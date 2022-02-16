George Wythe's Robinson going for four-peat in state swimming

There are repeats and there are three-peats.

No disrespect says George Wythe senior Tatum Robinson, but she will go for a four-peat Thursday in the VHSL Class 2/Class 1 swim meet.

Robinson has won the last three 200-yard individual medley titles and will be shooting for a fourth in the state meet at Swim RVA in Richmond.

The George Wythe senior is seeded No. 1 in the 200 IM (2:12.19) and in the 100 butterfly (58.66).

Radford's boys and Glenvar's girls are favored to win team championships for the third year in a row after capturing Region 2C/1C titles.

Galax's Mia Llamas is the No. 1 seed in the girls 200 freestyle (2:00.17) and 100 backstroke (59.81). She is looking for a third straight title in the 200 free.

Radford freshman Evie Grim is the top seeded in the girls 50 free (25.83) and 100 free (54.25). Glenvar's Claire Griffith is the defending champ in the 50 free and is seeded No. 2.

Radford's Tommie Bloomer is the defending champion in 1-meter diving, which was scheduled for Wednesday night.

Radford's Stone Fisher is the No. 1 seed in the boys 50 free (22.39). The Bobcats also are ranked No. 1 in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.