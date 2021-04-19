George Wythe wins third straight Class 1 golf title; Floyd wins first title in Class 2

In Class 2, Floyd County compiled a score of 331 to pull away from runner-up Graham, who finished at 341 for the day.

The victory keeps the state title in the Three Rivers District after Radford was victorious at the state competition in the fall of 2019.

Mitchell Thompson and McKenzie Weddle led the way for the Buffaloes with matching rounds of 10-over 82. They were followed close behind by teammates Ryne Bond (83), Tanyan Sutphin (84), Grant Gallimore (85) and Hunter Gallimore (89).

“That’s been our team all year long. When you go out you got five golfers who’ve got your back,” Floyd County head coach Dirk Davis said. “We really don’t have a superstar on the team that will go low, but we just have six great kids and four more kids that didn’t make it to today that would have played in the top six with anybody we played this season.”

Monday’s victory was also one Davis said he saw coming for a long time.

“The first day I coached this group as J.V. players I told my wife that they would win a state championship,” Davis said.

Floyd made it to the Monday’s final after defeating Giles by three strokes in last week’s Region 2C final, which was also played at the River Course.