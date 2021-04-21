Giles volleyball looking to add to Spartans' championship tradition

“I just told them this (fifth game) is a quick one. It comes down to who wants it more and who fights the hardest. We have a lot of fight and that helps us,” Havens said.

Giles jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead in the fifth and maintained the advantage throughout. At 14-12 senior Emma Claytor hit a little dink over the net that found an open spot in the Blue Devil defense sealing the match in a little over two hours.

“It was a relief. Me and my team have worked really hard to get here and I knew we could do it,” Claytor said.

Hannah Steele had 34 kills for the Spartans while Claytor added an additional 22. Alyssa Pennington had 63 assists and Jillian Midkiff contributed 29 digs in the winning effort for Giles.

Among her 63 assists, Pennington, a senior, also became the first Giles player to reach the 2,000 assist mark in her career during the match.

“I can’t take full credit for that because our hitters helped me accomplish that goal,” Pennington said.

Steele, a senior, also reached a career milestone with her 1,000th kill in the victory, but the team win is what she was focused on afterward.