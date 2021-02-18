Girls Basketball: Carroll County falls to Spotswood in Class 3 semifinals

HILLSVILLE — Abby Branner and Zoli Khalil scored 16 points apiece and the Spotswood girls basketball team ended Carroll County's season with a 52-45 Class 3 state semifinal victory Wednesday.
Spotswood will play at home Saturday against George Mason for the state title. The Trailblazers were co-state champs along with Lord Botetourt in 2020.
Freshman Alyssa Ervin led Carroll (10-3) with 13 points. The Cavaliers' other two losses this season were to unbeaten Class 4 finalist Pulaski County.
SPOTSWOOD (10-1)
Halliburton 6, Carrier 5, Payne 2, Branner 16, Khalil 16, Good 7.
CARROLL COUNTY (10-3)
Ervin 13, Easter 6, Hagee 9, Crotts 6, Alley 8, Cupp 3.
Spotswood;13;11;9;19;—;52
Carroll County;11;9;11;14;—;45
3-point goals — Spotswood 4 (Branner 2, Carrier, Khalil), Carroll County 2 (Ervin 2).