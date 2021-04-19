 Skip to main content
George Wythe wins third straight Class 1 golf title; Floyd wins first title in Class 2
George Wythe wins third straight Class 1 golf title; Floyd wins first title in Class 2

RADFORD — While the seasons may have been different, the final results of the Class 1 state golf tournament on Monday were very similar to previous years.

George Wythe senior Peyton Coe shot a 3-under 69 at the Pete Dye River Course to help lead the Maroons to their third straight Class 1 state title and fifth in the last six years.

In the Class 2 finals Floyd County got consistent play from their entire roster to claim the school’s first state golf title since 2007.

GW placed golfers in the top three positions as the Maroons easily ran away with the title with an overall score of 304 besting runner-up Castlewood by 46 strokes.

George Wythe head coach Johnny Beamer credited his squad with maintaining their high level of play despite the season being delayed over six months due to COVID-19.

“February was cold, but they had been practicing and picked up right where they left off. They are just solid golfers,” Beamer said.

Coe led the way on Monday shooting the only under par round of the day on the par-72 Radford course. He bogeyed his first hole in the morning, but recovered to shoot an even par 36 on the front nine.

On the back nine Coe got hot shooting 3-under, which included draining a 50-put eagle putt on the par five 15th.

“That’s by far the best round I’ve ever played here. I usually shoot in the low 70s here, but it was something special today,” Coe said. “Putting was key and I was hitting fairways.”

After a par putt on 18 Coe was met by Beamer alongside the green where they shared an emotional hug.

“It was my last high school match and Coach (Beamer) has done a lot for me,” Coe said. “Our coaches did a great job of getting us down here and preparing us. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve played this course the last couple of years.”

Beamer noted the improvement Coe showed throughout his senior year.

Coe "had issues at some of the big tournaments last year where he would lose concentration and his scores would balloon,” Beamer said. “This season he’s been playing solid all year and I’m tickled with how he played today.

GW’s Benson Blevins was individual runner-up with a 1-over 73, while the Maroons’ Daniel Goode was third with a 5-over 77. Goode finished one stroke behind GW’s Channing Blevins for the individual state crown last fall.

Other Timesland golfers finishing in the top ten were Galax’s Talen Gentry in a tie for 5th (80), Auburn’s Caleb Wallace in 9th (83) and George Wythe’s Paeton Phillippi in a tie for 10th (85).

In Class 2, Floyd County compiled a score of 331 to pull away from runner-up Graham, who finished at 341 for the day.

The victory keeps the state title in the Three Rivers District after Radford was victorious at the state competition in the fall of 2019.

Mitchell Thompson and McKenzie Weddle led the way for the Buffaloes with matching rounds of 10-over 82. They were followed close behind by teammates Ryne Bond (83), Tanyan Sutphin (84), Grant Gallimore (85) and Hunter Gallimore (89).

“That’s been our team all year long. When you go out you got five golfers who’ve got your back,” Floyd County head coach Dirk Davis said. “We really don’t have a superstar on the team that will go low, but we just have six great kids and four more kids that didn’t make it to today that would have played in the top six with anybody we played this season.”

Monday’s victory was also one Davis said he saw coming for a long time.

“The first day I coached this group as J.V. players I told my wife that they would win a state championship,” Davis said.

Floyd made it to the Monday’s final after defeating Giles by three strokes in last week’s Region 2C final, which was also played at the River Course.

“We shot 79, 83, 84, 85, 86, and 87 last week and felt good after the regionals because we knew how good our region was,” Davis said.

The Class 2 individual title was won by Chatham’s Matt Arnold who edged out Radford’s Trevor Price by one stroke. Arnold, who finished at 4-over 76, and Price finished as co-medalists at last week’s Region 2C tournament.

Peyton Coe

Peyton Coe

Blacksburg finishes second in Class 4 golf. B7

VHSL golf results

CLASS 4

At Glenrochie C.C., Abingdon

Team scores

1. Jamestown 304, 2. Blacksburg 305, 3. Loudoun County 328, 4. Monacan 341.

Individual scores

Andrew Wilkinson, Hanover;;;34-37--71

Mason Eggleston, Jamestown;;;35-37--72

David Zhang, Blacksburg;;;34-38--72

Davis Young, Blacksburg;;;35-37--72

Trey Marrion, Great Bridge;;;36-38--74

Matthew Monastero, Loudoun Co.;;;35-39--74

Hogan Schulze, Jamestown;;;38-38--76

Austin Smith, Jamestown;;;34-42--76

Quint Dingledine, Monacan;;;39-39--78

Owen Cook, Loudoun Valley;;;35-44--79

Samantha Skinner, Blacksburg;;;38-41--79

J.D. Cunningham, Halifax Co.;;;39-41--80

Brayden Latham, Monacan;;;40-40--80

Ryan Leach, Jamestown;;;37-43--80

Casey Van Gladen, Tuscarora;;;38-43--81

Joe Johnson, Herit.-Leesburg;;;38-43--81

Braden Dudeck, Jamestown;;;39-42--81

Zane Moore, Louisa Co.;;;37-45--82

Jonathan McEwen, Churchland;;;41-41-82

Dan Ailor, PH-Ashland;;;37-45--82

Paul Duncan, Blacksburg;;;40-42--82

Abby Hunter, Blacksburg;;;39-43--82

Whit Coggin, Jamestown;;;37-45--82

Matthew McEwen, Churchland;;;38-45--83

Alexander Anderson, Loudoun Co.;;;39-44--83

Samuel Sims, Monacan;;;41-43--84

Tom Cegielski, Loudoun Co.;;;42-43--85

Ryan Theiss, Loudoun Co.;;;41-45--86

Trey Joyce, Salem;;;41-48--89

James Sargeant, Monacan;;;42-47--89

Ayla Browning, Loudoun Co.;;;43-46--89

Sean Ruan, Blacksburg;;;40-50--90

Brice Reichard, Amherst Co.;;;46-45--91

Jake Streets, Loudoun Co.;;;45-49--94

Tyler Tingen, Monacan;;;46-50--96

Claire Campbell, Monacan;;;44-55--99

CLASS 3

At Glenrochie C.C., Abingdon

Team scores

1. x-Abingdon 309, 2. Independence 309, 3. Western Albemarle 323, 4. Lafayette 341.

Individual scores

Mehrbaan Singh, Independence;;;32-38--70

Will Watson, Abingdon;;;31-40--71

Caleb Brummitt, Abingdon;;;35-40--75

Julie Shin, Independence;;;35-41--76

Grace Addison, Abingdon;;;38-39--77

Samir Davidov, L.Botetourt;;;39-39--78

Brian O'Dea, W.Albemarle;;;38-40--78

Ashton Harper, L.Botetourt;;;41-38--79

Andrew Brown, Southampton;;;35-44--79

Aryan Vuradi, Independence;;;38-41--79

Brody Smith, York;;;35-45--80

Killian Donnelly, Fluvanna Co.;;;38-42--80

Sam Stoke, W.Albemarle;;;35-45--80

Reid Sanders, Brentsville;;;40-42--82

Mickey Haynes, Brentsville;;;39-43--82

Garrett Huffman, Rockbridge Co.;;;39-43--82

Jonah Han, Independence;;;39-43--82

Ben Winslow, W.Albemarle;;;38-44--82

Paul Russell, Rockbridge Co;;;41-42--83

Cannon Newell, Lafayette;;;37-46--83

Jack Crombie, W.Albemarle;;;42-41--83

Alex Bae, Brentsville;;;40-44--84

Seth Walker, Christiansburg;;;37-47--84

Katie Hall, Abingdon;;;42-42--84

Andrew Burch, Lafayette;;;39-45--84

Mason Funk, Abingdon;;;39-45--84

Chris Taylor, Southampton;;;45-42--87

Price Whitaker, Lafayette;;;42-45--;87

Guerrin Von Rehder, Lafayette;;;41-46--87

Kyle Tinschert, Independence;;;42-45--87

Mira Ramachandran, Independence;;;40-47--87

John Bond, W.Albemarle;;;40-47--87

Luke Vance, W.Albemarle;;;40-48--88

Dalton Minnick, Abingdon;;;43-47--90

Kassidy Hather, Lafayette;;;49-47--96

John O'Neill, Lafayette;;;59-58--117

x-won team title in playoff

CLASS 2

At Pete Dye River Course

Team scores

1. Floyd County 341, 2. Graham 341, 3. King William 355, 4. Staunton 363.

Individual scores

Matt Arnold, Chatham;;;39-37--76

Trevor Price, Radford;;;37-40--77

Dylan Olinger, Bruton;;;39-40--79

Mason Wyatt, Staunton;;;41-39--80

Caleigh Street, Richlands;;;40-41--81

Jack England, Central-Wise;;;41-40--81

Caleb Leonard, Virginia High;;;42-39--81

Brenden Francisco, Rand.-Henry;;;44-38--82

Mitchell Thompson, Floyd Co.;;;40-42--82

McKenzie Weddle, Floyd Co.;;;40-42--82

Brayden Surface, Graham;;;41-42--83

Ben Morgan, Graham;;;42-41--83

Ryne Bond, Floyd Co.;;;43-40--83

Cai Clark, Madison Co.;;;43-41--84

Jonah Ibanez, King William;;;42-42--84

Tanyan Sutphin, Floyd Co.;;;38-46--84

Grant Gallimore, Floyd Co.;;;41-44--85

Alex Ramsey, Graham;;;45-42--87

Arria Gross, King William;;;43-45--88

John Elam, Staunton;;;46-42--88

Joe Tyson, Graham;;;41-47--88

Austin Quesenberry, Rand.-Henry;;44-45--89

Hunter Gallimore, Floyd Co.;;;44-45--89

Jackson Taylor, Madison Co.;;;48-42--90

Seth Curry, King William;;;51-40--91

Michael Knoeller, King William;;;49-43--92

Jared Lee, Alleghany;;;44-49--93

Abby Peterson, Graham;;;49-45--94

Gray Beasley, King William;;;49-45--94

Mac Carr, Staunton;;;46-49--95

Kyla Blanton, King William;;;49-49--98

Ben Cason, Staunton;;;55-45--100

Jackson Ward, Graham;;;53-47--100

Noah Canterbury, Buffalo Gap;;;54-49--103

Harri Wallace, Staunton;;;54-50--104

Jackson Kiger, Staunton;;;56-52---106

CLASS 1

At Pete Dye River Course

Team scores

1. George Wythe 304, 2. Castlewood 350, 3. Middlesex 365, 4. Central-Lunenburg 393.

Individual scores

At Pete Dye River Course

Peyton Coe, G.Wythe;;;36-33--69

Benson Blevins, G.Wythe;;;36-37--73

Daniel Goode, G.Wythe;;;40-37--77

Peyton Lambert, Middlesex;;;39-40--79

Ben Pittman, Lancaster;;;40-40--80

Talen Gentry, Galax;;;43-37--80

Chase Fisher, Northumberland;;;43-39--82

Abby Bradley, Castlewood;;;43-39--82

Caleb Wallace, Auburn;;;43-40--83

Coleman Cook, Castlewood;;;45-40--85

Paeton Phillippi, G.Wythe;;45-40--85

Matthew Keyser, Bath County;;;41-46--87

Chase Coley, Chilhowie;;;43-44--87

Garrrison Robins, Middlesex;;;46-43--89

Robert Hite, Cent-Lunenburg.;;;43-46--89

Peyton McComas, Grundy;;;44-47--91

Bailee Varney, Castlewood;;;49-42--91

Carter Self, Rappahannock;;;47-45--92

Jacob Lasley, Castlewood;;;46-46--92

Hogan Whitlow, Cent-Lunenburg.;;;93

Linton Robins, Middlesex;;;47-47--94

Wyatt Peak, Altavista;;;50-46--96

Austin Berry, Holston;;;44-53--97

Thomas Bryant, Cumberland;;;49-51--100

Jack McCutcheon, Cumberland;;;56-45--101

Daniel Shell, Cent.-Lunenburg;;;52-49--101

Hudson McMinn, Middlesex;;;54-49--103

Bri Phillips, Castlewood;;;50-53---103

Jackson Murray, Middlesex;;;52-51--103

Conner Robinette, Castlewood;;;57-47--104

Aiden Burke, Cent.-Lunenburg;;;52-58--110

Thomas Wilson, Middlesex;;;56-59--115

Reece Vaught, G.Wythe;;;60-55---115

Hunter Gray, Cent.-Lunenburg;;;58-60--118

Josh Crigger, G.Wythe;;;65-56--121

