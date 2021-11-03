George Wythe takes Region 1C cross country team titles

BLACKSBURG — It was neck and neck between the George Wythe and Auburn boys on both the team and individual sides Wednesday at the Region 1C cross country meet.
GW edged out the Eagles by just one point to take the team title while Auburn’s Chase Gwynn ran past the Maroons’ Josh Tomiak going down the final stretch to win the individual crown.
George Wythe also took the girls team title placing four runners in the top five including race winner Morgan Dalton.
In the boys’ race Gwynn and Tomiak were running side-by-side as they came up the final hill of the Blacksburg High School course. Tomiak pulled ahead for a short period, but turning down the final stretch Gwynn, a senior, went into another gear overtaking Tomiak and finishing four seconds ahead of his GW challenger in a time of 17:13.
“I knew I had a little bit left and that I had to use it at the end,” Gwynn said. “I knew the kind of race he (Tomiak) he would run, and I just had to match his move.”
Even with the victory by Gwynn, the Maroons still had enough strong finishes to claim the team title with 40 points besting the Eagles total of 41. Finishing in the top 20 along with Tomiak for GW were Brett Buchanan (8th), Oscar Montgomery (9th), Conley Martin (13th) and Eli Tomiak (18th).
Behind Gwynn for Auburn were Mitchell Scaggs (6th), Andrew Tickle (7th) Daniel Graham (16th) and Andy Vaughan (23rd).
Auburn and Grayson County, which finished third, each earned spots to the Class 1 state meet along with George Wythe next Saturday at Green Hill Park in Salem.
On the girls’ side, George Wythe looks to be rounding into form just in time for a run at a third straight state team title next Saturday in Salem.
Dalton, who won individual state titles in 2018 and last spring, came in at a time of 20:51 to top Auburn’s Katelyn Lafon by just under 30 seconds to cruise to the win.
The GW senior credited her past experiences on the Blacksburg course, known for its hilly terrain, for her success on Wednesday.
“I’ve run here a couple of dozen times and know the course. I know where you have to start your kick to make it count,” Dalton said.
The defending state champ added that the weather benefited her as well as runners raced under overcast skies and temperatures hovering in the 40s.
“It was perfect weather. The only thing that was cold was my hands and I don’t really need them to run,” Dalton said.
The George Wythe girls finished with 23 points to easily outpace runner-up Auburn’s total of 50. The winning total was a result of GW’s strong showing in the top five with Camyrn Hardin finishing third, Kara Temple coming in fourth and Kaleigh Temple coming across the line in fifth.