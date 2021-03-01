Giles edges defending Class 2 volleyball champ Radford in 5

RADFORD -- Hayley Howell recorded 12 kills and Alyssa Pennington dished out 30 assists Monday night as Giles rallied for a 25-22, 19-25, 14-25, 25-18, 15-10 win over defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Radford.
Jillian Midkiff and Hannah Steele each had 26 digs for Giles.
Radford was led by Kara Armentrout with a game-high 14 kills and 11 kills from Laney Cline.
Glenvar def. James River 17-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-16
Claire Griffith put down 15 kills and served up four aces and Caroline Craig served up 11 aces to go with 43 assists as the Highlanders dropped the Knights in four sets in the return of Mark Rohrback as Glenvar's head coach.
Kendall Birdlebough chipped in nine aces for Glenvar, which amassed 26 total aces in the match.
Covington def. Bath County 25-16, 25-17, 13-25, 25-12
COVINGTON -- Cristi Persinger knocked down five kills, Kinley Spinks and Ariel Barber added four kills each and Aubrey Brown had three kills and eight aces to lead the Cougars to a win in the season opener for both teams.
The Chargers were led by Emily Douglas with nine kills.
Chilhowie def. Honaker 25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 25-20
HONAKER -- Josie Sheets had six kills, 12 digs and 12 assists to lead the Warriors in their season opener.
Lakken Hanshew had nine kills for Chilhowie, while Caitlin Pierce had five kills and 14 digs, and Chloe Adams added 15 assists.
Eastern Montgomery def. Parry McCluer 25-20, 25-16, 25-9
ELLISTON -- Elli Underwood registered eight kills and Abby Felty dished out five aces as the Mustangs downed the Fighting Blues in straight sets.
Lilly Underwwood recorded 20 assists and Morgan Bahnken led the defensive effort with 19 digs for Eastern Montgomery.