Glenvar advances to Class 2 volleyball semis with win over Central-Wise

When you arrive at Glenvar High School's gymnasium, it's easy to tell how fond the volleyball team is of its lone senior, Bailey Conner.
Her senior banner stands alone on the wall, and another collection of action photos can be found on the wall behind the Highlanders' service line.
"It's the perks of being the only one," coach Mark Rohrback said. "She deserves it."
Conner's high school career was extended by at least one more match as the Highlanders advanced to the Class 2 state semifinals with a 25-12, 25-11, 25-15 win over Region 2D runner-up Central-Wise on Saturday at the Highlanders' gym.
Glenvar (21-3) will face the winner of Saturday night's Floyd County-Gate City quarterfinal match. The time and site of the game will be determined after that.
As for Glenvar's match, it was exactly the result Conner expected.
"It's exciting, but I'm not that worried," said Conner, who had eight kills and 12 digs on Saturday. "I know my teammates have always got my back. I don't feel any pressure because I know they're always there."
While the confidence is there now, Conner admits there were plenty of obstacles that she and her teammates had to sidestep to get to this point. During last spring's COVID-delayed season, Conner was not an active member of the volleyball team due to injuries, and the Highlanders failed to qualify for the state tournament.
That makes this year even more special, she said.
"Just playing with the girls, making connections with them has been a lot of fun," Conner said.
Rohrback said the climb to Glenvar's current level of success began in the waning days of last season. But there have been other challenges along the way, including dealing with the loss of middle hitter Rhyan Harris, who suffered an arm injury about a month ago.
"Last spring helped some, but we still have a lot of players who haven't played a lot of volleyball together," Rohrback said. "The core of the team was back from last spring, but we spent the early part of the season trying some different rotations and looking at girls in new positions.
"... But the girls have stepped up, but it will always be a work in progress."
On Saturday, all of the Highlanders' strengths were on point. When it came to serve-return, Glenvar was stingy from the start, forcing a sideout on every Central-Wise serve except one.
The team's plethora of middle and outside hitters were also on display. Five different girls had at least five kills, led by Natalie McMahon and Claire Griffith with nine apiece. Cara Butler and Sydney Loder added five kills apiece.
Conner's younger sister Audrey Conner and libero Hannah Hylton were dominant with their serving. Audrey Conner nearly closed out Central-Wise in Game 2 when she earned 12 straight points for the Highlanders that made the score 24-8 by the time the Warriors finally stopped the streak.
Central-Wise (20-10) finally seized a bit of momentum in the waning moments of the second game and early in the third game. The serving of senior Katherine Hopkins and the net play of freshman Emmah McAmis got the Warriors' supporters excited and on their feet. Glenvar's lead was just 14-10 when it was Griffith's turn to serve. Two aces, a kill from Bailey Conner and two more from Loder made the score 20-10 and Central-Wise had run out of answers.
"They are a really good serving team, and they kind of used some of our players as targets," said Central-Wise coach Lucindy Lawson. "That's kind of a problem if we can get our serve-receive working and we can't get into our offense. That was really where we struggled the most."
McAmis had nine kills for the Warriors, and Emilee Mullins finished with 10 assists.
The volleyball team continued a weekend of winning for Highlander athletes. On Friday night, Glenvar's football team defeated Patrick County to advance to the Region 2C semifinals. Earlier on Saturday, two of Conner's classmates — seniors Carly Wilkes and Daniel Zearfoss — won the girls and boys individual titles at the VHSL state cross country meet at Green Hill Park.