we were playing like 'little girls,'" Bobcats senior Jada Dean said with a laugh. "We knew we had to grow up fast and give it all we had."

Dean is one of six seniors who were on Radford's roster on Friday, and she said that was a factor in the Bobcats' second-half play.

"We knew it could be our last 16 minutes of basketball, and we knew if we didn't step up then, it was over."

Gate City scored the first four points of the second half to register its biggest lead of the game 33-17, when Radford (15-7) finally managed to make a run. Consecutive 3-pointers from Gracie Conner, Haley Whitt and Hannah Whitt combined with a five-minute scoring drought for Gate City, cut the Blue Devils' lead to eight points.

"I don't really know about what happened" in the first half, said senior Laney Cline, who led Radford in scoring with 11 points. "I'm really grateful that we stepped it up in the second half and we got to play the kind of basketball that we had played every single game before."

The eight-point spread, however, was as close as Radford got. The Devils, who were Region 2D runners-up, will not get another shot at region champion Central-Wise, which beat Alleghany 57-41. Gate City regained its footing with four straight points before the quarter ended. The Devils managed to keep the Bobcats at arm's length the rest of the night.

"We definitely came out more prepared [in the second half], and we had a better feel for what the game was like," said Conner, who finished with six points. "All six of us have played together since eighth grade, and we have played AAU since the sixth grade. We're all very close, and this was hard for all of us."

Worles, who has been coaching this group throughout their high school years said what they meant to the basketball program will not be forgotten.

"They've gone through so much adversity," Worles said. "This was the class, I think, that was the most affected by COVID, and everything was a challenge. They brought what it means to be a Bobcat back into focus into our program. ... I just love them."