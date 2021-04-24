Giles dominates, wins school's first state championship in volleyball

PEARISBURG — Giles has previously won four state championships in football during the fall sports season, but the Single Wing offense is going to have to move over and make room for a new champion to join them.

Giles captured its first state title in volleyball with a dominating 25-12, 25-10, 25-13 victory over Luray in the Class 2 state title game on Saturday afternoon. The championship was also the first ever won by a girls’ team of any kind at Giles.

“It’s amazing to know that this group of girls will go down in history and I’ll be a part of it,” senior Hannah Steele said. “It’s like a dream come true. It’s unreal.”

While the postseason was filled with drama for the Spartans, which included five-set wins over Glenvar in the regional semifinals and Gate City last Tuesday in the state semifinal, Saturday’s final was not particularly stressful as the Spartans needed just an hour to put away Luray. Steele closed out the match with a kill on match point.

“I was shocked," Steele said. "I’ve never seen a team come out with the fire we had today. In the locker room we were ready to go. It was all or nothing."