George Wythe takes Region 1C cross country team titles

Auburn and Grayson County, which finished third, each earned spots to the Class 1 state meet along with George Wythe next Saturday at Green Hill Park in Salem.

On the girls’ side, George Wythe looks to be rounding into form just in time for a run at a third straight state team title next Saturday in Salem.

Dalton, who won individual state titles in 2018 and last spring, came in at a time of 20:51 to top Auburn’s Katelyn Lafon by just under 30 seconds to cruise to the win.

The GW senior credited her past experiences on the Blacksburg course, known for its hilly terrain, for her success on Wednesday.

“I’ve run here a couple of dozen times and know the course. I know where you have to start your kick to make it count,” Dalton said.

The defending state champ added that the weather benefited her as well as runners raced under overcast skies and temperatures hovering in the 40s.

“It was perfect weather. The only thing that was cold was my hands and I don’t really need them to run,” Dalton said.