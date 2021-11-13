Glenvar advances to Class 2 volleyball semis with win over Central-Wise

That makes this year even more special, she said.

"Just playing with the girls, making connections with them has been a lot of fun," Conner said.

Rohrback said the climb to Glenvar's current level of success began in the waning days of last season. But there have been other challenges along the way, including dealing with the loss of middle hitter Rhyan Harris, who suffered an arm injury about a month ago.

"Last spring helped some, but we still have a lot of players who haven't played a lot of volleyball together," Rohrback said. "The core of the team was back from last spring, but we spent the early part of the season trying some different rotations and looking at girls in new positions.

"... But the girls have stepped up, but it will always be a work in progress."

On Saturday, all of the Highlanders' strengths were on point. When it came to serve-return, Glenvar was stingy from the start, forcing a sideout on every Central-Wise serve except one.

The team's plethora of middle and outside hitters were also on display. Five different girls had at least five kills, led by Natalie McMahon and Claire Griffith with nine apiece. Cara Butler and Sydney Loder added five kills apiece.