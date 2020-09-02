Giles wins appeal to drop to Class 1, join Mountain Empire District

Giles has filed an appeal to overturn the VHSL Alignment Committee's denial last month of the school's bid to drop to Class 1 and join the Mountain Empire District beginning in 2021-22.

The appeal, which also calls for a move from Region 2C to Region 1C, will be heard Sept. 2 by a separate VHSL appeals committee.

If Giles is denied at that step, the school still could prevail with the VHSL Executive Committee when it certifies its 2021-22 classifications and regional and district alignments in midway through its four-year cycle in September.