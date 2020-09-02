Giles wins appeal to drop to Class 1, join MED

Wilson said Giles filed the same appeal it did last month and that the school administration did not lobby any committee members.

“I wasn’t sure who was on it and wasn’t really sure how to find out,” Wilson said. “I felt let the appeal run its course and see what happens.

“I felt pretty good about our numbers. We’re going to be there. It’s where we fit. Our numbers will be below.”

Giles’ appeal included a request to join the MED while continuing to play its existing football schedule in 2021 and 2022.

No action was taken on that request, Wilson said. The VHSL Executive Committee will meet in three weeks.

“I was informed the other day that’s probably an Executive Committee decision,” the Giles AD said.

Giles’ entry into the Mountain Empire means all seven MED schools — Auburn, Bland County, Fort Chiswell, Galax, George Wythe, Giles and Grayson County — will be in Class 1.

Fort Chiswell’s declining enrollment will allow the Pioneers to move to Class 1 next year.

The move also will place Giles in the same enrollment division as its county rival, Narrows.