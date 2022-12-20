Gavin Cormany and Elijah Kelly hope to lead Radford back to Class 2 final

RADFORD — The Radford High School boys basketball team only has two starters back from the squad that made it all the way to the Class 2 state championship game last season.

But the Bobcats still entered Tuesday with a 2-0 record, leaning on two juniors to help bolster their diminished starting lineup.

Elijah Kelly and Gavin Cormany are the returning starters. In Radford's first game, Cormany led the team in scoring with 27 points. In the second game, Kelly scored 18 points to lead the team in scoring.

“A lot of this season depends on how much Elijah matures. He can’t stay at 12 points a game for us to get back [to the championship game],” coach Rick Cormany said at practice Monday. “Gavin has to up his scoring, too. The rest will have to be by committee.”

The Bobcats knew they would lose Joseph Mitchell and Nate Wesley, who were senior starters on last year's state runner-up team.

But Radford couldn’t have imagined also losing Landen Clark, who averaged a team-high 14.3 points as a sophomore starter last season. Clark decided not to play basketball this year to focus on football, said Rick Cormany. Clark was a standout quarterback for the Radford football team this year.

Gavin Cormany is the Bobcats' leading scorer this year, averaging 20.5 points, which is 6.3 points higher than his average last season.

“I try not to put so much pressure on myself to go out there and think I have to score every point for us to win,” he said.

Gavin Cormany, who has been playing basketball since elementary school, has enjoyed playing for his father since he has gotten to high school.

“It’s a lot different having [my dad as a coach] because he’s going to push me as hard as he can,” Gavin Cormany said. “He just wants the best for me.”

Kelly is a 6-foot-8 wing that is averaging 12.5 points.

“Elijah is so smooth and has such a feel for the game. When you can handle it as he can, at the height he is, [you can be special],” Rick Cormany said. “He can really pass the basketball. He sees things before they even happen.”

Kelly said one of his goals was to help the influx of former junior-varsity players that moved up to the varsity this season.

“This year, I’ve had to step up and be a leader more,” Kelly said. “I’m getting the young guys ready for practice.”

Another player that stepped up on this year’s team is Parker Prioleau.

“Parker brings that energy. He’s fast as lightning and is a great defender,” Rick Cormany said.

Prioleau believes the Bobcats' defense will set them apart this year.

“We know defense is our main priority and we would rather stop the other team from scoring than score,” Prioleau said. “Our defense leads to points [for us].”

Radford hasn’t won a state championship since going 30-0 in the 2018-19 season, when the Bobcats claimed the sixth state championship in the program's history.

This year the team believes it has a chance to do it again.

“[Winning a championship] is always the end goal for us,” Prioleau said. “But … it's going to be a lot of good teams that we are going to have to beat to get there."

“As long as we stay focused and get better every day, then I think we have a great chance,” Gavin Cormany said. “But we can get cocky and lose to a team that we shouldn’t lose to."