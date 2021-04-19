George Wythe wins third straight Class 1 golf title; Floyd wins first title in Class 2

RADFORD — While the seasons may have been different, the final results of the Class 1 state golf tournament on Monday were very similar to previous years.
George Wythe senior Peyton Coe shot a 3-under 69 at the Pete Dye River Course to help lead the Maroons to their third straight Class 1 state title and fifth in the last six years.
In the Class 2 finals Floyd County got consistent play from their entire roster to claim the school’s first state golf title since 2007.
GW placed golfers in the top three positions as the Maroons easily ran away with the title with an overall score of 304 besting runner-up Castlewood by 46 strokes.
George Wythe head coach Johnny Beamer credited his squad with maintaining their high level of play despite the season being delayed over six months due to COVID-19.
“February was cold, but they had been practicing and picked up right where they left off. They are just solid golfers,” Beamer said.
Coe led the way on Monday shooting the only under par round of the day on the par-72 Radford course. He bogeyed his first hole in the morning, but recovered to shoot an even par 36 on the front nine.
On the back nine Coe got hot shooting 3-under, which included draining a 50-put eagle putt on the par five 15th.
“That’s by far the best round I’ve ever played here. I usually shoot in the low 70s here, but it was something special today,” Coe said. “Putting was key and I was hitting fairways.”
After a par putt on 18 Coe was met by Beamer alongside the green where they shared an emotional hug.
“It was my last high school match and Coach (Beamer) has done a lot for me,” Coe said. “Our coaches did a great job of getting us down here and preparing us. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve played this course the last couple of years.”
Beamer noted the improvement Coe showed throughout his senior year.
Coe "had issues at some of the big tournaments last year where he would lose concentration and his scores would balloon,” Beamer said. “This season he’s been playing solid all year and I’m tickled with how he played today.
GW’s Benson Blevins was individual runner-up with a 1-over 73, while the Maroons’ Daniel Goode was third with a 5-over 77. Goode finished one stroke behind GW’s Channing Blevins for the individual state crown last fall.
Other Timesland golfers finishing in the top ten were Galax’s Talen Gentry in a tie for 5th (80), Auburn’s Caleb Wallace in 9th (83) and George Wythe’s Paeton Phillippi in a tie for 10th (85).
In Class 2, Floyd County compiled a score of 331 to pull away from runner-up Graham, who finished at 341 for the day.
The victory keeps the state title in the Three Rivers District after Radford was victorious at the state competition in the fall of 2019.
Mitchell Thompson and McKenzie Weddle led the way for the Buffaloes with matching rounds of 10-over 82. They were followed close behind by teammates Ryne Bond (83), Tanyan Sutphin (84), Grant Gallimore (85) and Hunter Gallimore (89).
“That’s been our team all year long. When you go out you got five golfers who’ve got your back,” Floyd County head coach Dirk Davis said. “We really don’t have a superstar on the team that will go low, but we just have six great kids and four more kids that didn’t make it to today that would have played in the top six with anybody we played this season.”
Monday’s victory was also one Davis said he saw coming for a long time.
“The first day I coached this group as J.V. players I told my wife that they would win a state championship,” Davis said.
Floyd made it to the Monday’s final after defeating Giles by three strokes in last week’s Region 2C final, which was also played at the River Course.
“We shot 79, 83, 84, 85, 86, and 87 last week and felt good after the regionals because we knew how good our region was,” Davis said.