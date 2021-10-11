George Wythe junior follows in his older brother's footsteps, wins Class 1 individual state title

His teammates may have not been along to watch his play, but Benson’s older brother Channing was by his side throughout the round. Channing won individual state titles in 2018 and 2019 for George Wythe and currently plays for Radford University.

“He got to come down from Radford to watch. Knowing he was here watching me was obviously cool,” Blevins said. “He won it his junior and senior year so it’s my junior year so I was hoping to get it done so I could match him.”

As a sophomore in last year’s spring season Blevins finished as state runner-up finishing four shots behind teammate Peyton Coe. During the shorter than normal offseason, Blevins was anxious and preparing to get another chance to move up one spot at the state level.

“I worked a lot this summer. I just had motivation to be the best I can,” Blevins said.

In the Region 1C tournament, also won by Blevins with a 3-under 69, Giles defeated Galax for the team title, but two weeks later the Maroon Tide was able to turn the tables on the Spartans finishing ahead of Giles who finished fourth with a score of 363.