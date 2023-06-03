The Glenvar High School boys and the Auburn High School girls won state outdoor track and field team championships Saturday at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

Glenvar won the Class 2 boys title, while Auburn claimed the Class 1 girls crown.

The state championship meets in all six Virginia High School League classifications began Friday and concluded Saturday.

Tennessee track signee Nathan Atchue of Franklin County, Tennessee football recruit Peyton Lewis of Salem and Northside's Simone Hamlar each won two individual titles.

The Class 1 and Class 2 meets were held at JMU, while the Class 3 and Class 4 meets were held at Liberty University. The Class 5 and Class 6 championships were held in Newport News.

Here is a look at the meets.

CLASS 6

Atchue won both the boys 3,200 meters (9 minutes, 13.38 seconds) and the 1,600 (4:14.35).

Isaiah Moorman of Franklin County won the 100 meters (10.65).

Patriot won the boys team title, with Franklin County fifth.

South County won the girls crown.

CLASS 5

Kecoughton won the boys team title, while Glen Allen took the girls crown.

CLASS 4

Lewis won both the boys 100 meters (10.87) and the 200 (21.20).

Georgia track signee Conner Rutherford of Blacksburg won the 3,200 (9:07.13).

VCU track and field signee Diego Turner of Pulaski County won the shot put (57 feet, 2 inches). Jake Mele of Blacksburg was third (53-7 1/2).

Turner took third in the discus (148-10).

The Salem foursome of Jonathan Vernon, Josiah Persinger, DaRon Wilson and Lewis won the 4x100 relay (41.16).

The Blacksburg foursome of Miles Wilson, Zach Davis, Eli Sterling and Rutherford won the 4x800 relay (7:50.42).

Cole Boone of Pulaski County was second in the 800 (1:55.56).

Jefferson Forest's Mobu Nwakor took second in the triple jump (47-6 3/4).

The Blacksburg foursome of Evan Foley, Sterling, Will Shi and Ben Hager was second in the 4x400 relay (3:21.56).

Will Harrison of Blacksburg was third in the 110 hurdles (15.26).

Deep Creek won the boys team crown. Blacksburg was third, Salem fourth and Pulaski County 10th.

Tuscarora won the girls team title. Blacksburg was fourth.

Anna Szefc of Blacksburg was second in the high jump (5-0).

The Blacksburg foursome of Josie Marshall, Sophia Krouscas, Mia Littlejohn and Mirra Bowman was second in the 4x100 relay (48.83).

The Blacksburg quartet of Mia Farley, Allie McDonald, Tess Dickhans and Reese Bradbury was second in the 4x800 relay (9:33.85).

CLASS 3

Hamlar won both the girls 400 (57.25) and the 200 (26.05) and was third in the 100 meters (12.97).

JMU track and field signee Madelyn Moles of Christiansburg won the pole vault (12-6).

Jasmine Kidd of Northside took second in the discus (105-3).

Sydney Blewett of William Byrd was second in the shot put (36-0), with Shania Brown of Liberty third (35-11 1/2).

Leila Haley of Christiansburg was third in the 200 (26.37).

Abingdon won the girls team title. Northside tied for fifth.

Tabb won the boys team title.

Wake Forest football recruit Kendal Howard of Lord Botetourt won the discus (161-07).

Walter Barrows of William Byrd was second in the long jump (23-6), while teammate Wyatte Bailey was second in the pole vault (13-0).

Lawson Mecom of Christiansburg was third in the 3,200 (9:36.28).

DeShawn Austin of William Byrd was third in the 300 hurdles (40.97).

CLASS 2

Glenvar won the boys team title with 62 points. Brunswick was second with 55 points. Floyd County was fifth, with Radford eighth and Alleghany 10th.

Mason Erchull of Floyd County won the boys 3,200 (9:53.38). Cyrus Hartig of Radford was third (10:07.71).

Erhcull was second in the 1,600 (4:33.58).

Emory & Henry football recruit Parker Prioleau of Radford won the long jump (23-0 1/4).

Emory & Henry track and field recruit Andrew Craft of Alleghany won the triple jump (45-5), with Jaxon Brewer of Floyd County second (44-11 1/2).

The Glenvar foursome of Colby Thompson, Caeden Bowker, Joey Loder and Heath Bowker won the 4x400 relay (3:26.08).

The Glenvar quartet of Caeden Bowker, Charlie Horrell, Davis Norman and Heath Bowker won the 4x800 relay (8:21.79). The Floyd County foursome of Erchull, Garrett Weaver, Chase Keith and Quinlan Beegle was third (8:36.41).

Heath Bowker was second in the 800 (1:58.59), with Caeden Bowker third (2:01.98).

Jackson Swanson of Glenvar was second in the 100 meters (10.88).

Brennon Mahon of Alleghany was second in the 300 hurdles (40.56).

Thompson was third in the 400 (50.70), while his Glenvar teammate Avonne Noel was third in the pole vault (11-0).

The Radford foursome of Landen Clark, Larry Hill, Vance Steele and Prioleau was third in the 4x100 relay (44.0).

Strasburg won the girls team title with 68 points. Floyd County was second with 59 points. Glenvar tied for third.

Columbia track and field signee Sydney Loder of Glenvar won the 100 hurdles (15.13) and took second in both the 300 hurdles (46.36) and the high jump (4-10).

Emma Francis of James River won the shot put (38-8 1/4).

Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston of Martinsville won the 100 meters (12.55).

The Glenvar foursome of Mahre Swanson, Brooklyn Woolwine, Rhyan Harris and Loder won the 4x100 relay (50.35). The Martinsville foursome of Mitchell-Hairston, Fonshay Moyer, Jakiyah Gravely and Aubrey Price was third (51.28).

The Floyd County quartet of Aubrey Quesenberry, Leah Altizer, Mia Spangler and Reagan Lynch won the 4x400 relay (4:10.71).

Lynch was second in the 800 (2:22.42), while Spangler took second in the triple jump (35-8 1/2).

Kiera Lowman of Alleghany was second in the 3,200 (11:06.82), with Floyd County's Zoe Belshan third (12:04.8).

Lowman also was second in the 1,600 (5:17.99).

The Floyd County foursome of Belshan, Altizer, Abigail Allen and Lynch was third in the 4x800 relay (10:18.42).

CLASS 1

Auburn won the girls team title with 70 points. Northampton was second with 66.5 points. Chilhowie was fifth, with Giles ninth and Rural Retreat 10th.

Kasey Rosenbaum of Auburn won the girls 3,200 (12:03.75). Destyne Rutherford of Grayson County was third (12:28.69).

Rosenbaum was second in the 1,600 (5:39.91).

Stacy Lewis of Auburn won the 400 (59.89).

Emily Edwards of Galax won the shot put (40-6). Kenzie Swicegood of Auburn was third (33-10 1/2).

Milligan track and field recruit Hannah Manns of Chilhowie won the triple jump (36-2). Olivia Crigger of Rural Retreat was third (35-8).

The Chilhowie quartet of Audrey Gilley, Kayman Atwell, Bella Payan and Tess Somervell won the 4x400 relay (4:19.73). The Auburn foursome of Adison Martin, Chloe Rorrer, Katherine Light and Lauren Connelly was second (4:20.91).

Somervell was second in the 800 (2:24.40), with Lewis third (2:28.66.).

Crigger was second in the 100 hurdles (15.74).

Abbie White of Giles was second in the 300 hurdles (46.98).

The Auburn quartet of Martin, Gretchen Surface, Connelly and Rosenbaum was second in the 4x800 relay (10:37.14), with the Eastern Montgomery quartet of Valeria Castillo, Olivia Wilbon, Olivia Boone and Aija McHone third (10:47.16).

Katie Alderman of Fort Chiswell was third in the high jump (4-10).

The Chilhowie foursome of Autumn Green, Gilley, Atwell and Diamond Miller was third in the 4x100 relay (51.53).

Lancaster won the boys team title. Auburn was eighth.

Kovyk Chandler of Parry McCluer won the 3,200 (10:06.64) and was second in the 1,600 (4:31.78).

Aaron Miller of Giles was second in the 400 (51.56).

The Narrows quartet of Cooper Helvey, Carson Crigger, Mason McCroskey and Aiden Tiller was second in the 4x400 relay (3:36.88).

Elijah Masten-Hale of George Wythe was second in the long jump (21-2 1/2).

Talan Mower of Auburn was second in the pole vault (11-0).

Bryce DeHart of Auburn was third in the 200 (23.11), while Drew Royal of Auburn was third in the high jump (6-0).