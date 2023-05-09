Raypheal Milton was not merely a star football player at Giles High School.

He was an "icon."

He was a "legend."

Milton, who was one of the stars of Giles' state championship team 30 years ago, died April 29 at a North Carolina hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 46 years old.

Milton, who was named the state Group A co-offensive player of the year as a senior, was remembered Monday at a memorial service in the Giles auditorium.

ESPN's Marty Smith, who was one of Milton's friends and former Giles teammates, was one of the speakers at Monday's service.

"He was one of those transcendent individuals that easily could have walked around with a conceited air, … but he didn't," Smith said Tuesday in a phone interview.

"Where we grew up, when you're the Friday Football Extra player of the week, when you're the Timesland player of the year, when you're the state player of the year, that's a super huge deal. But it never affected him."

Milton's position was tailback, but he took the direct snap in Giles' run-oriented, single wing offense. So he filled the roles of both running back and quarterback, hurting foes with his legs and his arm.

"In our offense, he was the key man," former Giles football coach Steve Ragsdale said Tuesday in a phone interview. "He was likable. … The fans loved him."

Ragsdale also spoke at Monday's service.

In the program for the service, Smith wrote of the impact Milton had on Pearisburg.

"Raypheal became an icon in the rural Southwest Virginia town," Smith wrote. "With a rare combination of gifted athleticism, charisma, kindness and selflessness, the only thing more show-stopping than his athleticism was his smile."

Smith said in his speech that he had talked to South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer, a Blacksburg High School graduate who played against Milton, earlier that day. Beamer told Smith that Milton was the greatest high school football player he ever played against. Beamer told Smith that not only was Milton a legend in Southwest Virginia, but that Milton became a legend while Milton was still in high school.

Milton had been working as an assistant general manager at the Tap & Vine Stonecrest restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he had lived for years. He had recently returned to work after undergoing hip replacement surgery, said his identical twin and former teammate, Maurice Milton. Maurice Milton said his twin suffered cardiac arrest at the restaurant, was taken to a hospital and died at the hospital a few days later.

The brothers loved being twins.

"Sometimes we'd switch," Maurice Milton said Tuesday in a phone interview. "I'm going to miss him."

In 1992, Raypheal Milton was named the Timesland Sizzlin' Sophomore of the Year. He ran for 1,118 yards and passed for 721 yards that year.

"What he did on a football field gave people back home two of the most important emotions we can have, and that is hope and belonging," Smith said Tuesday.

Milton made the Associated Press Group A all-state first team at running back for his efforts in the 1993 state championship season, when he was a junior. He ran for 670 yards and 12 touchdowns and threw for 586 yards and five touchdowns to help Giles go undefeated.

"If we had had an offense that was one of these spread jobs like they have today, my gosh, he could've thrown the ball 30 or 40 times a game," Ragsdale said Tuesday. "He was an exceptional passer, … the best I've ever had."

In the 1993 state semifinals, Giles won 8-0 at Haysi in a rainy, muddy affair. Milton was limited to seven plays because of an ankle injury. But he did make a key 19-yard pass — the team's only completion of the game.

In the final, Milton was limited to passing downs because of his injury. But he threw a touchdown pass to help Giles beat defending champ Lunenberg Central 27-18 in that title game. It was Giles' first state title since 1980.

In 1994, Giles did not lose until the Group A Division 2 Region C title game.

Milton was named the Timesland co-offensive player of the year as a senior in 1994, when he accounted for 2,857 yards of total offense. He rushed for 1,753 yards and 31 touchdowns and completed 53 of 100 passes for 1,094 yards and five touchdowns. He amassed 6,161 yards of total offense in his prep career.

"He wasn't big at all, but it's as they say, you can't measure heart with a pair of scales. He had heart," Ragsdale said Tuesday.

His senior year was also the year the Virginia High School Coaches Association named him the Group A co-offensive player of the year. He shared that honor with Thomas Jones, who went on to play running back for Virginia and in the NFL.

"His ability to throw the football was the best in the entire region at that time," Smith said of Milton. "He was the best runner I think in the state, and that includes Thomas Jones."

While Milton made All-Timesland and the AP All-Group A team at running back that year, he made the coaches' All-Group A first team at quarterback.

Milton was so valuable on offense that he did not often play defense, but he made an impact at safety when called upon. In a 1994 win over rival Narrows, Milton not only had 307 yards of total offense but also picked off a pass. In a win over Blacksburg that year, he had a school-record 343 yards of total offense and also made 10 tackles.

Milton — actually, Raypheal Milton III — broke 27 school records in his Giles football career, including 14 that still stand.

He also played shortstop for the Giles baseball team. Smith was the second baseman. The two had been friends since they were little kids.

Smith had remained close to Milton as adults. Smith lives in the Charlotte area, as did Milton.

In his 2019 book "Never Settle," Smith wrote that the Milton twins were among four Black players on the state championship team.

"In recent years I've wondered if they ever felt ostracized or underappreciated or disrespected — ever — due to race," Smith wrote in the book. "So I asked Raypheal. … He said that from our team, he never felt anything but brotherhood. That made me proud. And to be honest, a bit relieved."

After graduating from Giles, Milton played for Hargrave Military Academy. He then played college football for Wingate.

He later entered the restaurant business in Charlotte, working his way up to chef roles. He was a chef for the NFL's Carolina Panthers, as well as for The Palm steakhouse.

In addition to his twin, Milton is survived by three children — the older two spoke at the service — and by his mother and stepfather.

"He was a phenomenal dad," his twin said.

A Giles No. 5 football jersey that Milton used to wear was draped on the podium at Monday's service. After the service, Ragsdale gave the jersey to Milton's eldest son, along with a helmet.

A Giles football jersey and a baseball jersey were displayed on a table in front of the stage at the service. There were also photos on the table, including a picture of the state championship team.

After Milton died, some of his old friends illuminated the giant No. 1 on the top of Angels Rest mountain peak in Pearisburg — something that usually happens only when Giles wins a state title.

"It's such a beautiful and perfect … tribute to the life that Raypheal gave us," Smith said.