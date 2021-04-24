Giles dominates, wins school's first state championship in volleyball

PEARISBURG — Giles has previously won four state championships in football during the fall sports season, but the Single Wing offense is going to have to move over and make room for a new champion to join them.
Giles captured its first state title in volleyball with a dominating 25-12, 25-10, 25-13 victory over Luray in the Class 2 state title game on Saturday afternoon. The championship was also the first ever won by a girls’ team of any kind at Giles.
“It’s amazing to know that this group of girls will go down in history and I’ll be a part of it,” senior Hannah Steele said. “It’s like a dream come true. It’s unreal.”
While the postseason was filled with drama for the Spartans, which included five-set wins over Glenvar in the regional semifinals and Gate City last Tuesday in the state semifinal, Saturday’s final was not particularly stressful as the Spartans needed just an hour to put away Luray. Steele closed out the match with a kill on match point.
“I was shocked," Steele said. "I’ve never seen a team come out with the fire we had today. In the locker room we were ready to go. It was all or nothing."
Giles (15-3) set the tone right off the bat winning 14 of the first 16 points as it cruised to a 25-12 first-set win. Showing that wasn’t a fluke, the Spartans opened the second game on a 15-2 run and the third with a 17-4 rally as they never were seriously challenged.
“They [Luray] had solid hitters, but we had it in our minds that on our home court we were going to take things one point at a time and do what we’ve done all season,” Giles coach Mandy Havens said.
Steele led the way with 20 kills while fellow senior Emma Claytor provided and additional 14. Alyssa Pennington was the assist leader for the Spartans with 40, and Jillian Midkiff had 26 digs.
Steele, Claytor, Pennington and Midkiff were part of a group of seniors that also included Hayley Howell, Kait Rice, Madison Wright and Ruby Estes. They not only had to navigate through the playoffs, but also the competition in a tough Three Rivers District.
“We were 100% prepared for this. I think our region is by far the hardest to get through,” Steele said.
While the crowd size in the Spartans’ gym was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Giles community still found ways to show their support. A large crowd of fans gathered to watch a feed of the match in the school’s auditorium while the radio broadcast of the game blared through the speakers outside at the football field.
“I don’t ever remember this much Spartan spirit. It was kind of like this when I was a kid in the ’90s,” Havens said. “To have that is so good for the girls because they will remember that for the rest of their lives.”
Among the support the team received was a video message from ESPN’s Marty Smith earlier this week. Smith, who was a member of Giles’ 1993 state champion football team as a senior, also wished the team good luck during his national radio show on Saturday morning and mentioned Steele’s recent accomplishment of reaching 1,000 kills in her career.
“I’m not going to lie; I about fell over when he said that,” Steele said.