Giles edges defending Class 2 volleyball champ Radford in 5

RADFORD -- Hayley Howell recorded 12 kills and Alyssa Pennington dished out 30 assists Monday night as Giles rallied for a 25-22, 19-25, 14-25, 25-18, 15-10 win over defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Radford.

Jillian Midkiff and Hannah Steele each had 26 digs for Giles.

Radford was led by Kara Armentrout with a game-high 14 kills and 11 kills from Laney Cline.

Glenvar def. James River 17-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-16

Claire Griffith put down 15 kills and served up four aces and Caroline Craig served up 11 aces to go with 43 assists as the Highlanders dropped the Knights in four sets in the return of Mark Rohrback as Glenvar's head coach.

Kendall Birdlebough chipped in nine aces for Glenvar, which amassed 26 total aces in the match.

Covington def. Bath County 25-16, 25-17, 13-25, 25-12

COVINGTON -- Cristi Persinger knocked down five kills, Kinley Spinks and Ariel Barber added four kills each and Aubrey Brown had three kills and eight aces to lead the Cougars to a win in the season opener for both teams.

The Chargers were led by Emily Douglas with nine kills.