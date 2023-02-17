The Glenvar wrestling team came into the VHSL Class 2 championships looking to do one thing: win a state title with a senior-heavy team.

With eight wrestlers participating in Friday's opening of the two-day state tournament at Salem Civic Center, five of whom are seniors, the Highlanders are off to a solid start.

After advancing seven wrestlers to the semifinal round, Glenvar sits in third place with 65.5 points, trailing front-runner Strasburg (95) and Poquoson (72.5).

“I think with this being our senior year, we kind of just mutually came together and said, ‘Look, this is the year we got to get it done,’” Glenvar senior wrestler Trey Lawrence said.

The seniors have been wrestling together since elementary school.

“This has got to be the year," Glenvar senior Jake Cline said. "It's going to be this year for sure."

Not only is this Cline’s last year wrestling for the Highlanders, but it’s his last year being coached by his father.

“It definitely puts more pressure on you, but like, I wouldn't want anyone else in my corner because he's always there for me,” Cline said.

Glenvar coach Jason Cline has been coaching his son since recreational league.

“I’m kind of emotional, it's his senior year and he's wrestled his entire life,” Jason Cline said while tearing up. “He’s a good kid and he puts a lot into it. He works out on his own. There's so much self-motivation there, you know, what dad wouldn’t be proud?”

The Highlanders won the Region 2C tournament with 248.5 points last weekend at James River High School. The team used that momentum to prepare to compete in front of a packed crowd in Salem on Saturday.

Glenvar proved that they were ready in Friday's quarterfinals.

Alan Vu started the onslaught for the Highlanders when he won by fall over Strasburg’s Conner Miller in the 106-pound weight class.

“It takes hard work and dedication," Vu said. "You have to be passionate about the sport. You need to be serious about not messing around. [Coach Cline] pushed us to our limits and taught us everything that we need to know.”

Vu is a sophomore and didn’t place in states last year. He said he’s worked extremely hard to attempt to place in the top six in his weight class.

“It feels amazing. That [win] gets you in the match to place in states. It's a good feeling,” Vu said.

Senior River Smith was in a slugfest in his match against John Battle’s Chris Faust in the 126-pound weight class. Smith was victorious in a close 16-14 match but nearly collapsed following the win.

“He was exhausted. He left it all on the mat and put everything into it," Jason Cline said. "He's a senior as well. For some of these guys, they don't want it to end on a sour note and they're going to leave it all out there and just give it their best.

“I was about to fall out of my chair," the coach added. "I literally had to find the chair because I couldn't sit in it.”

Mason Hylton, a senior Glenvar wrestler, pinned Madison County’s Joshua Lamb using a complex wrestling move in the 132-pound weight class.

“I was worried it was going to be three periods that would have really sucked. And then as soon as I got the guillotine in, I was good,” Hylton said. “That's when I got his arm over and grabbed his head and then leaned back. It hurts a lot and it works a lot.”

Lawrence (150) won by fall over Nandua’s Colin Ford in 51 seconds.

“It's usually the easier matches on the first day," Lawrence said. "Just got to keep your mind straight and keep your eyes on tomorrow."

Lawrence said he got a black right eye at practice.

“I got a black eye this week," Lawrence said. "One of our coaches wrestles MMA and he came in the room this week and helped us out a little bit.

“Our practices are probably one of the most intense around here. The temperatures can get up there, that's for sure. And the temperature [can rise] in the room to about 90, 95 [degrees, because] it’s like 20 people.”

Jake Cline (157) won by fall over King Williams’ Ryan Hooper in 1:23 seconds.

“All the matches are important, but I just got to wrestle tough every single match and take whoever down,” Cline said.

Cline got hit in the head about three weeks ago and is competing with a headband to cover his stitches.

Ethan Flowers (175) won by pin fall in 1:44 over Richlands' Connor Cole, and Chase Miller (190) won by tech fall over Union's Izaak Keith.

Wesley Heltzel (215) lost in the first round against Strasburg's Chuck Fake, but won his consolation match 9-1 against Bruton's Josiah Selby to remain in contention for a top-six placement.

Staunton River leads the Class 3 competition with 106.5 points, with New Kent the closest competitor at 78. In Class 1, Grayson County sits in third place with 71.5 points.

In the Class 1 competition, Grayson County sits in third place