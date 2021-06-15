Glenvar beats Patrick County in Region 2C softball quarterfinal

There was plenty of tension in the Patrick County-Glenvar softball game Tuesday.
"Very nerve-wracking," Glenvar center fielder Sarah Kate Tozier said after the game. "I'm out there shaking — adrenaline."
Tozier scored the winning run in the fourth inning to give the second-seeded and host Highlanders a 2-1 win over the seventh-seeded Cougars in a Region 2C quarterfinal.
The game was tied at 1 when Tozier led off the bottom of the fourth with a bunt hit off Cougars pitcher Abigail Epperson.
"Bunting is something I'm very good at," Tozier said.
Tozier advanced to second on a Justice Wilfong sacrifice bunt.
Madison Donoho singled to right field. Tozier stopped at third, heeding the "stop" sign of Glenvar head coach Lonnie Raines, who was the third-base coach.
But when right fielder Laine Hopkins made a wild throw home after fielding Donoho's single, Tozier took off. She made a head-first slide and beat the tag to give her team a 2-1 lead.
"I saw the throw and I decided to go for it," Tozier said. "I knew if I didn't head-first dive, it would be a lot closer. It was a very last-minute, adrenaline decision."
Glenvar (11-2) will host sixth-seeded Floyd County in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Highlanders starter McKenna Shearer and reliever Sophie McCulley combined on a two-hitter Tuesday, but they combined to walk eight batters and hit two more.
Patrick County (6-8) left nine runners on base.
"We had our chances," Cougars coach Ryan Pendleton said. "We just never got the big hit. … They kept us off-balance."
Patrick County's Jordan Haas struck out once with runners on second and third and struck out twice with the bases loaded.
"I was putting a lot of pressure on myself," Haas said. "That's probably the worst I've hit all season."
Haas will play for Patrick Henry Community College next spring.
"I'm just glad it's not over with," Haas said.
McCulley (6-1) pitched four scoreless innings to get the win in relief. She had not pitched the past three weeks because of a shoulder injury.
The Cougars grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Shearer hit Gracelyn Hubbard with a pitch. Hubbard stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Two outs and two walks later, Hubbard scored on another wild pitch.
Shearer struck out Haas with runners on second and third to escape further damage.
Glenvar tied the score in the bottom of the first.
Madison Martinez had an infield hit and advanced to second on first baseman Samantha Harris' error. She advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on Izzy Shearer's RBI grounder.
Glenvar loaded the bases later in the inning, but Epperson struck out Tozier to escape additional damage.
After Shearer began the second inning by walking her third batter of the game, Raines pulled Shearer in favor of McCulley.
In the third, the Cougars loaded the bases on a hit batsman and two walks. But McCulley struck out Haas to end the threat.
Down 2-1 in the top of the fifth, the Cougars again loaded the bases on a Hubbard single and two walks. But McCulley again struck out Haas to end the threat.
"I kind of knew … I could throw some more strikes, that I had it in me," McCulley said.
Shearer returned for the final two innings to earn the save. Raines said he made the change because McCulley was not feeling well.
Epperson pitched a five-hitter. She struck out seven and walked two.