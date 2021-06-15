Glenvar beats Patrick County in Region 2C softball quarterfinal

Highlanders starter McKenna Shearer and reliever Sophie McCulley combined on a two-hitter Tuesday, but they combined to walk eight batters and hit two more.

Patrick County (6-8) left nine runners on base.

"We had our chances," Cougars coach Ryan Pendleton said. "We just never got the big hit. … They kept us off-balance."

Patrick County's Jordan Haas struck out once with runners on second and third and struck out twice with the bases loaded.

"I was putting a lot of pressure on myself," Haas said. "That's probably the worst I've hit all season."

Haas will play for Patrick Henry Community College next spring.

"I'm just glad it's not over with," Haas said.

McCulley (6-1) pitched four scoreless innings to get the win in relief. She had not pitched the past three weeks because of a shoulder injury.

The Cougars grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Shearer hit Gracelyn Hubbard with a pitch. Hubbard stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Two outs and two walks later, Hubbard scored on another wild pitch.

Shearer struck out Haas with runners on second and third to escape further damage.